The Eastern Conference’s Most Disappointing Players This Season

Atlanta Hawks: DEVIN HARRIS
Dude has been in the league forever and also seems like he is forever hurt. Maybe it’s unfair to list him here as someone who was expected to do anything more than he has but he can’t be ignored. Atlanta is thin in the backcourt and Harris had every opportunity to make an impact, especially with Lou Williams lost for the year. Harris responded with his worst scoring average in six seasons at just 9.9 points per game and a poor efficiency rating of just 10.4.
Boston Celtics: JASON TERRY
Terry as a suitable replacement for Ray Allen didn’t work this season. He had similar stats to Allen in Miami but his play hasn’t had an impact, especially on the road. Terry averaged just 8.7 points on sub-38 percent shooting away from the TD Garden this year. Boston is hoping Terry saved his best for their playoff run.
Brooklyn Nets: MARSHON BROOKS
After a successful rookie season, the offensively talented swingman was the odd man on the Nets’ depth chart. Keith Bogans and Jerry Stackhouse stole his minutes as he struggled to play the type of defense the team expected of him. He dropped from 12.6 points in 29.4 minutes per game last season to just 5.4 points in 12.5 minutes per game this year. He finished the year better than he started it and could be useful in the playoffs, which would salvage an otherwise uninspiring sophomore campaign.
Charlotte Bobcats: BEN GORDON
Fans are always asking “What the hell happened to that guy?” The short answer is poor teams and poor systems. In his last two stops (Detroit and Charlotte), he has been among a crowded backcourt. Still, not standing out on the Bobcats should say all that is necessary about his season this year. Gordon can still score and averaged 11.2 points per game on just 41 percent shooting. I guess things wouldn’t be so bad if he wasn’t making $12.4 million this year with a player option of $13.2 million next season. (Dishonorable Mention: Tyrus Thomas)
Did y’all forget how bad BC’s man crush Andrea Bargnani played this season?
Landry had nerve surgery in his arm and has to rework his shot mechanics. It takes years for the nerves to regenerate properly.
#Il Wop-O
To add to his comment, Landry defensively and on the boards was very solid this year… Bargs was unquestionably the worst, went from bad to intolerable.
Cole picked it up at the end of the season