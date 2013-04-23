The Eastern Conference’s Most Disappointing Players This Season

The marathon NBA season came to its end last week and for some, it’s a blessing in disguise. Everyone had players that didn’t live up to expectations this season. We are going to look at some of these poor souls with one minor disclaimer: The excessively injured will not be included. Sure, their injuries are disappointing, but most — excluding— can’t be blamed for that. Yes, I know what happens when one assumes but just go with it.

Here are your Eastern Conference Disappointments.

*** *** ***

Atlanta Hawks: DEVIN HARRIS

Dude has been in the league forever and also seems like he is forever hurt. Maybe it’s unfair to list him here as someone who was expected to do anything more than he has but he can’t be ignored. Atlanta is thin in the backcourt and Harris had every opportunity to make an impact, especially with Lou Williams lost for the year. Harris responded with his worst scoring average in six seasons at just 9.9 points per game and a poor efficiency rating of just 10.4.

Boston Celtics: JASON TERRY

Terry as a suitable replacement for Ray Allen didn’t work this season. He had similar stats to Allen in Miami but his play hasn’t had an impact, especially on the road. Terry averaged just 8.7 points on sub-38 percent shooting away from the TD Garden this year. Boston is hoping Terry saved his best for their playoff run.

Brooklyn Nets: MARSHON BROOKS

After a successful rookie season, the offensively talented swingman was the odd man on the Nets’ depth chart. Keith Bogans and Jerry Stackhouse stole his minutes as he struggled to play the type of defense the team expected of him. He dropped from 12.6 points in 29.4 minutes per game last season to just 5.4 points in 12.5 minutes per game this year. He finished the year better than he started it and could be useful in the playoffs, which would salvage an otherwise uninspiring sophomore campaign.

Charlotte Bobcats: BEN GORDON

Fans are always asking “What the hell happened to that guy?” The short answer is poor teams and poor systems. In his last two stops (Detroit and Charlotte), he has been among a crowded backcourt. Still, not standing out on the Bobcats should say all that is necessary about his season this year. Gordon can still score and averaged 11.2 points per game on just 41 percent shooting. I guess things wouldn’t be so bad if he wasn’t making $12.4 million this year with a player option of $13.2 million next season. (Dishonorable Mention: Tyrus Thomas)