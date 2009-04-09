The NBA Goes Green

Hailing from Vermont, I’m as green as it gets. That’s why I was so excited when I saw that the NBA had their first ever NBA Green Week in partnership with the Natural Resources Defense Council this week to generate awareness and funding to protect the environment.

As part of Green Week, the NBA Store in NYC is hosting a footwear drive to collect gently worn sneakers to donate to Hoops 4 Hope, a global not-for-profit organization that supports youth development throughout southern Africa with programs that teach life skills using the game of basketball as the vehicle.

If being altruistic isn’t good enough, if you’re looking for a new pair of kicks anyways, whoever brings in shoes will also receive 20% off.

Also, you may have seen the Nuggets, Bobcats and/or Bulls this week wearing green-colored uniforms and socks. That’s because adidas made these using 45% organic cotton and outfitted every NBA team with 100% organic cotton shooting shirts featuring the NBA Green logo. You can cop these HERE.

