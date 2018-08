The NBA Has A New Lob City; Miami Shows Off A New Weapon

You never would’ve believed it unless you watched the game, especially with one team sporting guys likeanddidn’t suit up). But the Jazz were the more exciting team on the floor last night in their 99-91 win over the Clippers, and nearly did enough in the first half alone to steal the Lob City nickname. Outside of the Jazz blogs, we might be the only place on the ‘net giving the Salt Lakers some love. But while they used to be sneaky exciting, now they’re just flat-out awesome to watch.seems to grow an inch every time we see him (Jazz announcers say he’s now 6-9), and is one of the smoothest athletes in the league, catching a lob last night, dunking, and then swinging his legs around like a soberandare like the Bash Bros from The Mighty Ducks on the glass, shoving people out of the way and basically doing whatever the hell they want to. In the second quarter, they were mashing people on the glass, engulfing rebounds on almost every possession (L.A. nearly went the whole first half without a single offensive rebound) and the Clippers were askingandto handle them inside. We’re surprised Kanter didn’t just eat one of them for the free protein.(18 points, eight rebounds) came out from whatever hole he was hiding in during the third quarter and started draining jumpers, andeven caught a lob in the second quarter that had to be a candidate for the dunk of the preseason . For the most part, L.A. played their big guns, and(22 points) was cooking, but none of it mattered … In their first game since hearingwould be spending the next six weeks sitting on their bench eating apples (he’s been doing a lot of that recently), the Mavs were blown out in Atlanta, 110-94, falling behind immediately and never recovering. The Hawks dropped 69 points off the bench, and the Mavs were led offensively by two guys:(15 points) and(13). Not a good sign …destroyed another rim while scoring 18 in Indiana’s three-point win over the Grizzlies. Green had a couple of nice dunks, but the one that stood out was a simple one-handed baseline dunk that got everyone off their feet because 1) he pumped it back way past his body, and 2) the ball hit the floor and bounced up seemingly before Green even started descending … And it sounds likeis going to be the starting point guard this season for the Toronto Raptors. We really have no clue how this is even news. His only competition is, and not even people in Spain believe he’s better than Lowry.says it’ll probably be a fluid situation all year, but that injuries this preseason slowed his hand in making the move. The Raptors improved defensively over the past year or so, going from embarrassingly bad to somewhat decent, and Lowry’s rugged nature should only help that. If he doesn’t start this year, we’ll be dumbfounded … Keep reading to hear about which rookie had yet another incredible highlight-reel worthy play …