The NBA Has A New Lob City; Miami Shows Off A New Weapon

You never would’ve believed it unless you watched the game, especially with one team sporting guys like Chris Paul, Eric Bledsoe, Jamal Crawford and DeAndre Jordan (Blake Griffin didn’t suit up). But the Jazz were the more exciting team on the floor last night in their 99-91 win over the Clippers, and nearly did enough in the first half alone to steal the Lob City nickname. Outside of the Jazz blogs, we might be the only place on the ‘net giving the Salt Lakers some love. But while they used to be sneaky exciting, now they’re just flat-out awesome to watch. Gordon Hayward seems to grow an inch every time we see him (Jazz announcers say he’s now 6-9), and is one of the smoothest athletes in the league, catching a lob last night, dunking, and then swinging his legs around like a sober Shawn Kemp. Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter are like the Bash Bros from The Mighty Ducks on the glass, shoving people out of the way and basically doing whatever the hell they want to. In the second quarter, they were mashing people on the glass, engulfing rebounds on almost every possession (L.A. nearly went the whole first half without a single offensive rebound) and the Clippers were asking Ryan Hollins and Trent Plaisted to handle them inside. We’re surprised Kanter didn’t just eat one of them for the free protein. Marvin Williams (18 points, eight rebounds) came out from whatever hole he was hiding in during the third quarter and started draining jumpers, and Alec Burks even caught a lob in the second quarter that had to be a candidate for the dunk of the preseason. For the most part, L.A. played their big guns, and Matt Barnes (22 points) was cooking, but none of it mattered … In their first game since hearing Dirk Nowitzki would be spending the next six weeks sitting on their bench eating apples (he’s been doing a lot of that recently), the Mavs were blown out in Atlanta, 110-94, falling behind immediately and never recovering. The Hawks dropped 69 points off the bench, and the Mavs were led offensively by two guys: Jae Crowder (15 points) and Vince Carter (13). Not a good sign … Gerald Green destroyed another rim while scoring 18 in Indiana’s three-point win over the Grizzlies. Green had a couple of nice dunks, but the one that stood out was a simple one-handed baseline dunk that got everyone off their feet because 1) he pumped it back way past his body, and 2) the ball hit the floor and bounced up seemingly before Green even started descending … And it sounds like Kyle Lowry is going to be the starting point guard this season for the Toronto Raptors. We really have no clue how this is even news. His only competition is Jose Calderon, and not even people in Spain believe he’s better than Lowry. Dwane Casey says it’ll probably be a fluid situation all year, but that injuries this preseason slowed his hand in making the move. The Raptors improved defensively over the past year or so, going from embarrassingly bad to somewhat decent, and Lowry’s rugged nature should only help that. If he doesn’t start this year, we’ll be dumbfounded … Keep reading to hear about which rookie had yet another incredible highlight-reel worthy play …
The NBA Has A New Lob City; Miami Shows Off A New Weapon
#San Antonio Spurs #Los Angeles Clippers #Atlanta Hawks #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #New York Knicks #Boston Celtics
uproxx 10.21.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Los Angeles Clippers#Atlanta Hawks#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics
TAGSAlec BurksANDRE DRUMMONDATLANTA HAWKSBOSTON CELTICSChris Copelanddallas mavericksDerrick FavorsDIRK NOWITZKIDwane CaseyDWYANE WADEEnes KanterGERALD GREENGordon HaywardJASON TERRYJEFF GREENJosh HarrellsonKYLE LOWRYLos Angeles ClippersMATT BARNESMIAMI HEATNEW YORK KNICKSRASHARD LEWISsan antonio spursSmackTerrel HarrisTIM DUNCANTORONTO RAPTORSTrevor BookerUTAH JAZZ
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago