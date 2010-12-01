The NBA JAM Invasion Tour At Duke Vs. Michigan State Tonight

After spending a couple weeks in Texas, the NBA JAM Invasion Tour has begun its swing back to the East Coast. Last week saw stops at two big Spurs games as they hosted the Bulls and 781 people on Nov. 20th, and the Magic two days later with another 498 people checking out what NBA JAM had to order.

The tour then made retail a priority during the Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend. The trailer was setup outside a Best Buy in Houston, Texas for the two days leading up to Thanksgiving, and at a Best Buy in New Orleans for Black Friday. After that, they stopped at the Spurs/Hornets game and had 645 people on the trailer before heading towards a big week on the East Coast.

To date, over 15,000 participants have played the game, and they have some big-time events slated for this week:

12/1 â€“ Michigan State @ Duke at Cameron Indoor

12/4 â€“ Kentucky @ North Carolina

12/5 â€“ Clemson @ South Carolina (Men’s and Women’s double header)

The tour has been going on now for 46 days and has another 15 days left. After making the stop in South Carolina, they’ll head back to Georgia and then wrap things up in the state of Florida.

For more information on the tour, check out the NBA JAM Facebook page or follow them on Twitter.

NBA JAM is currently on sale now for Wii, PS3 and Xbox 360.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.