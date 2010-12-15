The NBA JAM Invasion Tour Finishes With Over 20,000 Participants!

After 60 straight days on the road, the 2010 EA Sports NBA JAM Invasion Tour wrapped up Monday night outside of the American Airlines Arena as the Hornets took on the Heat. Finishing strong with 726 fans playing the game, that brought the tour total to 20,097 participants. Wow.

If you can remember, the NBA JAM Invasion Tour started back on October 15th in NYC and has since seen hosted events in 25 cities in 10 different states including Philadelphia, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, New Orleans, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami.

For NBA fans, the tour made stops at six NBA arenas including the Wells Fargo Center (Sixers), Ford Center (Thunder), American Airlines Center (Dallas), AT&T Center (Spurs), New Orleans Arena (Hornets) and American Airlines Arena (Miami). For college hoops fans, the tour stopped at four collegiate arenas including Cameron Indoor Stadium (Michigan State vs. Duke), Dean Dome (Kentucky vs. UNC), Colonial Life Arena (South Carolina) and the O’Connell Center (Florida) in addition to rolling through 15 campuses such as Oklahoma, Villanova, Auburn, Alabama, NC State, Wake Forest, TCU and Temple. And if they didn’t see you there, you met up with the tour at one of the 14 Best Buy locations they visited.

While the tour has come to an end, there is still one last thing that needs to happen. Anyone who stopped by the trailer knows that the EA crew is raffling off an NBA JAM arcade unit which comes complete with a flat screen TV, Wii, NBA JAM game and a lifetime of excitement. The staff will be raffling off the arcade unit in the coming days, so be sure to follow the tour on Twitter and Facebook.

NBA JAM is currently on sale for Wii, PS3 and Xbox 360.

