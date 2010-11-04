The NBA JAM Invasion Tour Is Taking The Southwest By Storm

Since the last time we updated you on the NBA JAM Invasion Tour, the crew has made various stops in North Carolina (at Wake Forest and NC State), Georgia (at Six Flags with a single day attendance record of 1,412 gamers) and Alabama (at Auburn and ‘Bama), and is currently holding court in Oklahoma. But if simply playing the game isn’t enough to get you to come out, what about a chance to win your very own upright NBA JAM arcade machine? Check it out:

It’s simple: Everyone that participates on the tour is able to enter the raffle. At the end of the tour, EA Sports and the fam on the NBA JAM Invasion Tour the will raffle off the arcade unit to one of the tour’s participants. I know what you’re thinking… Where will they be next?

There’s a big week ahead for the tour, so be sure to catch them at the following events:

11/5 â€“ University of Tulsa

11/6 â€“ Baylor @ Oklahoma State football tailgate

11/7 â€“ Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder

11/8 â€“ Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

11/9 â€“ Best Buy â€“ Plano, TX

11/10 â€“ TCU

To date, the tour has already seen 6,393 participants in just 19 days, and this week they’ve added a number of cool giveaways and prizes including free t-shirts and rally towels.

For more information on the tour, check out the NBA JAM Facebook page or follow them on Twitter.

NBA JAM is currently on sale now for Wii and will be available on the PS3 and Xbox 360 on November 17th.

