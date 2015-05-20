The NBA Levies A Completely Unnecessary Flopping Fine Against Steph Curry

Steph Curry isn’t infallible after all.
After leading his team to a 113-106 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with 34 points, six rebounds, and five assists, the Golden State Warriors superstar received some confounding news from the league office. Thankfully, it has nothing to do with his adorable 2-year-old daughter’s starring turn at the post-game media lectern.
The NBA announced this morning that Curry has been fined $5,000 for violating its anti-flopping rules during Tuesday’s contest. The play in question occurred at the 3:07 mark of the fourth quarter.
See how Curry sticks out his right leg to create contact with Terrence Jones, then flails his left as the contact occurs? That’s presumably the justification for his fine, and it’s indeed warranted in the most basic sense possible.
Curry abandoned his natural shooting motion to goad officials into calling a foul, and embellished the minor contact he so obviously sought. Either way, though, this is still an absolutely incomprehensible fine.
The league levied three fines for flopping during the regular season, and offered three more throughout the playoffs before Curry’s. The most recent — and most egregious, in our opinion — one came courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers’ Glen Davis on May 9.
Yet, Curry was somehow fined the same amount as Davis?
We’ve no idea why the league office decided to so harshly discipline the MVP for a basketball play that’s made on a nightly basis. The ESPN broadcast team even thought Curry was fouled on his trey after watching multiple angles of the play!
It’s not like there weren’t other opportunities for the league to wield a heavy flopping hand with the attention of a national audience, too; the laughable Draymond Green and Trevor Ariza tangle seems more worthy of scrutiny to us than Curry’s flop.
But we don’t make the decisions. If we did, though, we certainly wouldn’t so arbitrarily enforce a rule that’s done nothing to combat the problem at hand in the first place.
They got fined the same because it’s the same fine for first offense, and so on and so forth?
He overracted. It’s only $5k. It’s really no big deal.
He sure did. I made a comment last night saying he would get fined – and he did.
Not pictured – James Hardin’s approach to the basket:
[www.specsappeal.net]
HA!! Best description yet. Harden reminds me of Floyd Mayweather, in the sense that they both figured out an amazing way to capitalize on the way things are officiated. Harden flops without falling down, so they can’t fine him because the league only looks at flops being when the dude falls to the floor. And he flops the exact same way when he actually DOES get hit, so you never really know which one it is until the replay. It’s brilliant
Well done. I can’t stand watching Hardin getting away with offensive fouls and flailing around like a tard around the basket. I guess you have to give him credit for taking advantage of the rules, but I hate it almost as much as I hated watching DWade get rewarded for driving to the basket out of control back when he still had knees.
I didn’t even know Roger Goodell was the NBA commissioner too
Clearly you live in CA. People get fined for much smaller flops than this. If you don’t think this is a flop you should stick to watching a different sport.
Not many. Did you miss the part where only 6 fines have been issued for flopping in the entire regular season and playoffs prior to this one?
I watched it over and over and I don’t really see how you can say that he flopped when clearly there was contact.
[www.youtube.com]
You basically admit that it’s a flop so what’s the problem? Just because the league barely enforces this rule(which is a joke) doesn’t mean it’s not valid here. They probably should’ve let this one slide because it wasn’t that bad. I’ve seen your boy LeBron flop way worse than this and get away with it over and over again. But who cares unless there is an in-game punishment.