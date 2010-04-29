As you may already know, this year’s NBA Draft is slated to have a ton of players in it. In addition to all the seniors that are automatically available, it seems there are more early entry prospects than ever before. So with only 60 names called on Draft night, you can believe that there will be some disappointed ballers. But don’t fret. Right now in the playoffs, there are multiple guys playing significant roles that went undrafted. So without further ado, here is the NBA Playoffs’ All-Undrafted Team.
Note: These rankings are not based on career body of work, but rather how they’re playing now.
G – Wesley Matthews, Utah Jazz
If you read the feature on Matthews in Dime #56, then you know that he always felt he was a pro. And now the whole world knows too. He started 48 games for the Jazz this season, causing them to part with Ronnie Brewer for nothing, and his play has only gotten better in the playoffs. Averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and an unbelievable 37.4 minutes per game, Matthews is the reason the Jazz are going to advance.
G – Jose Juan Barea, Dallas Mavericks
People don’t realize how important Barea is to the Mavericks. Sure they have a Hall of Famer in Jason Kidd, but it’s Barea who makes them go. After a great regular season, he’s averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and almost 20 minutes per game in this series with the Spurs. If they have a chance of pulling it out, he’s going to have to keep it up.
F – Jamario Moon, Cleveland Cavaliers
When Moon joined the Cavs this year, nobody thought that he was the answer to bring Cleveland a title, but I at least thought that he’d help. While his minutes are slightly down for the playoffs, Moon is contributing a solid 5.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in under 15 minutes a night. Who knows? If LeBron‘s elbow takes on a mind of it’s own, he might have to fill in.
F – Louis Amundson, Phoenix Suns
While he only plays 15 minutes a night, what Amundson brings to the table doesn’t show up in the box score. He’s a great defender and can score the ball if needed, but what he does for these Suns is give their bigs a chance to rest. No one might give him credit, but he’s a vital part of Phoenix’s success.
C – Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat
Even though the Heat got eliminated, I had to include Haslem. It was either him, or a tandem of Josh Powell and DJ Mbenga. While his numbers were lower than his regular season averages – a measly 6.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game – Haslem was an important part of this Heat squad. It will be interesting to see where he lands this summer.
What do you think? Are there any other undrafted players that should have made the team?
damn. haters everywhere. If you don’t like it, don’t read it man.
@AP – good article man. Everyone knows about the high picks, it’s cool to hear a bit about the guys who had to fight just to make the league then make the most of it.
Not much of a list. I was expecting more notable names on here. All these guys are role-players at best
i think this is a cool list actually- sorry jay.
wes matthews is awesome- its crazy that he went undrafted.
but w/ jj barea
“Sure they have a Hall of Famer in Jason Kidd, but it’s Barea who makes them go.”
lets not get carried away aron..
I would move Haslem to PF and add Brad Miller at center
as “Celts Fan” said, “If you don’t like it, don’t read it.” really cool article, AP. definitely interesting topic, but maybe a deeper list next time to include 2nd team, 3rd team, etc…
Include Kurt Thomas his impact is never on the stat sheet like the charge on Joe Johnson
@hanhs you clearly havent seen a mavs game. barea always changes the pace when he comes into the game. Barea has also gotten the mavs out of deep holes a bunch of times wether with his scoring ability, passing ability or his heart. His stats do not show this, but if he gets hot he will/can rain 15-20 points on you and 5-8 assists in a heart beat.
@ aron this list was pretty cool.
Wow. Lots of hate coming my way. Personally, with how much hype players get early on and scouting that gets done, I think it’s kind of amazing that guys who weren’t drafted are contributing.
Good article. Wes Matthews is kicking ass! I’d rather have any content than 2 day old content anyway!
The NBA Playoffs’ All-Lottery Bust Team:
F – Michale Beasley, Heat
Miami’s new “Flash” because all he really does is show flashes of brilliance.
F – Tyrus Thomas, Bobcats
Huge game 4 with 21-9 and made big shots in crunch time, but his team still lost.
G – Rudy Fernandez, Blazers
Late 1st round pick but he’s just too big of a bust in this year’s playoff not to get some props.
G – DJ Augustin, Bobcats
Just another back up PG.
C – Shelden Williams, Celtics
Will be getting his props vs the Cavs in the 2nd round – but only as Anthony Parker’s brother-in-law.
BENCH:
Marvin Williams, Hawks – Scored 22 pts in game 5, only because Jamal Crawford had a shitty game.
Adam Morrison, Lakers – The new Human Victory Cigar
Tim Thomas, Mavs – Hasn’t logged a single tick since Jan 24
Joe Alexander, Bulls – actually moonlights as Bango the mascot in Bucks’ home games.
Rudy Fernandez was not a lottery pick!
Brad Miller on the squad for sure. The best part about brad is the year he was undrafted, Michael Olowokandi was the #1 pick. Talk about some bad GMing.
@ Mike – Kurt Thomas was a lottery pick
@ Aron – Anyone who knows basketball understands where you’re coming from with this article. Keep up the good work
barea is a good change of pace guy no question- but it would be like saying “nate robinson was the guy that made the knicks go”
yeah nate rob and barea were energy guys who can get quick buckets- but thats what they do by definition. by no means do they “make their team go” but agree to disagree haha
Anthony Morrow. CJ Watson. That other dude on the Warriors. And that other other dude on the Warriors
I like the all-Philly list… but why is Kobe all the way near the bottom? Figured he’d be near the top somewhere… haha
@Aron Phillips… the world will always have haters; keep writin’ man.
Good picks, but exaggerating a bit are we not? The guys listed are solid role players and contributors to playoff teams, but not much more than that.
Wes Matthews is “the reason the Jazz are going to advance”? Yeah he’s contributed and played a big role, but I think everybody here knows if there’s any one reason the Jazz are advancing it’s DWill.
And then Barea is what makes the Mavs go? He’s another good player and solid contributor, but this is Dirk’s team and HE makes them go. Not only that, Barea often gets thoroughly outplayed by Beaubois.
Lastly, Moon is THE answer for the Cavs? He adds to the reason (more depth) if the Cavs win, but he’s not more important than Parker, Delonte, Hickson, etc.
I know you gotta try to get your point across with big statements, but come on man, it just makes your arguments lose credibility.
” Averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and an unbelievable 37.4 minutes per game, Matthews is the reason the Jazz are going to advance.”
AP,
have u heard of deron williams and boozer? lol