As you may already know, this year’s NBA Draft is slated to have a ton of players in it. In addition to all the seniors that are automatically available, it seems there are more early entry prospects than ever before. So with only 60 names called on Draft night, you can believe that there will be some disappointed ballers. But don’t fret. Right now in the playoffs, there are multiple guys playing significant roles that went undrafted. So without further ado, here is the NBA Playoffs’ All-Undrafted Team.

Note: These rankings are not based on career body of work, but rather how they’re playing now.

G – Wesley Matthews, Utah Jazz

If you read the feature on Matthews in Dime #56, then you know that he always felt he was a pro. And now the whole world knows too. He started 48 games for the Jazz this season, causing them to part with Ronnie Brewer for nothing, and his play has only gotten better in the playoffs. Averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and an unbelievable 37.4 minutes per game, Matthews is the reason the Jazz are going to advance.

G – Jose Juan Barea, Dallas Mavericks

People don’t realize how important Barea is to the Mavericks. Sure they have a Hall of Famer in Jason Kidd, but it’s Barea who makes them go. After a great regular season, he’s averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and almost 20 minutes per game in this series with the Spurs. If they have a chance of pulling it out, he’s going to have to keep it up.

F – Jamario Moon, Cleveland Cavaliers

When Moon joined the Cavs this year, nobody thought that he was the answer to bring Cleveland a title, but I at least thought that he’d help. While his minutes are slightly down for the playoffs, Moon is contributing a solid 5.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in under 15 minutes a night. Who knows? If LeBron‘s elbow takes on a mind of it’s own, he might have to fill in.

F – Louis Amundson, Phoenix Suns

While he only plays 15 minutes a night, what Amundson brings to the table doesn’t show up in the box score. He’s a great defender and can score the ball if needed, but what he does for these Suns is give their bigs a chance to rest. No one might give him credit, but he’s a vital part of Phoenix’s success.

C – Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat

Even though the Heat got eliminated, I had to include Haslem. It was either him, or a tandem of Josh Powell and DJ Mbenga. While his numbers were lower than his regular season averages – a measly 6.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game – Haslem was an important part of this Heat squad. It will be interesting to see where he lands this summer.

What do you think? Are there any other undrafted players that should have made the team?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.