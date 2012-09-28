The NBA Puts Flopping In Its Crosshairs; Keyon Dooling Opens Up About His Past

Flopping is an art form like modern art is: Some people get it, and others think it’s pretty ugly. We are, always have been and always will be in the camp that considers flopping one of the very worst things about the NBA. Manu Ginobili is the undisputed champ at the form that takes some getting used to before you can stomach it, but every year someone new wows us with a new flop — they’re sometimes, OK usually, pretty egregious — because they think it will add a competitive advantage to their game. The NBA isn’t deaf to the concerns that it’s a stain on the game, so it’s officially put the practice’s end of days in writing this offseason. The referees and others met a couple weeks ago and basically agreed that a violation won’t result in an in-game call but will instead draw a fine after a post-game review. All 62 NBA refs will be hearing about the changes this week when they come together for a camp to test their knowledge of the game again. Ref camp sounds like one of those random summer camps that one kid at your elementary school went to that no one knew what it was about. We can imagine there’s a lot of backpedaling against virtual fast breaks, proper form of putting the hand in the air for a three-point attempt and the like. Anyway, back to flopping. We sincerely hope this can mete out punishment for violators in a consistent, quick fashion and that it becomes such a non-issue that it becomes like the NFL’s uniform violations, where you never really hear about it publicly. One has to wonder about the efficacy of a fine — because let’s face it, if it means a win or a loss players aren’t going to curb their style of play. Then again, it would be hard to come up with a fair in-game punishment, too, this late. Adding a foul call for it seems like the upper limit of a consequence the refs could possibly dole out in a game to keep players from trying it, but that seems like a drastic change for this season of play. One question about all this: Will the people who video review flops be the same people who determined Golden Tate had simultaneous possession? … Ricky Rubio went into the most depth we’ve seen on record about his knee rehab today, and talked about how his surgically fixed torn ACL is “too vital” to rush back. Some interesting details included that he still can’t jump and his running is about at a 10-minute per mile pace — certainly nothing you’d make a cut on. For shooting, he’s stuck to the ground, which of course means he’s basically perfecting his free-throw form for the next two months. … Hit the jump to hear about Keyon Dooling’s jaw-dropping story…