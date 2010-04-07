The NBA Says C.J. Miles Fouled Kevin Durant

This is kind of crazy. I can’t remember the last time that the NBA felt the need to issue a statement on a play that was made/not made, but the following statement is from Joel Litvin, NBA President of League and Basketball Operations, regarding the final seconds of the Thunder/Jazz game last night:
“On the final play of last night’s Oklahoma City-Utah game, the officials missed a foul committed by the Jazz’s C.J. Miles on the Thunder’s Kevin Durant during a three-point shot attempt.”
If you didn’t already see the video of the play earlier, you can watch it HERE. But the bigger question is: Why did the NBA feel the need to issue this statement?
We all know it was a foul (as the commenters have said), but what’s the point of making this statement? Are they going to head back to EnergySolutions Arena to shoot the freebies? Are they going to look at Durant’s 89.7 percent clip from the stripe and assume he’d make them both? The Jazz still got the W, and the Thunder still took the L.
What do you think? What’s the point of this statement?
The league office is full of pussies. They need to go through every fuckin game this season all apologize for every missed call.
Taking a look at the scoring leaderboard will give you your answer
Durant is officially one if those guys who will get the benefit of the doubt after the whistle… Especially after a statemen like this that has got to be embarrasing for the refs that missed/ ignored the foul
yeah that call was pure bullshit. @RapTOr you’re completely spot on; it’s all about the playoffs… that was one hell of a game, one of the best 5 minutes of basketball I’ve EVER seen, and 1) if durant choked, it could’ve continued on 2) playoffs, as I mentioned 3) it was more blatantly obvious than any other missed call you’ll see in basketball on a normal basis; this was just pathetic, and everyone knew it the second after… can’t jepordize the ratings with bad refs, fucked up playoff positioning, etc.
If they are going to start coming out making statements like this, then I think they need to go over every game tape and issue statements about every missed call in every game. I mean, was this the only missed call in that game last night? Let’s hear about all of them
ummm…they’ve done this many times. Even once or twice (or even more) this season…what’s the big deal?
If Durant or Scott Brooks or somebody else on OKC had been fined for criticizing the refs after this game, would the League now go back and retract the fine?
Cuz it Michael Fuking Jordan that got fouled out there.
@Aron
He took a 3 so he would have had 3 free throws not 2!
I agree, dont why they felt the need to comment on the situation. Maybe it was too bad a missed call, they had to save some face by declaring they missed it rather than thinking the refs were incompetent!
@Austin
I’m guessing they would have to, they would back themselves into a corner
this refs deserve to get shot. that one call changed the whole playoff picture for the thunder after a san antonio win. the refs honestly deserve to get to get fired and shot. real talk
Is the NBA gonna issue a statement that MJ pushed Bryon Russell next? Does it matter if the issue a statement or not? If they’re not gonna replay the game or change the standings then who cares?!
I would absolutely love to see the Thunder face the Jazz in the playoffs in round 1.
It would be some serious revenge to see the Thunder knock off the Jazz in the 1rst round. The Thunder are 3-1 against the Jazz including that horrible call last night.
For those of you who saw this game. I think Durant showed why he should be the #2 guy this year in the MVP voting.
He was flat out unbelievable last night. If my memory serves me right I think he hit 3 3’s in a row to put OKC within striking distance of winning that game.
I think OKC is one player away from being a top 3 team in the NBA, and depending on who that player is…
Durant could win an MVP. He just needs someone take some of the pressure off of him in regards to being double/triple teamed.
It’s bc Stern and Bennett have a love affair. I wouldn’t be surprised to see OKC go pretty far in the playoffs due to some questionable calls.
Ill tell you why they issued this statement..
TO SAVE FACE
That was TOO MUCH of a missed call to just sweep under the rug like all the others.. how many viewers watched that GREAT GAME end in that manner and said,
“see thats why i dont watch the NBA”
And they seriously meant it and seriously wont be watching again anytime soon..
Seriously the refs get away with such bullshit.. and it is bullshit cuz you cant miss something that happens RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU..
they got Bennet Salvatore who is NOTORIOUS for blowing calls and being biased against certain players/coaches..
they got Bravetta who is so old its a fuckin joke dude is still paid to chase some of the fastest athletes in the world AND then respond fast enough to make the right call..
Joey Crawford showed he couldnt the job mentally anymore when he tried to chunk em with Duncan..
And the 3 i mentioned are officiating FAVORITES in the eyes of the NBA..
Like i said the NBA tries to shape the playoff matchups and the Finals and the amount of games played in said finals.. This little cut on the hedge though was just too much to ignore and pass out that BULLSHIT “oh well the refs are just human” line..
GTFOH
Next time the Lakers are in the lottery i wont be watching the NBA.. these past couple of years have been rough to stomach..
And its only getting worst it seems.. This is David Sterns brand of ENTERTAINMENT.. not basketball.. Basketball died when they made contact on the perimeter a foul.. Now refs can call WHATEVER, WHENEVER..
There has never been a prominent figure i wish would burn in hell more than David Stern..
And i mean that whole heartedly..
a dunk off.
its the only way to settle this.
CJ Miles vs Kevin Durant
oh yeah….
uhh? this happens all the time. like the spurs/lakers series with brent barry getting fouled by derek fisher.
@AB – I think this was the league’s way of saying, “No one’s getting fined today. Our bad.”
@Rainman, well played sir, well played…
Amen LakeShow84!!!!!!!!!!!!! Testify!!!
Great question Austin. But I get the feeling they wouldn’t have fined them in the first place since it was so damn obviously true
kissing Durant’s butt…
refs just dont call fouls on the last play of a game .guess why,so they dont effect the outcome!!
Whats wrong with admitting that one is wrong? Everyone makes mistakes. Including all the fuckholes who made a comment before and after this one…including me.
Actually, Aron, the commenters were up in the air as to whether or not this was an issue. Good to see where Dime stands on it though. PS as soon as CJ Miles starts scoring 25 a game, I guess we’ll see his side of the story.
Tim Donaghy…enuff said
accountability…
Does Joel Litvin now fine himself for criticizing the officials?
They need a instant replay for fouls to . Like the NFl does, The coach could say I know thats a foul and then the refs can go back and review it.