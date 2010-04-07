The NBA Says C.J. Miles Fouled Kevin Durant

This is kind of crazy. I can’t remember the last time that the NBA felt the need to issue a statement on a play that was made/not made, but the following statement is from Joel Litvin, NBA President of League and Basketball Operations, regarding the final seconds of the Thunder/Jazz game last night:

“On the final play of last night’s Oklahoma City-Utah game, the officials missed a foul committed by the Jazz’s C.J. Miles on the Thunder’s Kevin Durant during a three-point shot attempt.”

If you didn’t already see the video of the play earlier, you can watch it HERE. But the bigger question is: Why did the NBA feel the need to issue this statement?

We all know it was a foul (as the commenters have said), but what’s the point of making this statement? Are they going to head back to EnergySolutions Arena to shoot the freebies? Are they going to look at Durant’s 89.7 percent clip from the stripe and assume he’d make them both? The Jazz still got the W, and the Thunder still took the L.

What do you think? What’s the point of this statement?

