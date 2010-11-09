The NBA Store Is Leaving Fifth Avenue; Blame Uniqlo

Sixth months ago, a new NBA Store opened up inside the Shanghai World Expo in China. Now, after 12 years holding down Fifth Avenue in NYC, the NBA’s flagship shop will be closing in February.

According to CNBC’s Darren Rovell, the leasing agent for the 35,000 square foot space (Cushman & Wakefield) was asking for at least five times the amount for a yearly lease as the NBA currently pays. The culprit? Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo, who agreed in April to pay a reported $300 million over 15 years to lease a space in the same building.

So what does this mean for the future of the NBA Store? Well, according to Sal LaRocca, the NBA’s executive vice president of global merchandising, the League is currently looking at pop-up locations before they find a new permanent home. Also, once they do re-open, the NBA Store will be run by adidas, but as Rovell notes, “the current product mix in the store of roughly 65 percent adidas items is expected to continue.”

What do you think? Where should they open their new flagship?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.