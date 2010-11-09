The NBA Store Is Leaving Fifth Avenue; Blame Uniqlo

Sixth months ago, a new NBA Store opened up inside the Shanghai World Expo in China. Now, after 12 years holding down Fifth Avenue in NYC, the NBA’s flagship shop will be closing in February.
According to CNBC’s Darren Rovell, the leasing agent for the 35,000 square foot space (Cushman & Wakefield) was asking for at least five times the amount for a yearly lease as the NBA currently pays. The culprit? Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo, who agreed in April to pay a reported $300 million over 15 years to lease a space in the same building.
So what does this mean for the future of the NBA Store? Well, according to Sal LaRocca, the NBA’s executive vice president of global merchandising, the League is currently looking at pop-up locations before they find a new permanent home. Also, once they do re-open, the NBA Store will be run by adidas, but as Rovell notes, “the current product mix in the store of roughly 65 percent adidas items is expected to continue.”
What do you think? Where should they open their new flagship?
Noooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!
they just going to go to Jersey… that is what everyone on 5th ave is doing anywayz… NBA STORE – HOBOKEN lolz
Moved that ish to Brooklyn! Word to yo momma.
woo I love uniqlo!
Don’t blame UniqLo, blame the jersey prices in that store that are routinely $100 plus. The authentics are $300 plus and these aren’t throwbacks. The price of the gear in that store is ridiculous. Stern should be embarrassed.
kinda sad as i like the store but lets be real…i dont buy adidas…midtown in january gets a hoh so that is all that matters..period!!!
they should move to canal street
I think you can get most of that ish on canal street already!
where on canal st u guys go??lol i havnt seen anything worth coppin from ther in at least 10 years…27th and 7th was the spot(or was it 28th and 8th) until that got shut down a couple years back
but yea everything ther is goin for crack prices…jus more of a spot to look at shit
i wonder if they gunna do it like the philly spectrum and let us loot that shit for 3 hours b4 it goes down..ive had my eye on a couple things there
They should just bring the store over to L.A. in the LA Live lot. It should be popping in that city.
Good point in pointing out high prices. They are producing lighter cheaper jerseys and still raising the prises. Ridiculous.
Move it to the D, as in Detroit…..
South Street Seaport or put that ish in Brooklyn.
Obviously none of you guys read the article and just looked at the headline.
The NBA store is staying in Manhattan. The only reason why they left, is cause their lease wasn’t reissued because that Japanese clothing retailer is paying big bucks.
The article already states that their looking for a new temporary and permanent store.
I meant “Looking for a new temporary and permanent store in the area”. The NBA is not going anywhere and leaving NYC.
Welcome to DC
Wow, $300 Million for 15 years? Really? That means Uniqlo will need to sell over 54 Thousand Dollars worth of merchandise PER DAY just to be able to afford the lease