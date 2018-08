The NBA World Tour Locking In Committed Players; Michael Beasley Drops 56

‘s makeover project continues . Yesterday in the Oklahoma City charity game, Beasley’s team didn’t get the win – losing 176-171 in overtime – but in a game of stars, B-Easy showed he can play with anyone. He led everybody with 56 points, Still, the end result didn’t go as planned. Just as he seemingly always is,was one step ahead of his boy, going for a-like line of 42 points, 26 rebounds and 11 assists. 2K numbers. KD led a team that included(40 points) and(34 points, 13 rebounds) to a fourth quarter rally, taking out Beasley,(43 points) and(14 points, 13 rebounds and 25 assists). Want to know how wild the final minute of regulation was ? Here’s a recap: 54 seconds left,trey, Blue up one. 33 seconds left, KD trey, White up two. 13 seconds left, Anthony’s reverse ties it up. Then KD’s miss in the final seconds forced OT. We would say we’re surprised with Durant’s numbers, but he never has problems playing as if he’s back at Montrose Christian in these summer games. But Beasley? He showed out. What do you expect out of him once the real games start again? … The NBA World Tour is one step closer to reality; and we’ve found the next Shawn Kemp. Read more on the next page…