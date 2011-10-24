The NBA World Tour Locking In Committed Players; Michael Beasley Drops 56

#James Harden #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
10.24.11 7 years ago 30 Comments
Michael Beasley‘s makeover project continues. Yesterday in the Oklahoma City charity game, Beasley’s team didn’t get the win – losing 176-171 in overtime – but in a game of stars, B-Easy showed he can play with anyone. He led everybody with 56 points, Still, the end result didn’t go as planned. Just as he seemingly always is, Kevin Durant was one step ahead of his boy, going for a Wilt-like line of 42 points, 26 rebounds and 11 assists. 2K numbers. KD led a team that included LeBron James (40 points) and Russell Westbrook (34 points, 13 rebounds) to a fourth quarter rally, taking out Beasley, Carmelo Anthony (43 points) and Chris Paul (14 points, 13 rebounds and 25 assists). Want to know how wild the final minute of regulation was? Here’s a recap: 54 seconds left, James Harden trey, Blue up one. 33 seconds left, KD trey, White up two. 13 seconds left, Anthony’s reverse ties it up. Then KD’s miss in the final seconds forced OT. We would say we’re surprised with Durant’s numbers, but he never has problems playing as if he’s back at Montrose Christian in these summer games. But Beasley? He showed out. What do you expect out of him once the real games start again? … The NBA World Tour is one step closer to reality; and we’ve found the next Shawn Kemp. Read more on the next page…

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREANDRE DRUMMONDBesiktasCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulDERON WILLIAMSJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesMICHAEL BEASLEYSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP