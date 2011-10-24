The NBA World Tour Locking In Committed Players; Michael Beasley Drops 56

Michael Beasley‘s makeover project continues. Yesterday in the Oklahoma City charity game, Beasley’s team didn’t get the win – losing 176-171 in overtime – but in a game of stars, B-Easy showed he can play with anyone. He led everybody with 56 points, Still, the end result didn’t go as planned. Just as he seemingly always is, Kevin Durant was one step ahead of his boy, going for a Wilt-like line of 42 points, 26 rebounds and 11 assists. 2K numbers. KD led a team that included LeBron James (40 points) and Russell Westbrook (34 points, 13 rebounds) to a fourth quarter rally, taking out Beasley, Carmelo Anthony (43 points) and Chris Paul (14 points, 13 rebounds and 25 assists). Want to know how wild the final minute of regulation was? Here’s a recap: 54 seconds left, James Harden trey, Blue up one. 33 seconds left, KD trey, White up two. 13 seconds left, Anthony’s reverse ties it up. Then KD’s miss in the final seconds forced OT. We would say we’re surprised with Durant’s numbers, but he never has problems playing as if he’s back at Montrose Christian in these summer games. But Beasley? He showed out. What do you expect out of him once the real games start again? … The NBA World Tour is one step closer to reality; and we’ve found the next Shawn Kemp. Read more on the next page…
i’ll be front row if this tour comes to australia
“Kobe and LeBron need to be on separate teams…Nobody wants to see those two running up and down the floor, pretending like everything is cool…We want these guys going AT EACH OTHER. We want trash talking, physicality, winks at the crowd after one scores on the other, glances at the benches reminding everyone in the game who’s actually the best. That’s what we want.”
funny how kobe is ranked 7th by espn but bryant-vs-james would be must see tv. frankly, lebron vs anyone else wouldn’t be as eye-grabbing as kobe-vs-lebron. new school versus OG. i honestly don’t think any event headlined lebron vs anyone else would draw more attention than lebron vs kobe. does anyone think chris paul can tell kobe in his face that he’s better? same thing with dirk. can dirk walk up to kobe even tho he won a championship and say im a better basketball player than you? stay away from rankings guys. it causes drama.
Since you mentioned Deron Williams, here is a line from Bill Simmons which made me laugh so hard. Come to think of it, this just might happen if there is actually a season.
“Deron Williams mysteriously disappearing for 36 hours in December, followed by a press conference in which Williams (with fresh bruises on his face) sits next to Mikhail Prokhorov and announces that he’s inked a lucrative extension to remain with the Nets.”
By the way, calling it a world tour sounds like it is some sort of concert by one of them famous rock bands.
Oh, and if I were Kobe Bryant, I would make sure that Dwyane Wade is on my team. Then I would proceed to beat LeBron James team by at least 20 points. After the game I would tell LeBron — “How come I can win with Wade and you can’t?”
Im still amused how everyone gets so amped about the box scores from these All-Star games, when there is hardly any defense played for most of the game.
I’ve been heavy into NBA 2k, especially “The Greatest” mode. I just unlocked the 76-77 PHI Sixers. I was posting on Operation sports about this too.
The coolest thing about this Sixer team is the father/son/daughter basketball relationships that came from this team.
Henery and Mike Bibby (Heat)
Joe and Kobe Bryant (Lakers)
Harvey, Tameka, and Tauja Catchings (both WNBA)
Mike and Mike (Jr.) Dunleavy (Jr. plays for the Pacers)
Doug and Chris Collins (Chris played at Duke is is a coach there)
Caldwell Jones and his 3 brothers Will, Charles, and Major (all NBA players)
I don’t know how often you can have one team where many of their kids or relatives in general are successful players in the same sport. Very cool situation.
Lebron took over in OT…
Exactly Steve… Exactly
Kyle Orton couldn’t even make the right call on the coin flip
Please don’t include Iverson in no world tour. It’ll ruin it everything everyone else will stand around watching him dribble. Just current players, washed up or former players don’t count.
I really don’t think Tebow is all that good. He just has a habit of being CONSISTENTLY lucky. If we were playing monopoly and I owned everything from Pacific Avenue to Boardwalk, he’d just skip along the railroads.
Re Tebow… the kid just wins.
@ Chi
I’m loving 2k right now. I completed half of The Greatest mode only because I want to start an offline Association and replace all the shitty teams with the legend teams. I think I might have to control Run TMC and run the scores up like it’s a charity game.
@Steve u need to watch durant speak particularly at the 1:06 mark when the reporter asks durant “is there any defense being played in these games?”
[www.youtube.com]
I’m so sick of people talmbout “Tebow just wins.” Football is one of the most non-individual sports. Outside of a select few players like Peyton and Brady, to say Tebow is largely responsible for their team’s success is absurd. It’s like when people say Sanchez has won however many road playoffs games this early in his career. Anyone who watches Sanchez and the Jets know that they win despite of him, not because of him.
Fair enough… I’ll rephrase. Tebow makes plays when it counts. Is that better?
@Darkwing – Go to NFL.com right now and tell me that picture isn’t the face of a winner. Or at least what Al Bundy would like playing in the NFL. Chances are that pass was pulled down and he ran over 14 people to pick up a first down.
Tom Brady – Chuck Norris
Aaron Rodgers – Jack Bauer
Tim Tebow – Angus Macgyver
Rumor has it he doesn’t even call plays. He just goes in the huddle and says, “Play hard on three… break!”
At the line of scrimmage, “In Jesus Name… Hike!”
His film study consists of watching, ‘Remember the Titans’ & ‘The Little Engine That Could’ in no particular order.
DIME: “Seeing a kid like Drummond gearing up for college hoops – knowing there are so many nearly as talented as he is this year – has us hyped.”
^ If I woke up from hibernation and only read this site for the last few weeks, I’d never know there was a college season coming up… let alone a talented class.
It’s the highest level of competitive basketball that will be played on North American soil and Dime isn’t giving us any previews. I’ve even begged for season previews and got nothing… so i don’t know what’s left to do.
If you guys really are “hyped” for the season, can you at least write as if you are? Seriously, I thought this was a basketball publication. What other basketball is there to talk about right now?
Then tomorrow we’ll get another 4-5 sentences in SMACK updating us on the lockout talks.
“The meetings between the union and owners continued yesterday. A handful of the leagues players were present to show their solidarity. Midway through the meeting Joe Shmoe tweeted that Lebron James nervously chewed on his fingernails the entire time, and Dwight Howard excused himself so he can stretch out his legs in the hallway – he then proceeded to moonwalk out of the conference room, and transitioned into a backspin on the hallway floor. Reports from another news source, say that some progress was made regarding the BRI but we have no way to confirm that story. Other than that, the sun was out when the meeting began, and by the time the meeting adjourned it was nighttime. That’s all for now. Oh we almost forgot,… we are sooooooo excited for the college season. We’re out like our college previews.”
Tebow is the guy at the gym with the ugly jumper who you have to guard. He isn’t all that quick or good in general. You shut him down and then when it is game point, you slip coming off a screen, he fumbles the pass jumps, turns in mid-air, tosses it at the backboard, it smacks above the square, hit the front iron and then starts spinning around the rim, pops out, but he is right there for the tip in.
Over the next 3 games, you try to explain how in the world did that happen. This is the same dude that caught a rebound with his face. But he won the game.
@Dime – repost some article of preseason rankings.
@Jay – stop acting like the internet consists of 1 website. If you really want a Whopper Jr. that bad, stop going to Mcdonalds.
^ I almost spat my juice at my monitor. Hilarious!!!
I couldn’t tell if you were serious with that post… but I agree with the whole thing. No matter how ugly he may look doing it, he just manages to get it done.
He’s was that kid growing up who always asked his dad for advice, but got shut down with, “I don’t care how you do it Tim! Just git ‘er done!” Here we are a decade later and now he has that habit of finding ways to just “git ‘er done” at the pro level.
That said, it’s his first start. He’ll get some ugly losses along the way but he’ll be fine in the long run.
I DO!!!
Dime writes their articles from a different perspective. It’s like their telling a story. And not only that, it’s the discussions after the articles than keep me coming back. The other sites have a discussion boards also, but when too many comments are posted they are split up and can have up to 20-30 pages. It’s a chore to go through them and comment. I frequent this site because of the comments, not so much the actual articles. It’s simple an easy on this site.
@JAY we have a number of college previews in the works right now. They’ll be up real soon.
– that’s some funny shit.
I can see him watching “The Little Engine That Could” sitting on the couch next to his hot-ass girlfriend, with his eyes tearing up saying out loud “I think I can, I think I can!”
@Jay – True, Slam has about a million people giving 1-liners and arguments inside of arguments that basically look like the transcript of a barbershop.
Yahoo comments are on a different level. If you want racism beyond belief [Bruce] that is the place to be. If you also want unoriginal jokes, they have them all. Nothing like reading the same comment 8 out of 25 times. Don’t let the artical has a grammer eror in it. Every 3rd comment is calling for the writer to be fired.
Dime’s message board is… aight. Especially that guy with the analogies.
Yo I burst out laughing when i read this. I can’t tell you how many times i’ve seen that happen. As a matter of fact, when “that guy” is on my team. I usually look for him because i know he has that one lucky shot in him for a game winner. Nothing i hate more than a scrub hitting a game winner against me though hahahaha.
@Tebow’s 4th quarter.
He made some plays, i’ll give him that. But the guy is a B.U.M. I have never seen an uglier ball being thrown at the pro level than Tebows so-called spirals. Even when he’s not under pressure, he still can’t throw a tight spiral and has ZERO accuracy. Watching him in that game, i was amazed that he is even in the NFL as a QB. The guy doesn’t even have power behind his throws! but hey, he led his team to a win in the clutch so you gotta give it up to him.
@Jay
I agree about the college preview here on DIME. But i like that they are taking their time doing so. I would prefer they actually do research on the teams instead of doing like many websites with copy and paste articles on teams.
@DIME
Andre Drummond is an athlete for sure. Shawn Kemp was not just an athlete though, so lets slow down on that shit. Drummond is nothing more than a taller Tyrus Thomas right now until he proves other wise.
Really Chi? The clips I’ve seen he’s got some handles. He has good vision too. I know it’s only HS, and I understand it’s highlights so they only pick out the positives, but i’ve seen him no-look pass many times to dudes behind him as soon as he catches it. That tells me his court awareness and vision is way above average, especially for a big man…. a really big man.
Tyrus Thomas? Did you really call him that?? Lol. Thomas has got nothing other than hops. Zero handle. Zero court-vision. He might just be that dude F&F is talking about. The clumsy guy who will catch a rebound on his face and fluke the game-winner.
The boys are fired up this morning! Spirited posting going on so far.
I give a shit about that charity game. It’s great for the community, but does nothing for actual basketball. Durant drove down the center of the lane, cradled the ball and dunked it?!?! Only the 1,593 time I’ve seen that this summer.
I don’t hate on Tebow. I did while he was in college because it was a love affair for him and nobody mentioned that he had a dozen future pros on his team. HOWEVER, if you have a mediocre team, and you don’t have an elite QB, you are better off with a Tebow/Cam Newton type. Cam throws a better ball, but Tebow is more physical. Nobody is saying that Tebow won the game. Denver won with Tebow. I couldn’t figure out who the cutoff was for the Tebow line, but it’s around Jay Cutler. Obviously if you have Brady, Brees, Rodgers etc. you stay with that. And I would take Cutler because he has a cannon, my buddy wouldn’t, so it’s the Cutler line. Anyway, everyone on the Broncos played harder yesterday. If you play any sport with someone who is pretty humble, not as good as other people, but they just want to win so badly, you play just a little bit harder. If the same group has a guy who is better, but a total dick and is cocky, you don’t try as hard. This theory only works with a QB who can run though, sorry Colt McCoy.
Sports in general have moved away from the clumsy people. If you put them through timed drills, they don’t do well. They’re awkward and anything but fluid. But if you ever need a glue guy, those are your guys. They have no expectations but go all out achieving what is otherwise the bare-minimum. In a pick up game to 16, he might have 3 combined assists-blocks. But he’ll have 3 points 14 loose balls, 9 shots altered, 4 clean hard fouls that leave you bruised and slightly concussed, and like 30 rebounds. 18 of which were from his own misses.
Which brings us back to Tebow, he will ALWAYS have statistically bad games BUT his final possession will be:
1st – False Start
1st – 4yd check down
2nd – -8 yard sack
3rd – Fumbled snap, shoulder shrugs two defenders, completely blindsided by a linebacker as he tries to throw it 30 yards down field. The ball will wobble out and fall into the hands of his runningback who just so happens to have a convoy of lineman running down the sidelines.
Other QB – 20-27 300 yards, 2 TDs 1 INT
Tebow – 9-32 111 yards, 1TD, 3 INTs and a W.
If he wasn’t the All-American nice guy, he would have made a great Raider.
Extra point – Good
“Sports in general have moved away from the clumsy people.”
Watch the Toronto Raptors play. On second thought, don’t. Lol. They have a handful of clumsy bums on that team. They drive me crazy! Bargnani has skills, but he will innocently dribble the ball of his foot once or twice a game. I’ve even seen him catch the ball right under his basket, go up strong, only to get blocked by the underside of the backboard. <– I wish that was a joke.
Reggie Evans goes after rebounds as hard as anyone else in the league, but he is guaranteed to trip over himself every other game.
If you sped up a Raptor game tape to 2x speed, and added the Benny Hill Show theme song, it could make for some pretty good comedy.
JAY – Yakety Sax makes everything comedy. Watch a fat kid fall to Yakety Sax. Bad example. A fat kid could fall to a Celine Dion song and it would be comedy. I think the point being made is that if you had to choose between a guy who has all of the tools, like Chris Wilcox, and a guy who is all hustle but no real tools, like Tyler Hansboro (sp), you are probably better off with Tyler. Wilcox will jump out of the gym, is faster, better hands, basically every basketball related physical tool is better with Wilcox. But it doesn’t translate to the game for whatever reason. If you have him on your team and lose, you can go question his effort or whatever (see: Boozer, Carlos and James, Lebron). If you lose with Hansboro or someone else, it isn’t because you were outplayed, it’s because you weren’t as good. Miami should feel like crap for losing to Dallas because they were outplayed. Miami has better talent. Dallas played as hard as they could, and even if they would’ve lost, they were just outgunned. I’ve been the guy who lost and kicked myself for not playing harder (early on) and the guy who lost but busted his ass (later years) and it’s easier to sleep at night knowing that you just weren’t as good, did all you could, and lost. It’s REALLY easy to sleep after you win, but if I do lose, I want it to be with guys who give a damn and try. I’d rather lose a game with Beiber, JAY, Chicagorilla and F&F trying our hardest than win with Lebron, Kobe, Wade and Dwight while I just sat on the perimeter and passed. I think that applies to most real competitors in any sport.
What the hell tangent did I just go on? I am not even going to read that.
Chris Paul and Melo been friends long before this lockout. Let’s not act like they just became friends over the lockout. Heck, he and Lebron been friends since the McDonald’s All-American game they played in together. Also, that miss in regulation by Durant he had Paul guarding him. That’s not the first time I’ve seen a final play go awry for Durant with Paul guarding him. Paul is barely 6ft tall. Durant should be taking and making that every time.
Also, I’m glad Melo is speaking out about wanting Paul. Let’s the owners know what they need to work on during these negotiations. LOL. If Chris Paul goes to NY I still don’t see him winning sh*t.