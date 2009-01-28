The NBA’s 15 Most Popular Jerseys

For everyone out there still rocking their Vin Baker No. 42 jersey and looking to upgrade to something from this century, check out the figures that the League released today with the most popular jerseys in the NBA.
1. Kobe Bryant
2. Kevin Garnett
3. LeBron James
4. Chris Paul
5. Allen Iverson (Pistons jersey)
6. Pau Gasol
7. Paul Pierce
8. Dwyane Wade
9. Derrick Rose
10. Nate Robinson
11. Steve Nash
12. Dwight Howard
13. Ray Allen
14. David Lee
15. Carmelo Anthony
I was surprised to see AI so high, but Aron assured me that one of the unwritten rules of jersey sales is that a player’s jersey goes through the roof whenever they get traded or their number changes.
Also, look at the power of the New York and Boston media markets. The Knicks have Nate at No. 10 and Lee at No. 14. Just imagine what kind of numbers LeBron would put up if he was wearing blue and orange.
Not to continue the hating on Dwight parade, but I’m also surprised to see his jersey below Steve Nash’s. The Magic redesigned their uni’s, Howard is the leading vote-getter for the All-Star game (he set a record for most votes), and he’s going to be back in the dunk contest.
Have you bought a jersey this year, and if so, whose was it?
Nah,I gave the jersey thing up a couple years ago.
What no GO jersey up there?
All the soft-serves must be wearing the Pau Gasol jersey lol
this list has some surprises I suppose.
a-slam: what is a “soft-serve”?
he’s making fun of pau gasol’s label as a soft player..good joke..
i think all the lil people with hoop dreams are rockin that nate robinson jersey..lol there really is no reason for any knick jersey to even be top 20 right now but thats not too surprising i guess..ny media is huge..another reason lebron’s going there..
I got a Rudy Fernandez jersey, gotta represent!
Also a Garbajosa one, but just because of the discount.
why is the machine’s jersey not up there?
and for all the horrible fan voting im surprised yao and yi dont have their jerseys selling in the top 15..
youd think dwight howard was destroyinn everyone in jersey sales too……
dirk nowitzki
robert jaworski
Now that I think about it, I’ve never actually seen a person (outside of New Orleans) wearing a Chris Paul jersey. I’m surprised he’s that high on the list.
Up here in the Northwest I’ve seen plenty of B-Roy, Nate and Oden jerseys
Wow I am really shocked Yao is not up in there somewhere with China backing him. They must being counting only U.S. sales or something? Surely that can’t be right.
Pau Gasol ….really?
It got to be Spain copping them Pau jerseys.I just cant see no warm blooded male with balls wearing that.I can see David Lee because I know every prominent white businessman in NY with season tickets got that in home and away colors.Nate must be going in stores buying up all his shit.I didnt even know they made Nate Rob jerseys.
Us Asians sew our own jerseys. No need to spend $100 on a Yao joint!
Though I did buy the black Bosh alternate jersey earlier this year.
lol for reals..
They have Nate Robinson jerseys??
And dont hate on the Pau jersey.. well yeah ok hate on it.. i cant explain that shit..
I forgot Nate got that support over there AB.I remember watching something during the Olympics where the kids in China like the American players more.I think that they are forced to vote for Yao and Yi for the All Star game at least once or they face prosecution.Who really believes Yi came in 3rd?He won that shit by a landslide Stern just wasnt having it.
those numbers must be scewed, there is no way yao is not on the list, and WHERE THE HELL IS MATT BONNER? !!! i mean damn!
really though, not duncan, no parker? manu i can understand but bonner and oberto should most definatly be on the list.
That’s only because your college teams, baseball team and NFL team all sucked this year, (My roommate is a Seahawk fan how sad)And your basketball ball team was robbed. Luckily I have converted my roommate to a Laker fan, there is still hope for you!
I could see the whole Nate Rob and B Roy thing though since both are from the area
A lot of kids in NY have Nate jerseys. He and Lee are the two most popular players on the team among fans.
“Just imagine what kind of numbers LeBron would put up if he was wearing blue and orange. ”
it hurts that bad, doesn’t it?
all the hard work, all the money, all the behind kissing…and #1 jersey not for bron bron.
thankfully smart people are still out there and don’t buy into the propaganda that it’s lebron james.
ALL those million dollars down the drain…’cause lets face it, the nba wants him to be the FACE of the nba, God knows they try doing everything for that to happen…
BUT…#1 jersey in all the world, basically, USA, Asia, Europe, it’s another player, so basically that player is the FACE of the nba, since he surely makes the nba popular around the world.
the player that has the first major marketing deal with china is another one, not bron bron…and that same player, not bron bron, is the player that gets recognized for bringing basketball to the world, and the player that will get honored for all that.
no name needed it, right? you all know which player that is ;-)
rik smits mitchell & ness.
Too bad Rudy Gay will never be on the top 15 jersey list….
i recently purchased the new Cavs alternate jersey, sh!t is hot. not gunna wear it tho – just for show
Jerome “Lebron” JAMES (NY KNICKS)
Yo, I agree we’re the hell is YAO!
You know the numbers can’t be right.
I think people buy Jerseys based on who there team is and which players they patten there game after shooters Ray Allen, Point guards CP3. So in turn guards Jerseys sell better than big men. No ones coming to the Gym in a Shaq jersey unless your big as hell and start beasting on cats…LOL
Yao and Yi jerseys don’t sell cause they sell plenty of bootlegs in Asia… lol
i bought myself a spud webb ATL hawks jersey
Ouch just slammin on Gasol!
I have Kobe, Gasol, Odom, and am trying like hell to find a decent Ariza, Ill wear em if Im watching the games, would like someday to get them signed and framed, get a nice man cave/sports room when I get a house
I always see the navy LeBron everywhere!
I bet that annoys the NBA that Lebron doesnt have the #1-#2 jersey..
I did. Steve Nash.
The last jersey I owned? Toni Kukoc… early in his Bulls career.
I’m not one to go out and buy jerseys. NBA jersey are especially bad because of the confusion on how to wear them. You need to wear an undershirt beneath the jersey, right? Also, I’m not interested in wearing a dress, so I don’t wear shirts that go to my knees. NBA jerseys almost always hang too low for my comfort. But at the same time, tucking them in looks idiotic.
I will say, though, that women in the NBA jerseys customed made for women are hot.
I am pretty sure by the end of the year everyone in New Orleans will have a Chris Paul jersey. I see one every time I leave the house. Never seen one visiting another city, however, but someone must be buying them. Just aren’t that people in the New Orleans area.
I like wearing jerseys, even though I have to buy the kids replica ’cause I’m a girl. I have Paul, Chandler, and Posey. But the only non-Hornet I think I’d ever buy is a B Roy…
Mikey– I have two KB jerseys and I cant wear either on, just too damn long, LOL
David Lee jersey @ #14 is fire!!
We always talkin about how Amare aint all that… His jersey isn’t even up there… Here’s one take from Fox
AMARE STOUDEMIRE wants every offensive play to begin and end with him. Getting him to practice hard and to play aggressive defense on more than a handful of sequences every game is more fruitless than trying to bring peace to the Middle East. LOLOLOL
I bought the new Chris Paul jersey, it’s absolutely gorgeous.
LeBron is doing pretty well considering KG is a new jersey and KB has a new number.
Can’t think someone would admit they would have a Pau Gasol jersey lol.
I rock my Erick Piatkwoski when its time to Stunt on ’em.
Uh can it be noted the new AI jersey isn’t even available on as a Swingman??? Where a majority of sales are recorded. Unless you want to bust your head with an authentic or look like a poor kid with a replica, you’re not going to have the new AI jersey.
I bought a kevin durant seattle jersey and plan on wearing it to the Blazers vs Thunder game. Yes, I’m from Seattle!
these jerseys have nothing on my mike smrek lakers game worn . . .
Austin Burton, last season CP3 was @ #5 at the end of the season. I recently saw someone in Houston rocking a CP3 jersey. And check this out…
[media.ocweekly.com]
Don’t know why you’re so surprised. CP3 is a star.
Powerslave, which one did you get ? The home or away?
Yao’s been in the league for quite some time now. If he were to go to another team or if the Rockets changed their jerseys he’d probably see a spike in jersey sales. Most of his fans have his jersey already. He was probably in the top list for 2-3 years after he came into the league.
dwade is 8 and gasol is 6? kinda odd. figure cp3 would be three right behind bron and kobe dwight howard is 12 and he got the most all star votes??? something does not add up or is just me
Dwight won the votes based both on his marketability and complete lack of another center in the East anywhere as good as him.
I want the away jersey of Danny-mothafuckin-Granger.
For kicks I want a throwback grizz (Vancouver) uni of Rudy Gay.
Yao isn’t on there because it is still relatively hard to buy authentic jerseys here in China. There is still no NBA store in China, and I am not sure if the Adidas stores sell them. The NBA says it has plans to open 5,000 stores here ([www.chinasportstoday.com]), so that will change soon. I’m sure then you’ll see jersey sales looking more like All-Star voting.
Just to let you guys know, these rankings are based from only the NYC NBA Store. That’s why the Knicks are where they are and Yao isn’t #1.