The NBA’s 15 Most Popular Jerseys

For everyone out there still rocking their Vin Baker No. 42 jersey and looking to upgrade to something from this century, check out the figures that the League released today with the most popular jerseys in the NBA.

1. Kobe Bryant

2. Kevin Garnett

3. LeBron James

4. Chris Paul

5. Allen Iverson (Pistons jersey)

6. Pau Gasol

7. Paul Pierce

8. Dwyane Wade

9. Derrick Rose

10. Nate Robinson

11. Steve Nash

12. Dwight Howard

13. Ray Allen

14. David Lee

15. Carmelo Anthony

I was surprised to see AI so high, but Aron assured me that one of the unwritten rules of jersey sales is that a player’s jersey goes through the roof whenever they get traded or their number changes.

Also, look at the power of the New York and Boston media markets. The Knicks have Nate at No. 10 and Lee at No. 14. Just imagine what kind of numbers LeBron would put up if he was wearing blue and orange.

Not to continue the hating on Dwight parade, but I’m also surprised to see his jersey below Steve Nash’s. The Magic redesigned their uni’s, Howard is the leading vote-getter for the All-Star game (he set a record for most votes), and he’s going to be back in the dunk contest.

Have you bought a jersey this year, and if so, whose was it?