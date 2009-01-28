The NBA’s 15 Most Popular Jerseys

01.28.09 10 years ago 48 Comments
AI is No. 5

For everyone out there still rocking their Vin Baker No. 42 jersey and looking to upgrade to something from this century, check out the figures that the League released today with the most popular jerseys in the NBA.

1. Kobe Bryant
2. Kevin Garnett
3. LeBron James
4. Chris Paul
5. Allen Iverson (Pistons jersey)
6. Pau Gasol
7. Paul Pierce
8. Dwyane Wade
9. Derrick Rose
10. Nate Robinson
11. Steve Nash
12. Dwight Howard
13. Ray Allen
14. David Lee
15. Carmelo Anthony

I was surprised to see AI so high, but Aron assured me that one of the unwritten rules of jersey sales is that a player’s jersey goes through the roof whenever they get traded or their number changes.

Also, look at the power of the New York and Boston media markets. The Knicks have Nate at No. 10 and Lee at No. 14. Just imagine what kind of numbers LeBron would put up if he was wearing blue and orange.

Not to continue the hating on Dwight parade, but I’m also surprised to see his jersey below Steve Nash’s. The Magic redesigned their uni’s, Howard is the leading vote-getter for the All-Star game (he set a record for most votes), and he’s going to be back in the dunk contest.

Have you bought a jersey this year, and if so, whose was it?

