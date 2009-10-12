The NBA’s 30 best go-to players (#13: Danny Granger)

Who do you want your offense to run through with everything on the line? Counting down 30th to 1st (one per team), I’ve ranked the League’s go-to guys…

*** *** ***

#13: DANNY GRANGER, Pacers

For somebody who’s only been to the playoffs once — and that was as a reserve role player — Granger is as battle-tested as a young go-to guy can be in this League.

Last season, Granger’s first as an All-Star and where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (25.8 ppg), his Pacers played in 27 games that were decided by four points or less; 32 percent of their entire schedule. I didn’t know a sensible way to look it up without going through every team’s game log, but that had to be the most in the League. Although Indiana lost 16 of those close games, Granger benefitted by getting plenty of crunch-time reps, going shot-for-shot with everybody from Kobe to Ray Allen to LeBron. His most notable moments included a walk-off three to beat Phoenix on the road, game-winning free throws against Cleveland with less than a second remaining, and a tip-in to beat Houston at home. In other words, Granger can literally beat you from long-range, mid-range, or at the rim.

But as I’ve written in this column before, being a go-to guy isn’t strictly about hitting last-second daggers. In the other 47 minutes of the game, Granger delivers. He ranked second in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring last year, averaging 7.5 points, right behind LeBron. He also lead the League in second-quarter scoring at 6.9 points per. On their way to finishing just a few games out of 8th place in the East, Indiana often built first-half leads as Granger attacked defenses with a steady stream of buckets.

The foundation of Granger’s game is his jumper. “The only thing I’m trying to do out there,” he told me in an interview for Dime #51, “is get enough space to get my jump shot off. I’m so confident in it, I know if I can get it off, it has a good chance of going in.”

He’s got a right to be confident, but at the same time, Granger is prone to rely too much on his J — sometimes he’ll rush or settle for jumpers when he could’ve done more to get a better shot. And while he has a good handle for a 6-9 forward, Granger doesn’t create his own shot as much as he could. Of the Top-11 finishers in that fourth-quarter scoring category, only Jason Terry and Kevin Durant had more of their buckets assisted than Granger, who was at about 54 percent.

Something also has to be said for the fact that Indiana blew a ton of those aforementioned leads in the second half; a lack of poise and an inability to finish that falls on the shoulders of the go-to guy. If anything, though, Granger’s most glaring crunch-time deficiencies are on defense. Having watched just about every Pacers game last season, I remember more than a few times where Granger was fouled out or on the bench in foul trouble in critical moments, or when he committed a silly foul in an inopportune time. Granger was very vocal about his renewed commitment to defense this season, but with his sometimes-shaky knees and the fact that he still has to carry Indiana offensively, he might not be able to deliver on that promise.

As a pure scorer/shooter, Granger is Top-10 in the NBA, no question. If he finds himself in as many close games this year as he did last year and continues to produce, he’ll move closer to the upper echelon on lists like this, but won’t make a big leap until he can get to — and show his maturation in — the playoffs.

*** *** ***

