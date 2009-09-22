The NBA’s 30 best go-to players (#25: Al Jefferson)

Every NBA team has a go-to guy, and there’s really only room for one. And it’s not always about taking a last-second shot. It’s the guy who regularly gets the ball when things are getting tense in the fourth; the guy expected to calm things down when teammates are getting sloppy; the guy called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally, or spark a rally of his own; the guy who’s not just supposed to make shots, but make the right decisions. Bottom line: Who do you want the offense to run through when everything is on the line? From #30 to #1, these are the League’s best go-to guys…

*** *** ***

#25: AL JEFFERSON, Minnesota Timberwolves

Big Al is a rarity on this list and part of an endangered species in the NBA — a true low-post scorer who can receive the ball on the block and come up with a bucket when his team needs one, even when the defense knows what is coming. And at 24 years old, he could be one of the few of his kind left holding the torch after guys like Duncan, Shaq and Garnett are done.

The League has become tailored for go-to guys who can attack from the perimeter, hitting long jumpers if the lane is clogged and taking advantage of the no-touching policy to get into the paint or get to the line. Even the Spurs have leaned more and more away from Duncan and toward Tony Parker/Manu Ginobili to be the centerpiece of the offense on a given night. The Wolves don’t have such luxury of two (or any) All-Stars on the perimeter. Jefferson is all they have.

Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. At 6-10, 265, Al’s post game is so good it’s almost overrated. He was in the middle of a career year before a torn ACL took him out in February; before that, Jefferson was averaging 23.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and was the biggest ’09 All-Star snub. Last season he routinely got the better of Yao Ming (35 ppg, 17.5 rpg), Shaq and Amar’e, as well as stepping his game up and dominating in games against the Spurs, Celtics and Lakers.

As a go-to player, Jefferson more like a relentless bodypuncher wearing you down into the late rounds than a spectacular knockout artist. The same hooks, spins, turnaround J’s and tip-ins he was getting in the first quarter, he’s getting in the fourth. Minnesota’s offense runs through him early and late, and he’s proven to come through late when his team is close. According to 82games.com, Jefferson scored 31.6 points per 48 minutes of “clutch time” (4th qtr/OT, 5 mins or less to go, 5 pts margin or less), right behind Chauncey Billups and Deron Williams, right ahead of Kevin Durant and Pau Gasol.

In a January game against Chicago, Jefferson dropped 11 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a hook and game-tying tip-in the final minute to force OT.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Joakim Noah told reporters afterwards. “I was playing as hard as I could and he just kept scoring the ball. He’s just a great offensive player and we just couldn’t slow him down tonight.”

Earlier that month, when Jefferson pounded the Warriors for 32 points and 10 boards, Don Nelson said, “We couldn’t handle Iron Man. I just watched the movie with my grandkids. That’s who he reminds me of. He had his way with us.”

No one doubts Jefferson’s scoring prowess, but a few things hold him back from being a truly elite go-to big man at this point in his career. Obviously, youth and inexperience are the main two. And while Jefferson is a willing passer, he’s not a great one yet (1.6 apg). He also needs to get better from the free-throw line (73.8 percent).

Most importantly, Al just needs to stay healthy. In his five NBA seasons, he’s cracked 75 games just once. With experience and reps will ideally come better passing and an improved free throw stroke. But if he’s not on the court, how reliable can he be?

*** *** ***

26. O.J. Mayo

27. Stephen Jackson

28. Nate Robinson

29. Boris Diaw

30. Rip Hamilton

* Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag

* Follow Dime on Twitter: @DIMEMag

* Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE