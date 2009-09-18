The NBA’s 30 best go-to players (#27: Stephen Jackson)

Every NBA team has a go-to guy, and there’s really only room for one. It’s not about who always gets to take the last-second shot. More accurately, it’s the guy who regularly gets the ball when things are getting tense in the fourth quarter; it’s the guy who is expected to calm things down when teammates are getting sloppy; it’s the guy who is called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally, or spark a comeback rally of his own; it’s the guy who’s not just supposed to make shots, but make the right decisions when a shot isn’t there. Bottom line: Who do you want the offense to run through when everything is on the line?

I’ve identified who I think is each team’s go-to guy for this upcoming season, and ranked them from #30 to #1.

#27: STEPHEN JACKSON, Golden State Warriors

About a year ago, I wrote a short piece for Dime’s ’08-09 NBA preview (issue #45) about the joys of watching Stephen Jackson assume his role as the Warriors’ go-to guy. This was right after Monta Ellis had busted his ankle via mo-ped, and right before we all found out how bad the Warriors would be with S-Jack at the helm.

“He’s not afraid to be that 25-shots-a-night primary scorer,” I wrote back then, “or that take-on-their-top-guy defender, or that vocal leader who will put the rooks in check, question the coach if need be, and fall on the sword when the media comes through with the ‘Why?’ and ‘How come?’ following a loss.”

Those were the positives. The negatives? “While mostly everyone who’s ever played with S-Jack says they’d take him to war with them, he’s a little too much of a loose-cannon soldier and not enough of an analytical general.”

So it’s not like we didn’t know the risks Don Nelson took by putting Captain Jack in charge. Two of the keywords in being a go-to guy are “calming” and “trust”: A quality go-to guy should be a calming influence for his team when it’s needed, and the team should be able to trust him. While Jackson brings his heart, versatility (playing up to four positions) and a knack for making big shots to the table, he doesn’t really fit those other parts of the job description.

At his best, Jackson is a poor man’s Paul Pierce in crunch time. Like on Jan. 23, late in the fourth quarter of a game against Cleveland that went down to the wire, when S-Jack stared down LeBron James and dropped two consecutive long jumpers in LBJ’s face. But at his worst, he’s an erratic hothead prone to bad shot selection (he hit 16% of his threes in “clutch time” according to 82games.com, 35% from the field), turning the ball over, and letting the refs get in his head at the most inopportune times.

And given the events of this offseason, his credibility as the Warriors’ go-to guy sits in question. With Jackson making it known he doesn’t want to play for Golden State and has his eyes wandering elsewhere, who can say where his head is at? Can you trust a guy who’s not fully committed to the program to lead you through tough times? Despite that, Nellie says he’s keeping Jackson in place as team captain, and unless Monta steals the job early on, presumably still in place as the go-to guy. At the Warriors’ own risk, of course.

