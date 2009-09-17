The NBA’s 30 best go-to players (#28: Nate Robinson)

Every NBA team has a go-to guy, and there’s really only room for one. It’s not about who always gets to take the last-second shot. More realistically, it’s the guy who regularly gets the ball when things are getting tense in the fourth quarter; it’s the guy who is expected to calm things down when teammates are getting sloppy; it’s the guy who is called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally, or spark a comeback rally of his own; it’s the guy who’s not just supposed to make shots, but make the right decisions when a shot isn’t there. Bottom line: Who do you want the offense to run through when everything is on the line?

I’ve identified who I think is each team’s go-to guy for this upcoming season, and ranked them from #30 to #1.

#28: NATE ROBINSON, New York Knicks

Leave it to the Knicks to treat their go-to guy like a leftover homemade burger, despite the fact they were eating off him for the better part of last season.

While New York famously stunk again in ’08-09, one of the bright spots was Robinson finding his rhythm as a potent offensive weapon and — believe it or not — establishing himself as the team’s go-to guy over the second half of the season. Nate averaged 19 points after the All-Star break, scoring 25 or more a dozen times in the last 36 games and finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

In the latter stages of the close games they did have, the Knicks had Nate controlling the ball. He came through during crunch time in wins over the Spurs (32 pts), Pistons (30 pts, 6 asts), Bucks (32 pts, 7 asts) and Pacers (41 pts), and kept NY close in losses to the Clippers (33 pts, 15 asts) and Lakers (33 pts), where he went shot-for-shot with Kobe at Staples. In the same way Isiah Thomas used Jamal Crawford as his go-to scorer in New York, Mike D’Antoni relied on Nate’s skills as the team’s best one-on-one player and one of the better shooters.

And yet when Nate hit the free agent market this summer, the Knicks made it pretty clear he was expendable. If Ramon Sessions or Andre Miller had been willing to play ball, Nate would probably be headed somewhere else right now. (As I write this, Robinson is reportedly going to re-sign with the Knicks next week on a one-year deal.)

Now, I can recognize two influencial factors here: (1) I might be overrating Nate, seeing as I tend to overrate all Seattle guys, and (2) Everyone else seems to underrate Nate, his trash-talking and on-court antics and childish persona sometimes getting in the way of his being respected as a ballplayer. So maybe #28 is a too high for him, but then again, maybe it’s too low. After a lot of debate, I figured this is about the right spot, which hopefully become more clear as this series moves on.

Anyway, as I wrote earlier this offseason, Nate is a player built in the same mold as Ben Gordon. He’s a pure scorer who possesses one of the NBA’s best handles and has range beyond the three-point line. His best attributes are his athleticism, speed and strength, and he’s actually better passer (4.1 apg) than he gets credit for — at least good enough to keep defenses honest when he gets into the lane. But more than anything, Nate succeeds under pressure due to his fearless attitude. He doesn’t care if it’s on the road in San Antonio or under the MSG lights against Chris Paul; he’s going to attack with the same bulldog mentality every time. In that respect, he’s a lot like his idol, Allen Iverson. Nate can be an NBA go-to guy at 5-foot-9 (at best) because he’s not afraid to take on that responsibility and he thinks he’s the best player in the gym.

On the other hand, his size is still an inescapable detriment. While Robinson has been developing a high-arcing floater and can stop-and-pop, he’ll still get some shots blocked, and can get swallowed up by rangier defenders. And Nate is more of a streaky shooter (32% on three-pointers) than a consistently good shooter. He’s prone to bad shot selection, and could be more effective at getting to the line (4.0 FTA per game), especially when his mere appearance will get him extra calls if he’s willing to throw his body around and do a little acting like A.I. has done.

Robinson often tries to do too much. It’s that part of his personality that got him to the NBA in the first place, but in a tough Catch-22, it also holds him back from ranking higher on this list and being a more sought-after player in the League.

29. Boris Diaw

30. Rip Hamilton

