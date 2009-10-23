The NBA’s 30 best go-to players (#4: LeBron James)

Who do you want your offense to run through with everything on the line? Counting down 30th to 1st (one per team), I’ve ranked the League’s go-to guys…
*** *** ***
Under a different set of circumstances and a different kind of criteria, I could easily argue that LeBron is the all-around, pound-for-pound best player in basketball. In fact, save for the existence of one Usain Bolt, I could argue for ‘Bron as the top active athlete in any sport today.
So what is LeBron doing holding any spot other than #1 or #1A on this list?
Believe it or not, it has nothing to do with the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals. As bad as that loss may look on the surface — LBJ’s top-seeded, 66-win team mishandling a series against a team whose best player can’t operate 10 feet away from the basket — I’ve already gone over why Cleveland’s failure to advance to the ’09 NBA Finals was no fault of their King.
In the Orlando series, LeBron answered questions of whether he could hit a big three-pointer when needed (Game 2), of whether he could knock down clutch free throws (Game 4), and of whether he could simply take over and will his team to a win while facing elimination (Game 5). And those were only the most recent displays of LeBron’s underrated abilities in the clutch: According to 82games.com, dating back to the beginning of his rookie year, James has more game-winning shots than anybody in the NBA. Last season he ranked second to Kobe in “clutch time” scoring (55.9 points per 48 minutes) and first in assists (12.6 dimes per 48), while also leading the League in fourth-quarter scoring.
There are a few lonely stats that don’t work out in LeBron’s favor — his 4.8 turnovers per 48 minutes of clutch time was among the highest in the League — but the reasons why he doesn’t make this year’s medal stand of go-to players have more to do with experience and simple preference.
Personally, I don’t trust LeBron taking a jumper in the fourth quarter as much as I would trust the three men who will rank ahead of him. I trust him just a little less to step to the line and hit those ice-veined free throws. And I look at LeBron’s hands and see he doesn’t have that certain blinding piece of jewelry the top three have. Also, while it’s hard to blame one of the most powerful athletes in the League for using bull-rush tactics when he needs to create a shot as often as he does, that approach sometimes results in critical turnovers and creates scenarios where LeBron needs to rely on a referee bailing him out.
Really, though, at the stage in the game it’s hard to have a wrong answer. You take any of the top five or 10 players on this list as your franchise guy, and you’re going to win a lot of games and contend for championships.
At this stage it’s about what style do you want to watch. For me, I can appreciate the calculated moves of a Floyd Mayweather-type over the overwhelming onslaught of a Ricky Hatton. There’s not much wrong with the Hatton way if you know how to work it — and LeBron does — but over time he’ll come to know that having tools in your box other than a gigantic sledgehammer can make you that much more dangerous.
*** *** ***
5. Tim Duncan
6. Dirk Nowitzki
7. Brandon Roy
8. Carmelo Anthony
9. Chris Paul
10. Deron Williams
11. Vince Carter
12. Joe Johnson
13. Danny Granger
14. Steve Nash
15. Kevin Durant
16. Gilbert Arenas
17. Derrick Rose
18. Chris Bosh
19. Andre Iguodala
20. Tracy McGrady
21. Baron Davis
22. Michael Redd
23. Devin Harris
24. Kevin Martin
25. Al Jefferson
26. O.J. Mayo
27. Stephen Jackson
28. Nate Robinson
29. Boris Diaw
30. Rip Hamilton
AB initally I thought you were nuts putting LBJ here, but after reading through you make some good points. LBJ’s crunch time usually consists of ‘bullying’ his way to the rim for a dunk or a ‘superstar’ referee call. As he gets older that stuff isn’t going to work as much.
He’s got better but he can still work on his mid-range game and his free throws shooting. Good point about his not being the “ice-veined” type…
so it’s allen or pierce at nr. 3? my guess is Ray-Ray
Woah didn’t see this coming! I agree though, there are dealier guys with the balls in their hands.
Right on AB.
So you use stats to prove he’s probably the best clutch performer in the league and then reject them based on subjective emotions?
If you look further into the stats, though, the argument in this article really falls apart: you dismiss Lebron’s drives to the net because supposedly they lead to more turnovers. But Lebron also shoots 56% in the clutch as compared to 46% for Bryant. He averages 1.6 more turnovers (but only .6 more than Wade despite shooting a much higher percentage). So obviously driving to the net – if that’s what the higher shooting percentage reveals – means Lebron is a much more efficient offensive player in the clutch than both Bryant and Wade. Is that entirely offset by turnovers? Unlikely.
Did I mention Lebron rebounds more than both Wade and Kobe COMBINED in the clutch?
Finally, if you’re going to mention the Orlando series – in which he averaged 38/8/8 by the way – you should also mention earlier series against the Wizard and Pistons. I think we already knew Bron can deliver when it counts in the playoffs.
Sorry, but this ranking is pretty insane to me.
@AB – I assure you the Hatton-way doesn’t work… ask pacman…
but I gotta say I was surprised that you got Bron at 4… not arguing… just surprised… top 3 would be Kobe,Wade,Pierce?
very well written and nice comparisons
My prediction:
3. Wade or Pierce
2. Billups
1. Kobe
Someone thinks way to highly of Big Baby and his one game-winner in the playoffs last year…
If Chauncey Billups is not in the top three My.Burton, then this entire series has been for naught.
If the planet was going to pot and I needed someone to shoot the free throws to save us, it wouldn’t be any of the guys you have mentioned so far.
Kobe, Wade and Pierce. 3 Finals MVP’s
@zeitgeist & kermit the washington: guys it’s one player for each team and carmelo represents denver at No. 8, so chauncey will definitely not be included in the top 3. my guess is as i said 1.kobe 2.wade 3.allen
Wow, the choice between Allen and Pierce is gonna be tough. I see Pierce getting the nod though.
@ToAn
Pierce over Allen for the C’s
You’re right about the nuggs. Melo should have been higher on this list by the way, at least ahead of B Roy.
Well written and I think this is where Bron Bron belongs … but you cannot argue that a dude without a single championship is “the top active athlete in any sport today.”
That is absolute craziness … have you heard of Tiger Woods or Roger Federer? Aside from marketing and endorsements Lebron is not even close to TW or Roger.
Good one, AB. LeBron behind Kobe, Pierce and Wade, without a doubt.
@The other Aj: well, i’m not so sure about Pierce. In last year’s playoffs it was definitely Allen who was their go-to guy at the end of games – and Ray-Ray delivered again and again. maybe Austin is going to make an exception and take both ’cause it’s really close. Pierce has also a history of clutch performances but again, so has Ray and his FT’s are automatic.
@scott: i think Austin was talking about how “athletic” bron is when he said that he is the top athlete. he didn’t mean the most succesfull athlete.
As long as Kobe isn’t #1. dude is overrated as a clutch player.
Explain to me how Kobe is overrated as a clutch player.
@ Scott
here’s the thing about calling pro golfers “athletes”, if i can wear khakis and a polo while i’m playing a sport, there’s no athleticism involved in it. see also, poker. takes skill, yes, but athleticism? no. if phil mickelson is an athlete i’m a panda. and i’m pretty sure i’d take lebron over tiger in any test of running/jumping/strength or stamina which i think is what austin meant by the “top athlete” comment
Nah Pierce has to get the nod for Boston, doesn’t he? And of course Kobe is number one. Are you kidding me? They don’t call him the stupid Black Mamba for nothing. He’s ice cold. At the same time I do agree he is overrated as a clutch player, but he’s going to be number one on any list like this. But if you look at ther games where he could have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he was the real deal he quit. He quit on his team against Phoenix back in the day, refusing to take shots to prove a point and then later throwing his team and/or teammates under the bus. I didn’t appreciate that. LBJ did a similar act this year I don’t know if he simply ran out of gas or what, but that last game against Orlando it didn’t seem like he was really intent on winning or staking his claim as a warrior.
What I want to see from guys who are considered clutch is they never say die attitude. I want guys who will put up 63 in an overtime loss just because they won’t go out without a fight. A lot of these guys play hard but when it comes down to it and they see the loss approaching they give up.
Wade is the only guy in the league that I feel has that heart that will put up 40 or 50, or put up 18 points with his team down 10 and 5 minutes left on the clock trying to win. I mean all these guys have done it, but Wade is the guy I’ve seen do it the most consistently.
and while i’m here, 1-3 = kobe, wade, pierce
dagomar i agree 100% with u.
kermit denver already passed.
austin idk about pierce or allen over td and bron.
i dont get the knock about bron bullyin his way to the basket isnt that more effective than takin a jumpshot over 2 guys.
this is the biggest dumbest thing ive ever heard. you mean to tell me that pierce and wade are better go to players than lebron???? i can see kobe, maybe, but no way in hell are pierce and wade better go to players than lebron. You guys bring up that lebron leads everyone with turnovers in the clutch, but thats because he has the ball in his hands EVERY SINGLE play at the end of a close game. that is the definition of a go-to player. And you dont trust him taking a clutch jumpshot? does anyone remember game 5???? 16 points in 2 minutes??? this is ridiculous. Besides scoring for himself in the clutch, lebron is a way better playmaker than pierce or wade. when has lebron missed critical freethrows in the playoffs that cost the cavs the game? i know pierce missed a critical freethrow this year vs. the bulls in the 1st round that cost them the game, but he’s a better go to player? no way. i cannot believe this, i dont care if no one reads this, but i know that lebron is the definition of a go-to player, no matter what you guys say.
lebron is the best, he is more efficient. kobe is just more stylish, thats why he is a fan favorite.
@ cbil01 aka Panda … comparing poker with golf = crazy
Golf takes a lot of athletic ability (very different ahtletic ability then ball but they are certainly athletic skills) and from your comments it’s clear you do not golf.
“Personally, I don’t trust LeBron taking a jumper in the fourth quarter as much as I would trust the three men who will rank ahead of him.”
Lebron should be #1. If the question was “best go-to guy if you need a jumper” or even “best go-to guy for a last possession,” I could see your point. But as it is, Lebron is the best at carrying a team. He can score, make plays for others (MUCH, MUCH better than PP or Kobe, I would argue slightly better than DWade), get stops, or get a tough board. His versatility is crazy.
Also, Kobe at his prime couldn’t carry a team like LBJ does, let alone now. Let’s not forget what Kobe was doing before he got Gasol from 2004-2007: missed playoffs, lost in 1st round, lost in 1st round. Lebron, after missing the playoffs his rookie year, has gotten to at least the 2nd round every year. Also, keep in mind that Lamar Odom (not good enough as Kobe’s second guy) would have been by far the second best player on the Cavs.
If you still have doubts, rewatch this:
[www.youtube.com]
This is kind of fucked up.
There is no way anyone from Boston is a better go-to player than LeBron. If it’s Pierce, what did he do when he was alpha dog? Can’t remember? Oh, that is because he did NOTHING, JACK SHIT. He had to get two future hall of famers before he could do anything at all.
Shit, Pierce doesn’t even look like he is a basketball player, looks like a pudgy fool. Does he even have a go to move other than jab step fade away? He’s not quick, he’s not strong, and he’s not that exceptional of a shooter…guy is as overrated as they come.
You could make an argument that Kobe is a better go-to player than LeBron. I could even see arguments about Wade, since he has a ring (despite refs giving it to him). But anyone on Boston? Helll naw!
Seriously, some of you guys need to get off lebrons nuts. 82 games makes no sense, as i live in ohio n get to watch every cavs game. Lebron is far from clutch, in fact, how can 82 games say he’s the MOST clutch when he has hit a total of 2 game winners in his career??? That’s right, two. One was a travel, the other luck. TWO!!!! how is he clutch??? 7 years and 2 gamewinners??? LMAO
@knock – maybe 3… he did have a game winner agains GS last year…
this is really bothering me. is this a list of best go to players for a single possession? or the best go to guys at the end of a close game? i dont understand how you guys can say something like this without giving a solid explanation. assuming the remaining 3 guys are pierce, wade, and kobe (no particular order), i dont understand how you consider them to be better go-to guys than lebron. a go-to guy doesnt necessarily mean that they have to only be able to hit a clutch shot, they more importantly have to be able to make the right decisions in a close game. A true go-to player has to know when to take the last shot, or when to create and dish to a open teammate. Looking back on the finals this year, do you guys remember when kobe forced that last second shot in game 2 and ended up getting blocked by turkoglu? heres the link [www.youtube.com] notice how he has 3 defenders on him, with 2 wide open teammates, and still forced up a shot. i know this is just one example, but i could never see lebron doing something like that, he always knows whether to take the shot for himself ( game 5, ecf 2007) or pass it up ( delonte west game winner, 1st rnd 2008) heres the link for that [www.youtube.com]
this isnt a post on why lebron should be higher than kobe or #1, but i cannot accept seeing him at number 4. maybe im a little biased because im a cavs fan, but deep down i just know that im right and you guys are wrong. sure, pierce, wade, and kobe might all be slightly better shooters than lebron, but at the end of the day i know that lebron is going to make the best decision, regardless if we win the game or not.
Jesus Shuttlesworth is not in the top 30…?
I’m not a Lebron fan but I think he should have been in the top 3 at least, well he may never shoot a jumpshot in the latter stages of the game but i think i would still prefer the ones who are going strong to the basket and take those high percentage shots.
Add to the fact that Lebron will not always take those shots and instead be a decoy to make the play more effective.
I’m laughing at you guys saying Lebron is underated at 4 – remind me what his go to move was against the magic with the game on the line and a fuking frenchman in front of him? run and fall over for the superstar call -lol
i’m surprised TD and carmelo wern’t higher but its all good
Today i reckon Kobe, Wade, jesus/The Truth in that order.
over their careers Jesus,Wade,kobe
kobe takes jumpers because he cannot forcefully attack the basket the way lebron does. not as efficient as lebron does. lebron can slash to the basket at will, why would he settle for a less effective shot if no one could stop him attacking the rim. again, the way kobe shoots his jumpers are really flashy and cool thats why people are impressed by the game winners of kobe. lebron is better scientifically but if you look also at the stylishness, kobe looks better.
@ knock knock
I think 82 games uses a certain period of time in the game like the last production in the last five minutes or something to denote crunch time. I don’t think it’s just a measure of who has hit the most game winners.
i expect an apology for this, someone must be pulling a prank on us because this just cannot be true. am i dreaming?
“Personally, I don’t trust LeBron taking a jumper in the fourth quarter as much as I would trust the three men who will rank ahead of him”
so this is your definition of a go to player? in that case eddie house should be on this list. this is ridiculous
LeHYPE james isn’t # 1! Austin took lebron’s dick outta his mouth!
ahaahhahahahahahhahaaha
ahahhahahaahhahahaahaahh
ahahahahahahahhhaahahhaha
hahahahahaahahahahahah
This might never happen again cuz I’m Lakers til I die, but this Paul Pierce hate is ridiculous. Dude IS clutch, BEEN clutch since he got screwed by nba execs outta Kansas.
@ Control – maybe the fact that he doesn’t look like a baller, looks pudgy, ain’t the strongest or fastest is why he’s a better ballplayer than some of the thoroughbreds (like Lebron) in the league. One guy will run past you, dunk on you, pin your shit to the glass, but can’t shoot. Other dude is old school throwback. PP plays like Dantley, Aguire, Blackmon, Bird, Wilkes. Fakes, stepbacks, up and unders, pull ups. Nobody draws legitimate fouls like Pierce. The dude’s nickname is The Truth. Point blank. All that shit that Carmelo been doin and is gonna do is shit PP already done. You need a bucket from anywhere on the court, Pierce will get it. 1st quarter or ten seconds left don’t faze him. He won’t blow by you and he’s stronger than he looks. He’ll get you with a good basketball play. How many times you watch games where the other team is creepin back and the Celts just clear out the middle for Truth and just iso the defender. You watchin the game and the announcer just starts screamin,”Why aren’t they doubleteamin him?” Yeah, Ray hits the gamewinners too, but PP gets him in the position to do so. Sayin that PP didn’t do shit without 2 HOFers is ridic cuz what did Ray and KG do on their own, what did Kobe do on his own? What has Duncan done on his own? It cuz of PP that Ray gets that look for the gamewinner.
Y’all need to remember that it’s BEST GO-TO-GUYS, not who’s hit the most gamewinners. It’s more than just hittin the shot, it’s makin the right play…and the top 3, Kobe, Wade, Pierce NEVER FUCK UP.
Keep it real for a minute. When your team’s up one with like ten ticks left, and Mamba, Flash and Truth got the rock, you doin nuthin but being balled up in the fetal position hopin your coach smart enough to get the ball outta their hands. Heads can live in the past all they want and look to the future for the up and comers, but RIGHT NOW, there’s no doubt(apart from Tim over Carmelo)that the top 5 are the coldest killers in the league
sorry from the essay, but that had to be said
Excellent piece Dime…
Good counter argument from 32 too
I think alot of you are missing the point Austin made about Lebron not having a jumper; what if the Defense stopped him from getting to the rim???? Do you trust his jumper enough as a last resort? I wouldn’t. Even if he decides to bully through three people, AND gets the superstar call, do you trust him to make the free throws? You’re always HOPING he makes the shot, you never already assume they are going in. Not only do Pierce (vastly UNDERRATED!!!), Wade, and Bryant give you that “aww crap, now he’s gonna make the free throws” feeling when they get fouled, but you definitely can’t defend them to a weakness. All three can get tough buckets in the hole, all three can create a shot, all three can step back and drain the trey. Lebron, he’s gonna either dunk or get fouled, then make one out of two. I personally think he should be behind Timmy, he always seems to make his FTs when it matters. Plus his decisions always seem to put points on the board!
all im saying is that ‘bron is a top 3 go to player, really should be 1 or 2, but there is no way he is only the 4th best go to player. Assuming the rest of the list goes Wade and Pierce and Kobe in that order, this just doesnt make any sense. Why do people act like lebron cant shoot? defenders have to respect his jumper, its not like he’s rondo or something. Its just that hes a better driver than a shooter, so other teams would rather have him shoot because its their best chance, not because he cant shoot.
Lebron’s J is still suspect. Last year he was hot. He drains shots this year and next year at that clip, then teams won’t have a weakness to send him to, much like Pierce, Wade, or Bryant.
The question is “Who do you want your offense to run through with everything on the line? Counting down 30th to 1st (one per team)” This whole statement for this is bullsh!t. Lebron should not be higher than Melo. Lebron has had 1 Playoffs series of good decision making and coming through in the clutch. 1 set of games out of 6 years. For the majority of his time in the NBA, teams WANTED him to have the ball, knowing he would uff up.
OK, the real debate is Hey-Zeus vs Pierce. I’m going with Shuttlesworth. Pierce delivers but his is also prone to turnover the ball ALOT, something Ray never does. KG and Pierce look to Hey-Zeus to deliver.
There’s no way you can put Lebron out of the top 3. It’s Kobe-Wade-LBJ in some order and then everybody else.
And I don’t care if Lebron’s J is shaky. The reason he’s better than Pierce is that he doesn’t need to use his jumper as much. He’s the most difficult guy in the league to keep from getting to the rim. I’ll take the guy who gets layups at the end of games over the guy who takes jumpers.
I say it goes:
3) Wade
2) Pierce
1) Kobe
And Zack, that is exactly why you would have ZERO rings. Everyone knows that once you “bully” through the defense, eventually you have to make free throws, which is just a less active version of the jumper.
lebron airballed freethrows in the finals, i don’t give a shit how good he is now, but thats gonna stick with him forever…..
other than the obvious fact that kobe is #1, it’s too hard to choose between pierce/wade/allen for 2 and 3
-allen is the best at THE LAST SHOT
-wade is the best at THE LAST 5 MINUTES
-pierce is pretty damn good at both things