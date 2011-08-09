The NBA’s 5 Most Daring Jerseys

Style-fiends want the NBA season to happen, too. Just like those of us who care about the actual game, fashion trends won’t be set pregame, postgame or midgame if there’s no season. What shoe styles will the pros wear? And how about them new Washington Wizards threads? They look pretty cool on paper, but we won’t get a full feel for them until we see John Wall throwing no-looks JaVale McGee‘s way, or better yet, the Wizards winning.
So all we can do is take a look into the past. Subjectively to my tastes, what are the most daring, yet unoffensive jerseys of all-time? To find out, I browsed the SportsLogos.net website and compiled a top five I picked out, in no particular order, and my twisted observations on each.
Toronto Raptors road jerseys (1995-99)
If the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were allowed to create the jerseys for an NBA team, they would have designed the original jerseys for the Toronto Raptors. Not only are they the only reptilian mascots in the league, but the ragged font looked like it had been raptor-slashed into the deep purple background of the jerseys.
With sets of black and grey vertical stripes and a simple piping of black and a dark red, the jerseys were simple enough. But what made them spectacular was the actual raptor on the front. Though it’s been kept identical structure-wise, Toronto dropped the color purple and replaced it with the secondary red color. Unnecessary in my opinion; The raptor looks so vicious that the team could totally get away with rocking purple and still have an intimidating look. So vicious, in fact, that the raptor decided to show his teeth AND cut holes in his sneakers to allow for his raptor claws to hang out and presumably be used in battle.
Seattle Sonics road (1997-2001)
It was the jersey that made you think of Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf, a forest green that fit perfectly with the lush colors of rainy Seattle. In general, the Sonics jerseys were always slick looking. Whether it was the 1985-1995 jerseys that predated the more stylistic Sonics logo, or the following remix of the original (Seattle fans probably weep at the sight of Kevin Durant wearing these) that sandwiched the 1997-2001 design, Seattle’s color schemes are arguably the most consistent and best the league has seen.
Discounting the alternate red road jerseys that were equally likable and rocked in the same 1997-2001 timeframe, the Sonics thought like the Oregon Ducks and Green Bay Packers; You simply can’t go wrong with green and yellow.
Detroit Pistons road (1995-2001)
The Pistons had the only teal-colored jerseys in the league at the time (other than the Hornets epic joints). It went well with the secondary burnt red color, but the best part of this era was the logo. While the flaming, angry mustang makes me question whether Ford Motor Company had some stake in Motor City’s team, the Piston’s dual-exhaust lettering was pretty darn clever.
It also looked bada–. Of course, we all know the jersey reminds us of Grant Hill in his prime and Jerry Stackhouse averaging nearly 30 points per game in his best scoring season of his career.
Denver Nuggets home/road (1982-1993)
On the front of the jerseys, the blocky city skyline was cast in front of the backdrop of the surrounding mountains in clever fashion, the rainbow-colored strip wrapping itself around the entire jersey to the player number on the back.
Simple yet unique, the Nuggets’ rainbow skyline jerseys are burned into even the minds of us younger folk. Both the home and road jerseys, for more than a decade, remained as a dazzling reminder of how crazy peoples’ tastes in the 1980s really were, the perfect example of retro existing not all that long ago.
Orlando Magic black pinstripes (1989-1994, 1994-98)
I can’t tell you why these are daring, other than the fact that nobody had tried to do a jet-black pattern with white pinstripes before. First issued as the standard road jerseys, the Magic’s pinstriped black jerseys were later switched to an alternate. Why? I have no idea, but they were the classic retro look of the Orlando teams with the Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway duo.
Though the look was supplanted by the blue road unis, the swag level on the black with white pinstripes jumped out more; The blue outlines on the Orlando logo with the star-shaped letter A popped set next to the black.
Honorable mention: Atlanta Hawks (1970-72), Atlanta Hawks (1982-1992), Philadelphia Sixers (1997-2000), Utah Jazz (1979-1984)
Which jerseys do you think took the biggest risks?
I have a retro Alex English jersey from those Nuggets ones stashed away somewhere. It’s so dope. And the first jersey I ever bought was a reversible Penny joint w/ the Blue pinstripes on one side and the black on the other. I think I was in 2nd or 3rd grade…even after I could no longer wear it, I refused to ever get rid of it because it’s such a classic.
But my favorite jersey/colorway of all-time is EASILY the Hornets from the mid 90s. Purple & teal was CRAZY. They had the illest court too.
Some pictures may have helped out this article. I mean, I am a pretty die hard fan and I know each of the jerseys you are talking about…but a side by side comparison of pictures would have made this about 10x better. Just sayin.
Besides that, my favourite were the raptors jerseys. Admittedly I am completely biased being a Toronto fan, but I have a real soft spot for those corny dinosaur jerseys.
This website has all the old logos and jerseys… just click your team.
I have to put the Steve Smith Hawks jerseys on the honorable mention list. The big hawk that stretched around the sides of the jersey with the black to red gradient was cool but almost hideous.
Those bright green Hawks unis were daring. They dared me to watch an entire Hawks game (gag) without having a seizure.
You forgot about the Houston Rockets 1995- 2003
The Blue Jersey with pinstripes and a Huge Rocket cartoon that looks like a shark to me.
Kevin you dropped the ball bro. Those Magic unis were sick. You missed the purple, mid-90s Bucks unis with the deer on the front.
Love the black Orlando joints. I have a Hardaway jersey from primary school hanging up still. So fresh.
This coulda/shoulda been about the top 5 most offensive jerseys of all time. The Sonics, Raptors and Pistons musta had Stevie Wonder designing these jerseys. Ugggggllllllyyyyyyy
You’re Definitely missing the Early 00’s Orlando Magic Uniforms with the All-Over Star Pattern on the Unis. One of the Best of All-Time. Period.
How does the Cavs jersey from the Terrell Brandon era not get in there, what’s so crazy about the Orlando Magic pinstripe jersey?
The original Raps jerseys were hideous. and they changed their main color to red to represent Canada’s only team.
Do collegiate unis next. 1994 Kentucky Wildcats should be on there… as well as their 1996 version.
The old Vancouver Grizzly joints… they had a bear on the front….
best jersey is the powder blue orlando shaq/penny pinstripe. the bulls pin stripe in the mid-90’s was not bad either. the LA script powder blue and carolina blue aka the fabolous-diddy cw was dope..prob my fav jersey of all time..powderblue and light blue rocks! best jersey ever!!! hands down!
The Toronto Raptors jersey looks like a little kid’s set of pajamas.
The original Raptors jersey in the white colorway actually look kinda fresh. They should bring back this jersey, either in white or they should have it in a black colorway with white stripes. But for the love of God not purple
the black orlando penny jersey is the dope
Loved the Raps jerseys.. reminds me of my school yard days… and VC’s rookie year. with the exception of the Pistons jersyes( REAL UGLY) all the other mentioned jersyes were well-deserved.
Shaq and Penny in the white pinstripe is one of the greatest jerseys of all time. The black was pretty good considering it really was a unique alternate.
Those nugget jerseys would probably be ‘too gay’ for our politically correct world now. The Pistons colors were atrocious.
The Sonics orbital logo was a good look but I liked the slightly brighter skyline set they were rolling with back in the day.
As for the Raps, the TNMT comment had me rolling. I think the color purple was a pretty terrible choice and they should have made the raptor less of a cartoon. Instead they’ve just become as boring as possible.
I love all these but my favorites have to be the Hawk’s jersey’s in the honorable mention catergory. Lotsa props to those Sixers ones you also honorable mentioned. Those should have lasted a lot longer.
Is this article sarcastic?
The Orlando jerseys were the illlest…..i have a blue pinstripe penny from 1995 or something, shit is my fav jersey of all time, and one of my fav players too!