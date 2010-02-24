The NBA’s 5 Toughest Players To Guard

Just a couple of minutes ago, Jared Dudley tweeted this: “I have had the privledge of guarding Kobe, LeBron, @dwadeofficial @carmeloanthony, and @KevinDurant35. Who do u think is the hardest to guard?”

While Dudley went on to say he’s had the toughest time guarding Durant, more than any other player in the NBA (behind Kobe) – to quote JD: “He is def a problem.” – we thought this would be a great question for DimeMag.com.

It’s not surprising that all of these guys (except Kobe because of his age) were mentioned yesterday as players to build a team around. It’s just goes to show that if you can’t stop ’em, sign ’em.

Who do you think is the toughest player to guard in the NBA?

