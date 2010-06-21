With talk out of Boston getting louder that Rasheed Wallace will retire this summer, we may be witnessing the end of one of the NBA’s all-time greatest coulda-been-greater careers.
For 15 years, we read that same book on ‘Sheed: He could have been … fill in the blank … if he’d wanted to be. Hall of Famer. Best power forward in the League. Franchise superstar. The Black Dirk Nowitzki. The hip-hop generation’s Willis Reed. As nasty as he wanted to be.
Even during his prime — ABC’s Mark Jackson said during Game 7 of the Finals that ‘Sheed “was one of the best power forwards in basketball for a good 10-year burst” — there was still the feeling that dude wasn’t living up to his potential as he was flirting with 20-and-10’s in Portland.
So what is Wallace’s final chapter? He’s got a ring, four All-Star nods, averages of 14.6 points and 6.7 boards. Add in a good $150 million earned, and definitely a career almost everybody would envy. But he’s got two enduring legacies: An all-time colossal hothead (he still managed to lead the League in techs this season despite playing just 22 minutes a night), and a player who should have been better than he was. In this past season with the Celtics he was like a caricature of his former self, expending more energy flipping out on refs than anything that happened before the whistle.
‘Sheed is the captain of the NBA’s All-Coulda Been Team. Who else joins him?
PG – Baron Davis
I once saw Jerry Tarkanian tell a room full of high school superstars that Baron Davis could’ve been one of the all-time greats “if he’d put his mind to it” … and Baron was sitting right there next to Tark. Baron just nodded. So did everybody else.
SG – Gilbert Arenas
He lost almost three whole years of his prime due to knee injuries and bad decisions. Arenas was arguably a Top-10 player in the NBA at the time he first tore up his knee, averaging 28 points, six assists and two steals for a mid-level Eastern Conference contending Wizards squad that seemed just a piece or two away from getting over the hump. Today, he’s being pushed aside as the face of the franchise for John Wall, and the Wizards are in disarray as one of the worst teams in the League.
SF – Grant Hill
Another legit superstar who had his best years stolen by injuries. In the season before his ankle began to betray him, Hill put up 25 points, six boards and five assists per game for the Pistons and was a nightly triple-double threat. He was going to battle Kobe Bryant as the heir to Michael Jordan‘s throne. Ten years later, Hill is (albeit a solid starter in the League) just making it out of the first round of the playoffs for the first time while Kobe is being fitted for his fifth championship ring.
PF – Rasheed Wallace
Even Baron gets a little leeway due to injuries. ‘Sheed is the only guy on this list purely because of his effort, or lack thereof. His defenders say ‘Sheed was simply choosing to be a good teammate and key cog, but you can’t stack his talent up against quintessential role players like Michael Cooper and Derek Fisher and get away with that. Those guys had limits: ‘Sheed’s game was MVP caliber. And those guys have a fistful of rings. ‘Sheed has one ring and too often made himself the star of the show for the wrong reasons. It’s like he wanted the attention but not the responsibility.
C – Greg Oden
Not saying he’s done as an effective player, but any talk of “next Bill Russell” and “franchise cornerstone” surrounding Oden is all but dead. Even in college we never got to see how good G.O. could’ve been, as he played his lone season at Ohio State with his right hand wrapped in a cast.
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
Nice list, but you gotta have Tim Thomas somewhere on there, Austin.
rasheed def. deserves the reputation hes got but let me just say that he is one of the main reasons i started getting into basketball. hilarious techs and occasional badass moves.
No Derrick Coleman? Say what you will about Sheed, at least he gave a damn SOMETIMES.
The Qyntel Woods All-Stars
Lamar Odom is the 6th man of this team.
steve francis gotta be on there somewhere
Penny Hardaway should’ve been on here too.
Vince Carter?
Stromile Swift?
steve francis he played for numbers when he first got to the league
jason williams(white chocolate)if a coach would of just let him play
tim thomas has to be on their or close
vince carter if he had more heart
jr smith is on his way to joinin
anfernee hardaway he lost a career cuz of injuries
yao ming cant stay on the court to save his life
Bobby Hanson? He was money with that 3 in the corner.
Lamar Odom definitely has to be on here at least as a 6th man, but what about T-Mac.
I would put him over Gilbert (due to Gilbert just starting to get HOT right before the injuires and coming out of nowhere)
Tmac was “better” than Kobe to hear my boys tell it, but according to them Kobe wasn’t shit for real.
P.S.
Would love to thank Kobe for sending AI, Ray Allen And the whole Orlando Team fishing in June Hahaha
Lamar Odom for sure. When it’s all a wrap for L.O. we’ll be talking about how he individually accomplished even less than ‘Sheed, although he’ll have more rings.
I feel like Shawn Kemp could easily make the list too.
JR RIDER — Dominique Wilkins, Interrupted
That’s how I feel about him.
Now we got JR Smith, who can be lights out but his attitude is UGGHHHH sometimes.
JR SMITH — JR RIDER, Continued
MOOKIE — I guess it’s not his fault…but I felt like this guy was a Championship Piece…just never found his way to the jigsaw puzzle.
SHAWN KEMP — not sure he ever really learned the game. But was big and tall and could dunk. But…he had issues. He def could’ve been soooo much more.
The Sheed pick takes the cake. I actually got kinda sad reading your write up on him…’cause it’s sooooo true!
Even though Shaq has a great hall of fame career and is a top 20 player of all-time, I have always felt he could have been the best center of all-time if not the best player of all-time.
I’d put Jay Williams on here before Steve Francis. It’s not like Franchise had major injuries or didn’t play hard — he was what he was, a scoring PG that came along at the right time before dudes like Nash and CP3 made the passing PG the preference again, then he became irrelevant. Francis basically had the same career as Iverson, he just fell of quicker.
Penny
T-Mac
Grant Hill
Sheed
Shaq
For some of the those mentioned, sounds like the lack of good basketball IQ is sort of a handicap..?
One of my fave players of all-time, Ron Harper. Yeah, he won 5 rings and probably has no regrets of his dazzling NBA career, but you still say coulda, woulda if he never blew out his knee in 1990 with the Clips.
He was definitely within shouting distance of MJ in terms of skill and talent and everytime they faced eachother, these 2 always brought their A-game and put up big number against eachother.
Would Harp ever left the Clips and joined the Bulls and subsequently the Lakers? How big of a superstar would he have been since he was on pace to be a mid-20 point scorer in the league and prolly top 3 shooting guard behind MJ and Clyde the Glide. How many all-star appearances would he have since he never was named to one after being snubbed at least 2-3x in his career.
I’m sure if you ask him he wouldn’t trade those 5 rings he has for a healthy knee though. haha
Penny’s game…..R.I.P
PG:J.Will(with dicsipline could have been a scoring machine in a era of scoring PGs)
SG:JR Smith(unless he grows up in a hurry like Melo in 09)
SF:G.Hill
PF:L.Odom
C:R. Wallace “he’s the best player in the league but he don’t care”- Sir Charles
Others: Starbury, Peja, T. Mac, Kenyon Martin, Antwan Jamison, Darius Miles.
bigdogchad, I agree about Shaq. If Shaq figured out how to hit even a couple of more free throws, he could have AVERAGED 40 ppg easily. He was getting to the line probably 15 times a game because teams didnt have any other answers for him BUT to hack him. He was still averaging 30 even with his terrible free throw shooting, so if he hit a little bit more free throws, he could have been averaging Wilt like numbers.
I would argue that Dwight Howard is headed on this path too. Yeah, he’ll probably continue to be dominant on the defensive end, but unless he develops a reliable post game, we’ll always wonder how good he could have been.
penny hardaway couldve been the next magic johnson
Gotta put Chris Webber on this list too. Big man who could post up, rebound, shoot, pass and handle the pill. Still had a phenomenal career, but alot of people were expecting more from him.
Come to think of it, maybe it’s our expectations that are unreasonable rather than than the players failing to reach their true potential. I mean, most of the guys listed above still had pretty damn good careers. Sheed had multiple all star appearances, a ring and a cult following. Lamar Odom is now a two time champ. B Diddy’s been in all star games, and led one of the most memorable playoff upsets in history. It’s just that their achievements pale when we compare them to our unreasonable expectations for them. Like Lamar Odom, for example. Dude was being compared to Magic before he even played a single game in the League. That’s just an impossible standard to live up to. There will never be another Magic.
Lamar Odom and Mr. Potential Tim Thomas and MAYBE Vin Baker
@ Austin: Every time you put a list involving Rasheed Wallace, I’ll be there to tear it down. Just look at your lineup. Everyone on there other than Wallace has battled injuries that limited their time and effectiveness on court. Wallace can’t say that he had injuries holding him back. He just wasn’t THAT good.
It’s like saying that Raef LaFrentz should be on this list. He’s tall, he can shoot…we get it. You like him…he’s just not all that great.
nice list + Tmac
Penny was a monster when he was healthy. Plus his sneakers were almost as dope as jordans
Vince, T-Mac and AI.
AI especially, I know he’s had a lot of success, but he could have been a top 10-20 all time player if he’d put his mind to it and just freaking practiced. He enough heart and talent to accomplish anything.
If you’re counting injuries as to why a player never made it then Shawn Livingston
I don’t know how people can forward players who reached near MVP level at some stage in their career?! Shaq? He was a MVP and is the consensual MDE. T-Mac was toe-to-toe with Kobe until playing years caught up with him and Vince was ballin’ for like 10 years straight. The dude that said AI should just have his face shot off. You telling me the 5’11 dude who went to the rack under-achieved? Fuck outta here.
Dope article. Penny Hardaway definitely belongs.
I’m gonna go off the board & say Rod Strickland. Dude was a beast when he wanted to be one. He coulda easily been a 20-10 pg. You know a player doesnt take the game seriously when he vomitting hotdogs at halftime. I cant discount guys who”ve been injured. Those are just freak accidents sometimes.
My team would be:
G- Rod Strickland (Didnt care enough)
G- Baron Davis (Didnt wanna be great)
F- Vince Carter (Too soft physically & mentally
F- Rasheed Wallace (Crazy)
C- Derrick Coleman (Didnt care enough)
6th Man – Stromile Swift (No B-Ball IQ)
Gilbert still is the man he average 22 ad 7 this year he just made a stupid desicion he stil is capable of being and all star point guard.
Tim Thomas, Derrick Coleman, Stromile Swift, Vin Baker, and Steve Francis should be ahead of or flat-out take Gilbert’s, Grant’s, and Baron Davis’ spots. Injuries played a role in their careers but each are still quality players and Gilbert can still make an All-Star team.
What about Len Bias?
why is t-mac not on here?!
lamar hates responsibility
vince cant show up in a fourth quarter to save his life
A player who was hurt by injuries shouldn’t be on this list–not if Rasheed is the headliner. It’s not fair. It’s like you guys couldn’t think of anyone else, so this list turned into an all-injury team w/ Rasheed. What about guys like Latrell Sprewell? He’s someone who made a decision to do something that led to his poor ending in the NBA.
A.I. has to be there.
For all his individual accomplishments, he couldn’t play with a team and therefore never reached the heights he could have. MVP doesn’t look nearly as good as a ring. Ask Lebron.
too many players left out. The woulda coulda shouldas team needs a bench. Heck maybe a conference.
Tim Thomas has to get in there. Heck there has to be a documentary about Tim Thomas one day
You guys forgot about Jay Williams but I agree with Sheed. Tall guy who can shoot the 3 and dunk on everyone
Thanks Dime. :)
Why are you people bringing up players who aren’t in the league?? It’s evident, to me at least, he’s talking about current players.
@25: Yeah I think you’re onto something. Like Vince Carter. Maybe he just loved dunking and played basketball for fun. Maybe he never wanted to be great – he was good enough to get his millions just by doing his thing. And why should we hate him for that? Not everyone has the Russell, Bird, Jordan, Kobe (yeah I put him in there) gene.
If you’re talking all-time, and barring injuries (where have you gone David Thompson?), then Coleman and Kemp for sure. Don’t forget Richard Dumas, who would have been Joe Johnson before Johnson. But for sheer waste of talent you can’t top William Bedford. The laziest kid in America (Jerry Colangelo) was a legit 7-footer who once made three triples within 20 seconds while with the Pistons. Any heart or desire at all and he would have been an all-star multiple times.
C. Eddy Curry.. well well well too immature heart problems mental issues we don’t wanna know nothing about
Pf. Jonathan Bender 7 footer with a handle and a jumpshot he could be KG like
Sf. Darius Miles… Where to begin heard an interview the other day where he was saying he didn’t care he couldn’t shoot because he could just jump higher than everybody… That’s just sad
Sg. Dejuan Wagner amazing scorer his body just gave out on him
Pg. Lamar Odom yeah he was that good
6th man Tim Thomas dude was the no high school player in 96 over Kobe and it wasn’t close he had everything just not the mindset.
Michael Beasley can be on here already haha
Same for JR Smith but he’s at least had some good games
Shaun Livingston it was great to see him do his thing sort of this season but his feel for the game is different and that is apparent in his style of play
@#45
“Maybe he never wanted to be great – he was good enough to get his millions just by doing his thing. And why should we hate him for that?”
Because to me, players like Vince, who don’t use the god-given ability to the fullest, and just want the paycheck are bums. Demarcus has the questions surronding him as we speak. “How motivated is he?” “Does he WANT to play basketball or just cash in cheques”.
Players like that, who don’t compete night-in and night-out make me sick. Remember, Vince once said he could be better than Michael Jordan…..
Knock a guy like Iverson all you want but that guy competed every single night. Both ends. Most nights he was easily the smallest dude on the court and at the same time he was easily the biggest competitor. Imagine if Vince had HALF of Iverson’s competitive fire.
Drazen Petrovic (RIP)
dagwaller
agree wallace wasnt that good.