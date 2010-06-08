The NBA’s All-Los Angeles Team

My New York people will hate me for this, but you can make a solid argument that Los Angeles is really the Mecca of basketball. The Lakers are one of the most popular pro sports franchises on the planet, UCLA has the most national championships in college history, L.A.’s high school powerhouses regularly crank out NBA players, and the playground scene is alive and thriving at spots like Venice Beach and The Hangar.

Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, John Wooden, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton and White Men Can’t Jump are all synonymous with Los Angeles. Cross-country rival Boston might have them in NBA championships, but the stable of NBA alumni who were raised or played high school ball in the L.A. area blows Beantown away.

PRESENT

PG – Russell Westbrook (Leuzinger H.S.)

SG – Gilbert Arenas (Grant)

SF – Paul Pierce (Inglewood)

PF – Tyson Chandler (Dominguez)

C – Brook Lopez (North Hollywood, Calif.)

6th Man – Tayshaun Prince (Dominguez)