The NBA’s All-Los Angeles Team

My New York people will hate me for this, but you can make a solid argument that Los Angeles is really the Mecca of basketball. The Lakers are one of the most popular pro sports franchises on the planet, UCLA has the most national championships in college history, L.A.’s high school powerhouses regularly crank out NBA players, and the playground scene is alive and thriving at spots like Venice Beach and The Hangar.
Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, John Wooden, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton and White Men Can’t Jump are all synonymous with Los Angeles. Cross-country rival Boston might have them in NBA championships, but the stable of NBA alumni who were raised or played high school ball in the L.A. area blows Beantown away.
PRESENT
PG – Russell Westbrook (Leuzinger H.S.)
SG – Gilbert Arenas (Grant)
SF – Paul Pierce (Inglewood)
PF – Tyson Chandler (Dominguez)
C – Brook Lopez (North Hollywood, Calif.)
6th Man – Tayshaun Prince (Dominguez)
PAST
PG – Gail Goodrich (Polytechnic)
SG – Dennis Johnson (Dominguez)
SF – Reggie Theus (Inglewood)
PF – Marques Johnson (Crenshaw)
C – Kevin Willis (Los Angeles, Calif.)
6th Man – Michael Cooper (Pasadena)
Great list! Here’s a few guys to add:
Baron Davis – Crossroads, Santa Monica
Reggie Miller – UCLA
So loaded that the first two that came to mind, Jason Kidd and Gary Payton, didn’t even make the list.
Can even have it North & South on this one to accommodate them…
Austin…come on man how could you ever even question that NYC is the TRUE Mecca of Basketball…that’s just a stone cold fact
wow, no love for BD or Andre Miller or Ariza, and I’m pretty sure Brook Lopez played high school ball in Fresno.
kidd and payton played ball in oakland big guy. lets show the bay a little love out here.
Austin,
what are the grounds for this article?
Players born in the city or players who just played high school or college ball in the city?
we need clarification. please let us know.
#6 – It says “NBA alumni who were raised or played high school ball in the L.A. area” right in the intro. Damn people, READ.
Oh, and I think the Lopezes are from North Hollywood or West Hollywood. Is that considered LA?
Kevin Willis will shut shit down!!!
@PJ310 — Baron and Dre Miller just missed the cut. Between those two and Westbrook, right now I’d take Westbrook at PG. As for the 6th man, Tayshaun can play multiple positions and has had a more accomplished career than Baron and Miller.
@jimmyjack–
dipshit. where the FUCK does it say that in the intro?
Wow … I’m gonna let you call the Search & Rescue team for that one. It’s not that hard to find.
LOL @ the list being called “All-Los Angeles Team” and within the first 5 minutes people throwin’ in players from Oakland.
no love for reggie miller?
Damn, the L.A. squad is deep at both guard spots, but we’re really thin up front. We’ve got established vets like B Diddy, Dre Miller, Gilbet Arenas and Paul Pierce, with young bucks on the come up like Russell Westbrook, Brandon Jennings, Jrue Holiday, James Harden, Demar Derozan and Trevor Ariza. But damn, our starting power forward is Tyson Chandler??? Granted, he was pretty touted after high school, but he hasnt done sh*t in the league to live up to that hype. I guess our backup 4 would be Craig “The Rhino” Smith, but he’s too short and not talented enough to be a true starting 4 in the league. Not sure who’ll play center for us, because we really cant claim the Lopez twins, because they played high school ball up in Fresno.
nice roster, but… Chandler ruins everything, this selection sucks. Anybody but him.
What about Young Buck Brandon Jennings Compton in da house lmao!
Also, should we consider Riverside as part of LA? Thats a REACH in my opinion
I’m sorry the only people I consider LA folks are people who balled her in HS and maybe college. Professionals DO NOT COUNT.
WeHo and NoHO (westhollywood northhollywood are in los angeles
Jordan Farmar (Van Nuys) should be on this list as well.
@ Heckler
…stable of NBA alumni who were raised or played high school ball in the L.A. area blows Beantown away….
Just there. Dipshit.
On a side note, I’m sick of people calling someone “the truth” as in “That Brook Lopez… he’s the truth”.
Here’s the truth, people that us “the truth” (especially in obvious situations) can go fuck themselves!
Damnit… I meant “use” not “us”
Kevin Willis is from Detroit, MI.