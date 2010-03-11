Kevin Durant is a freak of nature. And everybody knows it. When I was down in Dallas for All-Star, I asked Steven A. Smith about KD and this is what he had to say: “Kevin Durant is the real deal. And I think that within the next two or three years, he will easily be one of the top three players in the NBA. He’s that good.” After his streak of 29 straight games with at least 25 points ended in late February, this got people thinking: Who leads the way on the NBA’s Anti-Kevin Durant Team? Check it out.

In the ESPN The Magazine that just hit the office, they listed the top 10 players who have gone the longest without scoring 25 points in a single game. They are…

1. Ben Wallace (962)

2. Rasho Nesterovic (802)

3. Tony Battie (772)

4. Adonal Foyle (733)

5. Jeff Foster (697)

6. Kevin Ollie (656)

7. Trenton Hassell (635)

8. Brian Skinner (602)

9. Jason Collins (591)

10. Samuel Dalembert (558)

Kind of crazy to think that Wallace has played almost 1,000 games without ever scoring 25 or more. His career high was 22 at New Orleans back on December 4, 2004. As for the rest of these guys, they too have gone their whole career without dropping a quarter.

Do you think any of these guys will drop 25 in a game before their career is over? Who else do you think will crack the top 10 when they’re at the end of their career?

