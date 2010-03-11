Kevin Durant is a freak of nature. And everybody knows it. When I was down in Dallas for All-Star, I asked Steven A. Smith about KD and this is what he had to say: “Kevin Durant is the real deal. And I think that within the next two or three years, he will easily be one of the top three players in the NBA. He’s that good.” After his streak of 29 straight games with at least 25 points ended in late February, this got people thinking: Who leads the way on the NBA’s Anti-Kevin Durant Team? Check it out.
In the ESPN The Magazine that just hit the office, they listed the top 10 players who have gone the longest without scoring 25 points in a single game. They are…
1. Ben Wallace (962)
2. Rasho Nesterovic (802)
3. Tony Battie (772)
4. Adonal Foyle (733)
5. Jeff Foster (697)
6. Kevin Ollie (656)
7. Trenton Hassell (635)
8. Brian Skinner (602)
9. Jason Collins (591)
10. Samuel Dalembert (558)
Kind of crazy to think that Wallace has played almost 1,000 games without ever scoring 25 or more. His career high was 22 at New Orleans back on December 4, 2004. As for the rest of these guys, they too have gone their whole career without dropping a quarter.
Do you think any of these guys will drop 25 in a game before their career is over? Who else do you think will crack the top 10 when they’re at the end of their career?
Other All-NBA Teams:
– The NBA’s All-Beard Team (By Position)
– The NBA’s All-Athlete Team
– The NBA’s 10 Toughest Players
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Dalembert is kind of surprising. I would have thought he would have got it at least once.
has jaron collins dropped 25?
After some research Jarron Collins played 505 games without scoring over 18. lol
I think even more surprisine than Ben Wallace playing nearly 1000 games without scoring 25, is that he once scored 22 in a game.
funny list.. :)
@RonNation
Nah, but he’s only played 499 games (in the regular season) and his career high is 22 back in 2002.
Ben Wallace makes up for his scoring with defense and rebounding. Only when hes on the Pistons tho…
As for guys that will never crack 25, and play a long career, you gotta think Etan Thomas will make this list. It’s tough though. Even Brian Scalabrine has dropped 29 in a game!
What about Adam Morris? Oh wait does he still play?
dalembert is the only one with a shot at it.
Aaron Gray, Kwame Brown, Hasheem Thabeet, Thabo Sefalosha…
I was gonna say Robin Lopez has a chance, but he scored around 30 already.
I want to see a list like this made up of guys who were supposed to be scorers coming into the NBA. Dalembert probably never scored 25 in college, so that’s no surprise he doesn’t hit 25 in the pros. But what about Adam Morrison, James Jones, Jonathan Bender, etc.?
I thought this article would be about a team of defenders that might be good matchups against Durant’s amazing offense.
I was wrong LOL
Hah, I really like this series of articles you have here Aron. Good stuff.
You can add Hasheem Thabeet…
yeah forgot to add 19 for his phoenix run, but i was including playoffs.
in any case he’s up there
Stephen A. Smith thinks it will take three years? KD’s probably Top 3 now.
id go kobe, bron, wade..i would say kd is top 6 easily.. i have to say with collison playin as well as he is..i liked cp3 over dwill but at this rate i may have to reevaluate…tyreke evans will be top 10 next year!!
Royal Ivy?
Devean George?
Juwan Howard?
Anthony Johnson?
Hilton Armstrong?
Primo Brezec?
Nenad Krstic?
Domimic Aguire?
i can tell robocop just started watchin basketball lol take juwan howard of that list young man cause he use to be a problem back in the day
All of those guys are more known for their defense, not offense. What a stupid article.
Dalembert has a shot at getting 25 or maybe in a freak game Jeff Foster might do it. DJ Mbenga is going to end up on this list if you can consider what he does actually playing. And KD isn’t top 3 yet he’s not better than Kobe, LBJ, Wade, or Melo yet just to name a few.
How bout Coby “White Mamba” Karl?
@ Robocop
Dude Juwan Howard average 22 points a game one year back in the day. And he used to be a problem for teams in his prime. 25 points was something he could hit regularly.
whats ben wallaces career high in rebounds? i bet its more than 22
@RC
that’s the funniest shit I’ve heard all day lol…
@ Robocop: And Anthony Johnson dropped 40 I think subbing for an injured Jason Kidd in a N.J. playoff game.
@ Aron
I thought for sure this Anti-Durant article was gonna be dudes who would be outta the league in 3 years, but goin with the purpose of this article, my list is 2 Grizzlies:
Thabeet and Haddadi.
Those two dudes couldn’t score 25 on Playstation lol
Matter fact, there is NO WAY Bruce Bowen ever hit 25. Somebody gotta find that info…
I remember a playoff game in ’03 when Bowen had like seven threes. That’s 21 points right there, but knowing him those were probably the only shots he took.
I thought the Anti-Durant list was who has the longest streak of not recording 25 pts? Ya I know Juwan Howard has definitely gone above 25 back in his hayday but when was the last time he scored 25?
Wow, Bruce Bowen. 875 games, 24 points was his career high. Just shy of getting that coveted quarter and avoiding this list.
I’m surprised Rasho rates so high. That guy has absolutely no athleticism but he knows how to play the game. I would have expected him to hit 25 at least once or twice in his prime.
@ diego
i think anthony johnson was playing for the pacers that year if i’m not mistaken game 5 eastern conf. 1st round ’05.. NJ vs. Ind.
@ robocop
hmmm…most probably 2002-03..when he was the “main man” in denver lol
umm morrison’s career high is 30 when he was a rookie….
Bowen scored 27 in a playoff game against the Lakers in 03 on 7 of 8 from deep:
[www.basketball-reference.com]