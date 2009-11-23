The NBA’s best go-to guys (redux): Ben Gordon

For six weeks leading up to this NBA season, I ranked and filed the League’s go-to guys. Using the rationale that even the most harmonious, balanced team has one if-all-else-fails alpha male that they look to in crunch time, I picked one player per squad for a final list of 30. (A concept that went over a lot of people’s heads; I can’t tell you how many “How is Ray Allen not on the list and Boris Diaw is?” e-mails I got.)
More difficult than ranking the 30 was deciding who should have the go-to guy spot for each team. Sometimes it was easy: Kobe in L.A., LeBron in Cleveland, B-Roy in Portland, etc. Sometimes it was more tricky. And just four weeks into the season, some roles have changed and guys who weren’t pegged go-to guys before have taken over new responsibilities.
*** *** ***
Beyond a limited offensive arsenal and declining skills, Rip Hamilton ranked 30th out of 30 the first time around because I figured his reign atop the Pistons’ democracy wouldn’t last long.
But who knew it would last only one game? Rip dropped 25 points in Detroit’s season-opening win at Memphis, but an ankle injury has kept him out of the lineup ever since. He’s reportedly close to returning, but in the meantime, Ben Gordon has taken his spot and seems locked in for the long-term.
BG is averaging 20.6 points while the Pistons find their new identity, having started every game at two-guard since Rip’s injury. Gordon scored 10 points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Wizards on Nov. 14 — all during a critical five-minute stretch where the Pistons came back from a deficit and took the lead — and scored eight in the fourth quarter during a win over the Sixers.
But Gordon’s status as go-to guy was cemented in a Nov. 15 loss to Dallas. Despite not being able to hit anything that night (1-16 FG, 0-6 3PA), Gordon was still enlisted by coach John Kuester to take the last shot. He missed. It was like a frame-by-frame replay of John Starks in the ’94 Finals.
“Are you kidding?” Kuester told reporters when asked if he thought twice about drawing up the play for BG. “I have nothing but the utmost confidence in Ben, and we wanted him to take that shot. I expected him to knock it down, and I’ll call it for him again when I get the chance.”
This isn’t a new job for Gordon. When he was with Chicago last season, BG ranked 15th in the NBA in “clutch time” scoring (according to 82games.com), hitting 46% from the field, 43% from three and 81% from the line. In the Bulls/Celtics playoff series last spring he hit numerous big shots and carried the Bulls through fourth quarters and overtimes. Such is his new role with the Pistons.
You know the book on Gordon: He gets buckets. I’d go as far to say his ball-handling and passing is underrated, but that doesn’t matter much. BG is paid to score, and he scores. And in crunch time, his switchblade-sharp moves and shooting stroke don’t make him nearly as deadly as his mentality that he is the best player in the gym and could score on the Spanish Armada inside 24 seconds.
Where would he rank?
1. Kobe Bryant
2. Dwyane Wade
3. Paul Pierce
4. LeBron James
5. Tim Duncan
6. Dirk Nowitzki
7. Brandon Roy
8. Carmelo Anthony
9. Chris Paul
10. Deron Williams
11. Vince Carter
12. Joe Johnson
13. Danny Granger
14. Steve Nash
15. Kevin Durant
16. Gilbert Arenas
17. Derrick Rose
18. Chris Bosh
**BEN GORDON**
19. Andre Iguodala
20. Tracy McGrady
21. Baron Davis
22. Michael Redd
23. Devin Harris
24. Kevin Martin
25. Al Jefferson
26. O.J. Mayo
27. Stephen Jackson
28. Nate Robinson
29. Boris Diaw
30. Rip Hamilton
how about some love for young money as well
Nate Robinson for scoring in opposing basket.
You have to switch Stephen Jackson to the bobcats and make Monte Ellis Golden states go to guy.
@1 Im a big Jennings fan but Redd is still there go to guy.
@AdvancedMind Redd won’t be their go-to guy for long as well as young money is playing
Al Harrington is the Knicks Go To Guy, Nate is a pine guy late in games!
@ 5 Does it really matter who the Knicks go to? You cant go to anybody when your being blown out night after night.
@4 I agree, but until then Redd take the last shot.
Nate is like 80% 4th qtr clutch. But yeah, last 2 minutes, he’s a defensive liability so off the court he goes. Knicks don’t really have a go-to guy, Al Harrington kinda is the default. It’s just a who is hot that night and let’s pretend to be a superstar tonight and look like a fool when we lose.
Game against the Celtics a prime example of Knicks crunch time players!
Manu is SA’s go to guy, not Timmy
Your welcome Detroit. You now see why I’m glad my Bulls didn’t resign Ben Gordon. Yeah he’s capable of scoring a ton of points but you can’t win when he’s your go to player. You can’t argue Detroit is better with him or Chicago is worse without him.
if gordon was chicago’s go to guy last year, he should be above rose on this list. im thinking right between rose and arenas.
@1 I hear you preach
@3 You’re bugging he has to get healthy 1st & still maybe
@5 The Knicks and any team if used correctly need NATE (Mike D’Antoni just misses Steve Nash)What a luxury
I wish BG was in Miluakee with BJ would have a career yr and Takeover assists would skyrocket. He has double double & even triple double like qualities. Stephen Curry has a lot of BG qualities wth better shot selection. On the right team anybody can flourish. Including plays,screens along with personnel. Not always on the player. They’re about 70-80% responsible. Stuckey makes BG take tough shots. He doesn’t get him the ball when & where necessary. He folks is a scoring guard that can’t shoot. Meaning volume shots and hurts the production of others. Det isn’t a bad team they just need a floor leader or let Will Bynum start. He facilates better.
@ 12
This go to list is asumming everybody is healthy, or else Chris Paul isnt NO’S go to guy anymore its David West.
@10
Well put, im a Bulls fan and for 3 years i watched that useless shit bird single handedly shoot us out of games and play terrible D, while on one hand an average fan would argue that in that Celtic playoff game Ben was killing, a real basketball fan would say he let Ray (I cant create my own shot)Allen, drop 55 on his head and kill that whole series. My proof, what did Ray Ray do against Orlando? So Detriot thanks i hope you enjoy the second coming of Vinny Johnson, minus the rest of the BAD Boys equals ASS.
AB, PLEASE tell me you’re working on a write-up about the big Turkish recruit the Huskies (UW, not UConn) scored. It seems like it’d be a pretty interesting read and I’m sure you’d be able to uncover some interesting facts. I can’t find ish on him…
His name is like Penis Candor or something.
Where in on this list is Br. Big Shot…how can you not put Billups on the list?