The NBA’s best go-to guys (redux): Ben Gordon

For six weeks leading up to this NBA season, I ranked and filed the League’s go-to guys. Using the rationale that even the most harmonious, balanced team has one if-all-else-fails alpha male that they look to in crunch time, I picked one player per squad for a final list of 30. (A concept that went over a lot of people’s heads; I can’t tell you how many “How is Ray Allen not on the list and Boris Diaw is?” e-mails I got.)

More difficult than ranking the 30 was deciding who should have the go-to guy spot for each team. Sometimes it was easy: Kobe in L.A., LeBron in Cleveland, B-Roy in Portland, etc. Sometimes it was more tricky. And just four weeks into the season, some roles have changed and guys who weren’t pegged go-to guys before have taken over new responsibilities.

BEN GORDON, Detroit Pistons

Beyond a limited offensive arsenal and declining skills, Rip Hamilton ranked 30th out of 30 the first time around because I figured his reign atop the Pistons’ democracy wouldn’t last long.

But who knew it would last only one game? Rip dropped 25 points in Detroit’s season-opening win at Memphis, but an ankle injury has kept him out of the lineup ever since. He’s reportedly close to returning, but in the meantime, Ben Gordon has taken his spot and seems locked in for the long-term.

BG is averaging 20.6 points while the Pistons find their new identity, having started every game at two-guard since Rip’s injury. Gordon scored 10 points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Wizards on Nov. 14 — all during a critical five-minute stretch where the Pistons came back from a deficit and took the lead — and scored eight in the fourth quarter during a win over the Sixers.

But Gordon’s status as go-to guy was cemented in a Nov. 15 loss to Dallas. Despite not being able to hit anything that night (1-16 FG, 0-6 3PA), Gordon was still enlisted by coach John Kuester to take the last shot. He missed. It was like a frame-by-frame replay of John Starks in the ’94 Finals.

“Are you kidding?” Kuester told reporters when asked if he thought twice about drawing up the play for BG. “I have nothing but the utmost confidence in Ben, and we wanted him to take that shot. I expected him to knock it down, and I’ll call it for him again when I get the chance.”

This isn’t a new job for Gordon. When he was with Chicago last season, BG ranked 15th in the NBA in “clutch time” scoring (according to 82games.com), hitting 46% from the field, 43% from three and 81% from the line. In the Bulls/Celtics playoff series last spring he hit numerous big shots and carried the Bulls through fourth quarters and overtimes. Such is his new role with the Pistons.

You know the book on Gordon: He gets buckets. I’d go as far to say his ball-handling and passing is underrated, but that doesn’t matter much. BG is paid to score, and he scores. And in crunch time, his switchblade-sharp moves and shooting stroke don’t make him nearly as deadly as his mentality that he is the best player in the gym and could score on the Spanish Armada inside 24 seconds.

Where would he rank?

1. Kobe Bryant

2. Dwyane Wade

3. Paul Pierce

4. LeBron James

5. Tim Duncan

6. Dirk Nowitzki

7. Brandon Roy

8. Carmelo Anthony

9. Chris Paul

10. Deron Williams

11. Vince Carter

12. Joe Johnson

13. Danny Granger

14. Steve Nash

15. Kevin Durant

16. Gilbert Arenas

17. Derrick Rose

18. Chris Bosh

**BEN GORDON**

19. Andre Iguodala

20. Tracy McGrady

21. Baron Davis

22. Michael Redd

23. Devin Harris

24. Kevin Martin

25. Al Jefferson

26. O.J. Mayo

27. Stephen Jackson

28. Nate Robinson

29. Boris Diaw

30. Rip Hamilton

