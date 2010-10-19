The NBA’s Best Players By Number

Choosing a number is as personal as it gets in the NBA. Whether it’s luck, draft position or a favorite player growing up, a player’s number choice can come from virtually any direction. That’s why it’s interesting to look at the NBA from a numerical perspective. Below you’ll find the NBA’s best players by number, starting with 00 and ending with 92. Interestingly enough, there are only seven numbers not represented below 55, and there are only five players with a number above that.

00 â€“ Darrell Arthur
0 â€“ Russell Westbrook
1 â€“ Amar’e Stoudemire
2 â€“ Joe Johnson
3 â€“ Dwyane Wade
4 â€“ Luis Scola
5 â€“ Kevin Garnett
6 â€“ LeBron James
7 â€“ Brandon Roy
8 â€“ Deron Williams
9 â€“ Rajon Rondo
10 â€“ David Lee
11 â€“ Brook Lopez
12 â€“ Dwight Howard
13 â€“ Steve Nash
14 â€“ Jameer Nelson
15 â€“ Carmelo Anthony
16 â€“ Pau Gasol
17 â€“ Andrew Bynum
18 â€“ Omri Casspi
19 â€“ Hedo Turkoglu
20 â€“ Ray Allen
21 â€“ Tim Duncan
22 â€“ Rudy Gay
23 â€“ Jason Richardson
24 â€“ Kobe Bryant
25 â€“ Al Jefferson
26 â€“ Kyle Korver
27 â€“ Zaza Pachulia
28 â€“ Ian Mahinmi
29 â€“ N/A
30 â€“ David West
31 â€“ Jason Terry
32 â€“ O.J. Mayo
33 â€“ Danny Granger
34 â€“ Paul Pierce
35 â€“ Kevin Durant
36 â€“ Shaquille O’Neal
37 â€“ N/A
38 â€“ N/A
39 â€“ N/A
40 â€“ Udonis Haslem
41 â€“ Dirk Nowitzki
42 â€“ Elton Brand
43 â€“ Kendrick Perkins
44 â€“ Jason Williams
45 â€“ Rasual Butler
46 â€“ N/A
47 â€“ Andrei Kirilenko
48 â€“ Stephane Lasme
49 â€“ N/A
50 â€“ Zach Randolph
51 â€“ Steven Hill
52 â€“ Brad Miller
53 â€“ N/A
54 â€“ Jason Maxiell
55 â€“ Roy Hibbert

72 â€“ Jason Kapono
77 â€“ Vladimir Radmanovic
86 â€“ Semih Erden
88 â€“ Nicolas Batum
92 â€“ DeShawn Stevenson

