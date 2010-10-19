Choosing a number is as personal as it gets in the NBA. Whether it’s luck, draft position or a favorite player growing up, a player’s number choice can come from virtually any direction. That’s why it’s interesting to look at the NBA from a numerical perspective. Below you’ll find the NBA’s best players by number, starting with 00 and ending with 92. Interestingly enough, there are only seven numbers not represented below 55, and there are only five players with a number above that.

00 â€“ Darrell Arthur

0 â€“ Russell Westbrook

1 â€“ Amar’e Stoudemire

2 â€“ Joe Johnson

3 â€“ Dwyane Wade

4 â€“ Luis Scola

5 â€“ Kevin Garnett

6 â€“ LeBron James

7 â€“ Brandon Roy

8 â€“ Deron Williams

9 â€“ Rajon Rondo

10 â€“ David Lee

11 â€“ Brook Lopez

12 â€“ Dwight Howard

13 â€“ Steve Nash

14 â€“ Jameer Nelson

15 â€“ Carmelo Anthony

16 â€“ Pau Gasol

17 â€“ Andrew Bynum

18 â€“ Omri Casspi

19 â€“ Hedo Turkoglu

20 â€“ Ray Allen

21 â€“ Tim Duncan

22 â€“ Rudy Gay

23 â€“ Jason Richardson

24 â€“ Kobe Bryant

25 â€“ Al Jefferson

26 â€“ Kyle Korver

27 â€“ Zaza Pachulia

28 â€“ Ian Mahinmi

29 â€“ N/A

30 â€“ David West

31 â€“ Jason Terry

32 â€“ O.J. Mayo

33 â€“ Danny Granger

34 â€“ Paul Pierce

35 â€“ Kevin Durant

36 â€“ Shaquille O’Neal

37 â€“ N/A

38 â€“ N/A

39 â€“ N/A

40 â€“ Udonis Haslem

41 â€“ Dirk Nowitzki

42 â€“ Elton Brand

43 â€“ Kendrick Perkins

44 â€“ Jason Williams

45 â€“ Rasual Butler

46 â€“ N/A

47 â€“ Andrei Kirilenko

48 â€“ Stephane Lasme

49 â€“ N/A

50 â€“ Zach Randolph

51 â€“ Steven Hill

52 â€“ Brad Miller

53 â€“ N/A

54 â€“ Jason Maxiell

55 â€“ Roy Hibbert

72 â€“ Jason Kapono

77 â€“ Vladimir Radmanovic

86 â€“ Semih Erden

88 â€“ Nicolas Batum

92 â€“ DeShawn Stevenson

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.