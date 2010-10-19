Choosing a number is as personal as it gets in the NBA. Whether it’s luck, draft position or a favorite player growing up, a player’s number choice can come from virtually any direction. That’s why it’s interesting to look at the NBA from a numerical perspective. Below you’ll find the NBA’s best players by number, starting with 00 and ending with 92. Interestingly enough, there are only seven numbers not represented below 55, and there are only five players with a number above that.
00 â€“ Darrell Arthur
0 â€“ Russell Westbrook
1 â€“ Amar’e Stoudemire
2 â€“ Joe Johnson
3 â€“ Dwyane Wade
4 â€“ Luis Scola
5 â€“ Kevin Garnett
6 â€“ LeBron James
7 â€“ Brandon Roy
8 â€“ Deron Williams
9 â€“ Rajon Rondo
10 â€“ David Lee
11 â€“ Brook Lopez
12 â€“ Dwight Howard
13 â€“ Steve Nash
14 â€“ Jameer Nelson
15 â€“ Carmelo Anthony
16 â€“ Pau Gasol
17 â€“ Andrew Bynum
18 â€“ Omri Casspi
19 â€“ Hedo Turkoglu
20 â€“ Ray Allen
21 â€“ Tim Duncan
22 â€“ Rudy Gay
23 â€“ Jason Richardson
24 â€“ Kobe Bryant
25 â€“ Al Jefferson
26 â€“ Kyle Korver
27 â€“ Zaza Pachulia
28 â€“ Ian Mahinmi
29 â€“ N/A
30 â€“ David West
31 â€“ Jason Terry
32 â€“ O.J. Mayo
33 â€“ Danny Granger
34 â€“ Paul Pierce
35 â€“ Kevin Durant
36 â€“ Shaquille O’Neal
37 â€“ N/A
38 â€“ N/A
39 â€“ N/A
40 â€“ Udonis Haslem
41 â€“ Dirk Nowitzki
42 â€“ Elton Brand
43 â€“ Kendrick Perkins
44 â€“ Jason Williams
45 â€“ Rasual Butler
46 â€“ N/A
47 â€“ Andrei Kirilenko
48 â€“ Stephane Lasme
49 â€“ N/A
50 â€“ Zach Randolph
51 â€“ Steven Hill
52 â€“ Brad Miller
53 â€“ N/A
54 â€“ Jason Maxiell
55 â€“ Roy Hibbert
72 â€“ Jason Kapono
77 â€“ Vladimir Radmanovic
86 â€“ Semih Erden
88 â€“ Nicolas Batum
92 â€“ DeShawn Stevenson
no one else in the L has the #92? Really
Mike Wilks wears #29. Guess he doesn’t have a team yet?
Chris Bosh>>> Amare for #1
Ron Artest = #37?
MAN you guys must be bored over there haha
It is illegal to have a number on your jersey bigger than 5 in college. That’s why it’s rare to see such numbers in the NBA. When a ref calls a foul on a player in college they use hand signs to signal who committed the foul. Since people’s hands only have up to 5 fingers that’s why you dont see #’s 6,7,8,or 9 on jerseys
@bobby stew
Yeah, In August, Wilks signed a deal with Polish league champion Asseco Prokom Gdynia.
@Sporty-j
No way.
@ Terence
He’s back to wearing No. 15 this year.
Brook Lopez over Yao Ming? I know he’s injury-prone, but Yao has much more experience which can come in handy. They practically average the same numbers but I’d pick a healthy Yao over Lopez.
@Terence
Artest changed his number for this season to 15
Ah, thanks for the heads up Aron and Koma.
im surprised nobody has #69.
i’d take Eric Gordon over David Lee at #10
@ bobby stew
“It is illegal to have a number on your jersey bigger than 5 in college. That’s why it’s rare to see such numbers in the NBA. When a ref calls a foul on a player in college they use hand signs to signal who committed the foul. Since people’s hands only have up to 5 fingers that’s why you dont see #’s 6,7,8,or 9 on jerseys”
is that supposed to be a joke that i just haven’t got, where did you hear that, it makes no sense for a whole bunch of reasons. There are more than 5 players on a basketball team, its not rare to see players with numbers above 5 in the NBA, people (and refs) have 8 fingers and 2 thumbs and a quick google images search shows college numbers above 5.
LMNOP
You missed that one
You can have 2 numbers is what he’s tryin to say, but each number has to be 5 or less…is what I think he’s sayin
Arenas over westbrook
my bad,arenas is #9 now
Co-sign sporty-j
Bosh is a better player than Amare. Amare’s ball IQ is nowhere near Bosh. and Bosh rebounds better then Amare.
I’ll give Amare the edge cuz when the game comes down to it, he’ll put 40 on anybody and can’t be stopped. Bosh does rebound better but that’s only cuz Amare chooses not to. After he grabbed 1 rebound in a game last season, he came out the next game and grabbed 19.
I’m givin him the edge cuz he actually left Steve Nash to be the man in NYC while Bosh went to South Beach to be the third option..
DIMEmag don’t be foolish Arenas is way better than Rondo
@NYK
It would be awesome if Delonte changed his number to 69.
oh goodness, the lul right before the season starts is painful.
DEFINITELY:
love >>>>>>>>> brand for 42
@LMNOP
I didnt explain that to well. I was trying to say no single digit can be bigger than 5 in the tens or ones place holding position. This is only in college and high school I believe.
ginobili is better than ray allen
@KIZZLE That statement you just made has to be 1 of the most stupidiest statements I HAVE EVER HEARD IN MY WHOLE LIFE. He passes Bosh up because Bosh left to be third fiddle in MIAMI??? Did you forget that Amare was begging to come to Miami like Shaq was and what would Amare have been if my Heat picked him over Bosh??? I guess i choose not to make 1 million dollars a year just like Amare chooses not to rebound lol. You set your self up for that 1 and what will Amare be in 3yrs when once Cp3 and Carmelo are knicks? The media HEAT will turn up on Amare big time as Bosh out performs him in the eastern confernce finals Stat sheet with more Blocks, rebounds, and DEFENSE. BOSH IS A WAY BETTER ALL-AROUND PLAYER…
Also for all you people out there that keep rapping about BOSH being 3rd fiddle. What would Gasol and Dirk be on the Heat? or maybe even Dwight Howard? Name me 1 player in America who would be option 1 or 2 over Lebron and Wade???
Not wishing anything bad on Amare, but i dont believe his knees are gonna hold up for the duration of that contract. Phoenix didnt get jack for him but they were smart not to guarantee max for 5 years.
Bosh is a better all around player and healthier Amare a accident waiting to happen
ahhhh my bad bobby stew, that makes a lot more sense, actually seems like quite a smart rule.
Dime, how about an all time greatest by #s list?
This is so original. Good stuff Aron.
Funny how adults come on to a blog site and argue over who should be put where. Dudes… make your own list if you don’t agree. It’s just dimes opinion.
Al Jefferson > Ginobili > Ray Allen
Kevin Love should change his number to 69
Whoever thinks Bosh is better than Amare only looks at the rebounding numbers and thats it. Bosh is defence sucks, not that Amare’s is mucb better but he is a shot blocker and gives more effort on D. You will see him get weakside blocks out of pure hustle that you dont think are possible. Also, Amare plays his best against the best…you can’t say that for Bosh. Amare averaged over 25 a game against the spurs (they played them in like 5 series over the years) who are one of the best defensive teams of our era. Also, game 3 against LA this past season, which was a must win for the suns as they were down 0-2, he dropped 42 and took over that game against LA’s front line which consists of 3 seven footers. No way in hell Bosh does that, dude is not made for the moment. Bosh only puts up numbers against shitty teams.
And lastly, dude is soft as hell. The blown layup against the warriors at the buzzer that cost the Raps the playoffs is all the proof you need. Amare would slammed that plus the foul.
I could go on and on!
@Krayzie give u the point on Bosh’s charmin like qualities. He runs like my sister w/ his zesty a$$
@ sporty-j
read post 36 then wipe the Bosh goo off ur lips.
I can’t take seriously any Heat “fan” who wasn’t a fan before Lebron and Bosh got there
Manu over Ray! That’s why you guys wrote the article about Manu and Ray. I cannot believe you picked Ray over Manu. This is dumbassery.
9 – Tony Parker >>> Rajon Rondo
@ K- Dizzle
Can I be a heat fan since I was before the 2 drama queens showed up, since Wade is my favourite player.
Is there a way Wade can get another ring without the drama queens each getting one?
Wow rondo is the third best 9 and allen over manu and jefferson is a joke.
