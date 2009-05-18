The NBA’s Best “Second-Best” Player

It was easy to accept Mark Jackson‘s assertion that Pau Gasol is the “best second-best player” in the League during last night’s game seven. He spent a good chunk of his career as the best player on the Grizzlies. And now that he’s on a team with a clear-cut No. 1 (Kobe), it makes sense to say that he’s the best of the rest. However, there are a bunch of guys who have always been around other talent, who also deserve consideration as the “best second-best player” in the League.



Chauncey Billups wasn’t the definitive “best player” on the Pistons. He didn’t really stand out any more than Rip Hamilton or Sheed at the time. Now we know that without him, the franchise crapped their pants and quit. In retrospect, he might have been the best player on that team. But they were still stacked with enough talent that he didn’t look like he had to carry the squad. Though the line remains blurry on the Nuggets, Carmelo‘s prodigious talent makes him an easier person to peg as the “best player”. Plus, we’ve been trained to think that players who put up the higher point totals are “better” than those who do a little bit of everything. So Chauncey qualifies as one of the best “second-best” players in the NBA.

Even if Paul Pierce didn’t really show up until there were about 6 minutes left in the game last night, I’d still say that he’s the best player on the Celtics. He had a great year – his numbers were almost the exact same as they were last year – and there were a bunch of people (myself included) who believed that he had an argument as the “best player in the world” after the C’s won the ‘chip. If Pierce is No. 1, then Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen both have arguments as No. 2. But I’m going to side with KG for his impact on both ends of the floor.

Thanks to Austin’s love affair with Tim Duncan, there’s no real need to detail his status as the Spurs top dog in these pages. That means that the League’s 12th leading scorer this season (22 ppg) Tony Parker qualifies as an option for the best of the rest.

Here are some other names to consider:

* Caron Butler – A healthy Gilbert Arenas might not be “Top 5” in the League as he said before this season, but he is still an elite player.

* Mo Williams – His game went to another level when he became the official No. 2 to LeBron.

* Devin Harris – When VC wants to play, Devin is definitely the second fiddle. Unfortunately that isn’t always the case.

* David West – If it weren’t for CP3, would West be a No. 2 option? Some think that his All-Star status would vanish if he weren’t playing next to Paul.

* Carlos Boozer – He’ll still be the second-best player on his squad if he ends up on South Beach.

* LaMarcus Aldridge – Though he doesn’t really belong in the same class as these other guys just yet, he’s well on his way.

Maybe I’m just choosing the flavor of the week, but I’m going to go with Chauncey as the best second-best player in the League. In the same way that KG would have secured this honor last year because of the change he effected from one year to the next, Chauncey has done exactly what you need from your second-best player. He’s become the team’s backbone. Like Garnett, he changed the culture in Denver. KG put a premium on defense when he came to Boston. Chauncey’s impact isn’t as clearly identifiable. It’s more like a change in attitude across the board. In many ways Billups’ influence on the Nuggets’ organization makes this an unfair debate. A lot of these other guys haven’t had the opportunity to “save” a team in the same way that Chauncey did. But there’s no guy I’d rather have on my team – among the best players on all 30 teams or their “second best” players – right now than Billups.