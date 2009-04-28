Every time I try to get to the bottom of why people hate on (or just hate) the Spurs, it always goes back to one thing: “They’re whiners.”

And every time, I have the same response: “EVERYBODY in the NBA is a whiner,” especially the stars. Whoever your favorite player is — Iverson, Kobe, Dwight, Amar’e — he probably whines and complains just as much, if not more, than Tim Duncan and Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. And in playoff games and big moments, it’s even worse. It’s just part of the job, and given the way NBA refs can be swayed, it’s what any smart player would do.

During Hawks/Heat last night, Josh Smith was whining about a call when TNT’s Dick Stockton asked, “Have you ever seen Josh Smith not complain when he gets called for a foul?” Mike Fratello saracastically added, “His next foul will be the first he’s ever committed.”

Smith is one of the NBA’s biggest whiners. I’m not saying he’s wrong for it, and I’m not saying it makes him less than tough, but it’s the truth. Whether it’s a call against him or no-call when he has the ball, Josh is always good for that look on his face where he’s seems somewhere between cussing and crying.

Who else cracks the list?

* Kobe Bryant

* Josh Smith

* Kendrick Perkins

* Carmelo Anthony

* Allen Iverson

* Stephen Jackson

* Baron Davis

* Rasheed Wallace

* Tim Duncan

* Manu Ginobili