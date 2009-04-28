Every time I try to get to the bottom of why people hate on (or just hate) the Spurs, it always goes back to one thing: “They’re whiners.”
And every time, I have the same response: “EVERYBODY in the NBA is a whiner,” especially the stars. Whoever your favorite player is — Iverson, Kobe, Dwight, Amar’e — he probably whines and complains just as much, if not more, than Tim Duncan and Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. And in playoff games and big moments, it’s even worse. It’s just part of the job, and given the way NBA refs can be swayed, it’s what any smart player would do.
During Hawks/Heat last night, Josh Smith was whining about a call when TNT’s Dick Stockton asked, “Have you ever seen Josh Smith not complain when he gets called for a foul?” Mike Fratello saracastically added, “His next foul will be the first he’s ever committed.”
Smith is one of the NBA’s biggest whiners. I’m not saying he’s wrong for it, and I’m not saying it makes him less than tough, but it’s the truth. Whether it’s a call against him or no-call when he has the ball, Josh is always good for that look on his face where he’s seems somewhere between cussing and crying.
Who else cracks the list?
* Kobe Bryant
* Josh Smith
* Kendrick Perkins
* Carmelo Anthony
* Allen Iverson
* Stephen Jackson
* Baron Davis
* Rasheed Wallace
* Tim Duncan
* Manu Ginobili
I’ve never understood this. I miss the 90’s era…
Andre Iguodala
…and how often does a call get reversed when someone complains? I can’t think of a single example.
Rip Hamilton has got to be up there
Well, maybe I should say ‘because’ someone complains.
Yeah the 90’s was the sh*t but them catz whined just as much if not more
The league was less sensitive then
“SJ says:
…and how often does a call get reversed when someone complains? I can’t think of a single example.”
What a great point. someone needs to explain that to these idiots in the L.
Biggest Whiners how did my man DWAYNE WADE not make the list!!!!!! He’s a beast but he complains about every call.
and b4 someone tries to say that MJ was doing the same thing… look at the list again, and tell me which of those guys has 6 finals mvps, 6 rings, and avg 30ppg and carried the L on his back during the 90’s. Exactly. Mike earned the right to talk to the refs, and he never did that until he EARNED the RIGHT! Back in the 80’s you never saw MJ talking to refs, that was later after he won his first Chip and got past the Pistons (which he could have “whined” to the refs about on every play)
Josh Smith is the winner for the 2009 Whiner of The Year award.
You know you whine too much when your own teammate, Bibby, is telling you to , “Shutup and just play.”
in all fairness, Kendrick Perkins NEVER, EVER has a call go his way. I’ve watched millions of celtics games and it seems like in every single game he is the recipient of (at least one) terrible call and he never gets fouled. He gets clobbered in the paint.
he’s not a player, but if he was, can you imagine??
he’d def be top 5..
mike d’antoni
They figure if they whine enough that they will catch a break next time down the court. They often times do…
Calls will never get reversed, that’s not the aguement
How many times have you seen a star complain about a call and then get a call immediately following the whinning?
That’s the point, your calling attention to the defender
Sone of the whinning is over the top, but MJ, Bird, Magic, Isiah, didn’t just whine they shot the refs killer looks, shouted and cursed out the refs just like todays players
Nostalgia is one thing but at least keep it 100 and be real
Jeff Van Gundy!!!
he whines in the Booth!!!! he has a problem with everything that goes on in any game he calls!!!
Eddie Curry says his limo driver whines…
I agree with the D’Antoni selection and Phil Jackson would be the antithesis to Mike D
Please, Phil Jackson is the biggest whiner out there, he just does it when the camera’s aren’t on his ugly mug. He whines to the media before and after nearly every game, he’s just subtle about it.
Kobe usually whines, but didn’t do much in the Utah series, maybe because the weak ass Jazz never touched him or played any real defense on him. DWill complained a ton this series so he should at least be on the list.
how the hell isn’t Lebron on that list???
he fouls someone he complains… he believes he doesn’t get a call he complains… dude has a free pass from stern to get away with murder…
Lebron is the biggest whiner of them all.. no contest
Calls never get turned, but look at the amounts of no calls and calls in favor of AFTER the cheese & whine session. 90’s my ass, where do you think these players learned it from?
Banga I concur, how is Lebron not on this list?
Nate Robinson
Wade never complains because he gets every call
Vince Carter wrote the book on the whiny/about-to-cry face.
This post sucks.
superstars always get the calls so when they dont they complain.
yea kobes screaming and flailing of the arms on every shot is annoying
Another vote for LeBron here
NATE ROBINSON
tayshaun prince
and if he thinks his shot has been goaltended…lol!
he reminds me of what a skinny lil bitch he is and how much he looks like a chick!
almost everyone whines in the league. a more interesting question is which stars whine the LEAST.
KENDRICK PERKINS is a little whiny bitch, just watch the game tonight. Someone not on the list who cries about every single call, seriously, NOCIONI.
Perk commits the dumbest fouls. You watch tonight he’ll just hack someone for no reason.
[www.perkisabeast.com]
lol austin, you answered your own question about why people hate the spurs. of course there are others as bad as the spurs. but you put 2 members of the spurs on the list, meaning they whine too much as a TEAM…
Lebron needs to be on the list. As a loyal Dime reader I’m offended that Dime either doesn’t believe that Lebron is a whiner or are too scared of pissing the NBA’s so called “chosen one” to say anything. I’ve been a fan but his expectation of a foul after every time he shoots the ball is getting tiring, although I still think he’s a joy to watch play.
In game four against the Pistons he drove down the middle of the lane and barely visibly got tapped in the face. He missed the shot and no foul was called. He jumped up and down like a toddler throwing a tantrum in the checkout line of the super market. Any other player in the League does that and it’s likely a technical.
Duncan is the most annoying of all that jackass baby look he makes
Juan Carlos Navarro led in whines per minute last year.
chocagorilla
well ok if you can earn the right to whine then lets take the 3 spurs of the list and kobe the others should shut the fuck up???
the one thing i miss about your jordan defense is that you mentioned his accomplishments and that earned him the right? but when did he whine during his retirement?? because he couldnt have earned that when he whined back in 92. get my point?
the biggest whiner to everyone will always be the player you dont like that you saw complain ONCE to a ref.
the 1 number spot goes to dantoni dude is annoying. the kobe scream and stare he gives the ref is also annoyin EVERY time he misses a shot.
to the guys that always complain about the nba these days and like to talk about the 90s and 80s why the hell dont you guys stop watchin bball is the game is such a joke today?? there are alot of other sports you can be talking bs about.
oh shit forgot phil jackson lol
Post #29 brrd brings up a good question. Who whines the least?
Here are a few I can think of:
Brandon Roy- Rarely do you see B Roy whine and complain about anything. He’s an abberation in the NBA.
Shaq- I know his act is getting old but think about it. He never really whines.
Derrick Rose- He just doesn’t seem to have the personality to whine. Plus he’s too damn polite which is rare.
Kevin Durant- What other top 5 scorer and shot taker in the League whines less?
Chauncey Billups- Poise and leadership. That’s how you earn respect.
Caron Butler- He just plays.
There is a difference between talking to the refs and putting on a full out drama act showing up the refs.
Back when MJ was doing his thing, he would get close the refs and then act like he was wiping away sweat and cover his mouth with the jersey. He would talk to them without flailing his arms, eyes wide open, chin hitting the floor bull-ish we see today. Sure MJ had some bad moments of blowing up, but they were few and far between.
Now some of these new cats put on a freakin’ show and call all kinds of attention to themselves. Its like they are playing up the crowd, get them on their side and have the whole place boooing. Not to mention TV coverage has blown up, so we are seeing way more then we used to see. So many cameras with so many diff angles, of course you are gonna pick up more things then before.
@ Notorious
Agreed. I don’t have a problem with players talking to the refs either. My problem is when they throw tantrums. Jordan rarely ever did that. He would speak to refs casually as to not garnish any attention. That’s why he was so respected by referees.
even being a heat fan. D wade. everytime he looses his dribble he wants a foul even when nobody is near him
@ Notorious:
Great great point about MJ. He was demonstrative SOMETIMES, but usually he’d be subtle, like the covering his mouth thing you mentioned. Every once in a while he’d get fired up and throw fists in their direction, but only when they deserved it.
You also reminded me of something I was thinking about yesterday…The SuperHyperSlowMotion and 300-camera angle thing is getting to be a bit much. I think now we really see when a guy flops, or steps on the line, or releases his shot .001 seconds too late, and we get all upset like “OHHH!!! I can’t believe they let that GO!!” When before, we wouldn’t have even NOTICED. Doesn’t that kind of take away from the enjoyment of the game? I think we should go back to just “Oh crap, he stepped out”, instead of “Let’s zoom in to microscopic levels to see if he TRUUULY stepped out”.
Latest blog post: Is Ruben Studdard Washed Up Already?
hook me up with some Pau Gasol…
Tim Duncan is the King, followed by all of the spurs, and dwade and kobe
Remember the crybaby t-shirts Washington made up for the playoffs last year, and how much Lebron cried after that? He threatened to boycott Papa Johns. Also David West huge whiner starting in college.
lebron and all nba top scorers wine
Kobe
Lebron
Wade
Tim Duncan
Paul Pierce
Rasheed Wallace
Sasha Vujacic
Derek Fisher
Dirk Nowitski
are among the biggest whiners in te league.
lmao at how they name a whole buncha top nba players BESIDES the one whos balls they are on the most. LEBRON!! such bias all the time. everytime i watch a cavs game lebron is bitchin that he dint get called for a foul. SHIT HIS COACH WAS CALLING FOR MORE FOULS TO BE CALLED. dime get off his nuts forreal.
Lebron is by far the biggest whiner/over actor, especially considering all the calls that get handed to him too. If there’s any1 in the L who should be able to take a hard foul and come out of it looking like a man it should be him. Throw his dumb coach in there for the whining contest as well.
I think Josh Smith gets a special nod as the winner of the Allen Iverson Memorial Trophy as the player most likely to whine all the way down the court to the point that you blow your D assignment resulting in a lay-up or a foul on your bigs.