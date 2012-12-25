The NBA’s Holiday Gift: 5 Games, 10 Contenders

Boston at Brooklyn (12 p.m. EST, ESPN). Remember the last time these teams faced off? Rajon Rondo ruined his chance at history because he decided it was a good idea to put his hands on Kris Humphries, while Gerald Wallace and Kevin Garnett nearly threw their hands up for real and Tommy Heinsohn threatened a referee … Brooklyn dominated that game by the way … Gerald Wallace needs a big game defensively against Paul Pierce or else we’ll have to start reassessing whether the whole “shutdown defender” label he’s carried for almost a decade still persists considering the East’s other big-time SF (‘Melo) has repeatedly turned him into fresh squash this year … Our prediction: The Celtics rise up as KG is more ornery than usual having to play on a holiday, and they secure a W in one of those basketball games that feels like a football game …
New York at L.A. Lakers (3 p.m. EST, ABC). The league’s two most flip-flop fanbases get a chance to see who can outdo the other with outrageous statements/excuses … Since New York beat the Lakers earlier this month, the Purple and Gold have won four in a row. Yeah, besides Golden State, the other teams they beat were garbage, Kobe‘s shooting percentages are sliding, Dwight Howard looks lost, and Steve Nash‘s return is still too new to really expect any major changes. But any under .500 team will take four in a row … For the Knicks, Amar’e is still out, Carmelo is still flowing, and Tyson Chandler still looks like the NBA’s most valuable role player … Our prediction: New York’s shooting and spacing wears down the Lakers in the second half, leading to a slightly easier than expected win …
Lo and Behold!!! Another commenting system on Dime!!! About damn time fellas!! Hope this revives the great discussions of old…..
Back to hoops: I’m a Laker fan but winning or losing tonight isn’t make or break. Fact is if the core guys can stay healthy, figure out the kinks on the defensive end and the bench finally starts producing (move Jodie there and get Jamison and Hill out of the doghouse IMO) then we’re right there. The MVP battle between ‘Bron and KD however, is a must-watch!!!
The only thing JaVale McGee is consistent at is making “Shaqtin’ A Fool” every week. And please explain why you are calling him “Pierre.” I missed that one.
Pierre is his self-proclaimed alter ego. Kinda weird.
