The NBA’s Most Underrated Closer

It seems everybody forgets that the word “clutch” means more than just hitting game-winners in the final five seconds. Too often, the other aspects of what makes a ballplayer “clutch” get overlooked — and none more than the all-important free throws at the end of a close game, when one team is fouling to try and stop the clock and hoping the other team keeps the door open with some bricks.
That said, Ray Allen doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the best and most consistent clutch performers in the NBA. Never mind that Ray has his share of game-winning and game-tying buckets; most recently he nailed a three in the final minute to tie last night’s Celtics/Nets game, and a couple weeks ago hit a three to beat the Sixers. When it comes to sticking those end-of-game free throws, there’s nobody better in the League.
Here’s a little stat for you: Since Christmas Day ’08, Ray has missed TWO free throws. Two. He’s 101-for-103 during that stretch — he missed one against the Lakers on 12/25, then another against Phoenix on 2/22. Watch the Celtics the next time they’re trying to protect a lead, even better if it’s on the opposing team’s broadcast: If Ray gets the ball in that situation, the announcers basically concede the game before he even steps up to the line. He doesn’t miss.
Who are the top three guys you’d want taking end-of-game free throws with your team holding a lead?
Kobe, Brandon Roy & Allen/Dwade (seeing that he is 101 for 103)
I do give it to Allen though.. He can go 1-8 and hit the game tying or game winning shot no problem.. Thats a pure shooter for you..
steve nash, ray allen, kobe bryant
Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Billups in no particular order
If not Ray then Wade, Kobe, Chauncy.
i think its because a play is drawn up for ray to always get magically open in the corner somehow even tho everyone knows hes the one to take that last shot that makes him underrated as a closer.. all the other guys on this would be list are because they create the game winning shot i.e. kobe, lebron, wade, roy or melo.. but yes.. with free throws on the line ill take jesus and then maybe billups
Shaq hits them when he has to…
Billups, Allen and Roy
Nowitzki and Ginobili are close to automatic at the end of a game, too.
nash,calderon,ray
the “word” clutch not “world”
Chuck Hayes.
Just so I can watch him sweat his *$$ off –knowing he’s gonna lose the game for his team– and add the video to his already impressive YouTube resume.
I’ve said it before, when it comes to game winning jumpshot or game winning 3 Ray is not the guy I want taking the shot. But on the line, he doesn’t miss. So Allen, Wade, Billups.
Honorable Mentions: Kobe, Nash.
@AB, the miami heat disagree that dirk is close to automatic
Kobe doesn’t qualify for this because he isn’t underrated. Ray is definitely on top of the list… followed by Manu Ginobili and Hedo.
reggie miller until he dies. Then Ginobili or Ray Allen.
i once watched a special on NBATV that had RAY training, riding a ten speed around seattle and what not
then hit the gym and started letting off jumpers – just making it rain from everywhere
even his (few) misses were better than most of my makes – like how soft his shot is – how it would just barely rim out and come off ever so softly – BEAUTIFUL THING
how about MARK PRICE?
reggie miller with a heartbeat (I AGREE 100%)
the homey 2-3
peace from hyde park, illinois
Jesus, Ginobili, Calderon
Joe Johnson, Ginobili, Billups, Kobe, Nash
Ay
i actually was gonna say those same 3
and i dont think allen is the most underrated he is underrated but not the top one
Since when is Ray Allen underrated? You can’t watch a game without the commentators praising his form, professionalism, etc etc, and you can’t bring him up at the pub without a couple people sayin “money.”
Anything less than perfect universal acclaim is passing for underrated around here lately?? Digging a bit hard for controversy, dime?
Ray Allen, Jose Calderon, Dirk Nowitzki.
Followed by Chauncey Billups and Manu Ginobili
Allen is under publicized as opposed to underrated. Everyone knows where Jesus is at the end of the game, except maybe Thaddeus Young and other young bucks who don’t know “He got game”.
Point is, when people talk about the best clutch players and “closers” in the game, Ray hardly gets mentioned. It’s usually Kobe, Wade, Pierce, Billups and B-Roy that get talked about. Like the article says, it’s because most people only think of game-winners from the field when they think “clutch.” Same reason people say Dirk isn’t clutch, but he’s a killer with those late-game free throws.
Austin, completely agree. Dirk and Ray Allen are way underrated – Kobe et al are overrated. If you let me shoot the ball 30 times, one of them is bound to go in…
dag: Ray underrated yes. Kobe overrated? Please. I hate him too, but that doesn’t mean we don’t acknowledge him as the best in the game right now. And don’t be saying LeBron… He’s a close 3rd.
Travis Outlaw is the most under-rated closer in the NBA… No Doubt
He is ten times better in the clutch than he is normally
The Blazers don’t win so many close games just because of B-Roy, its all about Outlaw too
austin again hes not underrated because everyone knows what he can do
now talk to me about manu and even melo
billups is a bit overrated in the clutch area
benny true forgot him also
wwill i agree with dagwaller on the kobe one and sayin those are the top three is a personal list not a fact.
does anyone realise that kobe shoot one of the worst % in the league when the game is on the line according to 82games.com he has missed 54 game winners in the last 5 seasons to 14 makes?
give me ray allen, lebron, & dwade to close out games
@AB, how is that the case when dirks most famous moment was brickin foul shots in the biggest game of his life? he had a daruis washington moment…thats not clutch, regular season fts?
Hard not to put Jose on my list. Dude has only missed 2 ft’s all season. But I’m going with:
Manu, Nash and Mehmet Okur.
Despite the article I think Ray and Chauncey are known for their “clutch” free throws throughout the league. So to call them “underrated” is ridiculous because they are clutch and are known for that.
They are surely on anyone’s top 5 list, so I disagree that they are underrated.
I think Manu, Nash, and Memo are underrated because I bet they would get left off a lot of people’s top 5 “clutch” ft list.
Deron, Jesus Shuttlesworth, Big Shot Billups.