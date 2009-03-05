The NBA’s Most Underrated Closer

It seems everybody forgets that the word “clutch” means more than just hitting game-winners in the final five seconds. Too often, the other aspects of what makes a ballplayer “clutch” get overlooked — and none more than the all-important free throws at the end of a close game, when one team is fouling to try and stop the clock and hoping the other team keeps the door open with some bricks.

That said, Ray Allen doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the best and most consistent clutch performers in the NBA. Never mind that Ray has his share of game-winning and game-tying buckets; most recently he nailed a three in the final minute to tie last night’s Celtics/Nets game, and a couple weeks ago hit a three to beat the Sixers. When it comes to sticking those end-of-game free throws, there’s nobody better in the League.

Here’s a little stat for you: Since Christmas Day ’08, Ray has missed TWO free throws. Two. He’s 101-for-103 during that stretch — he missed one against the Lakers on 12/25, then another against Phoenix on 2/22. Watch the Celtics the next time they’re trying to protect a lead, even better if it’s on the opposing team’s broadcast: If Ray gets the ball in that situation, the announcers basically concede the game before he even steps up to the line. He doesn’t miss.

Who are the top three guys you’d want taking end-of-game free throws with your team holding a lead?