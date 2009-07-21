The NBA’s next must-watch team … The Bucks?

For the last three-plus years, for six months straight during every NBA season, I watch at least 2-3 games every single night just for work fun. Over that time, one of the teams I’ve always had a hard time watching is the Bucks. Like usual, it’s more aesthetic than anything: Ugly uniforms, ugly court, zombie fans, generally awful team — aside from the occasional Michael Redd 40-point outburst, the Bucks could cease to exist (or move to Seattle) and I really wouldn’t mind.

But going into next season, I get the feeling the Bucks could reach “appointment viewing” status on my League Pass schedule.

No one would have seen it from a Scott Skiles team, but Milwaukee is putting together a roster built for running and gunning. They picked up Brandon Jennings with the 10th pick in the Draft, a point guard who thrives in an up-tempo system where he can use his speed and creativity to its full potential. Jennings’ backup — whether immediately or eventually — will be Luke Ridnour, who I’ve been calling a destitute man’s Steve Nash for years, a guy who plays his best when the game speeds up. (Even if Milwaukee ends up keeping Ramon Sessions, this doesn’t change; Sessions can thrive while running as well.)

Second-round pick Jodie Meeks is a perfect student to learn under Redd; they’re both volume shooters who will get buckets whenever they’re on the court and will shine in a shot-happy system. Joe Alexander, last year’s Lottery pick, is perhaps the best athlete in his draft class behind Derrick Rose; after the Richard Jefferson trade, Alexander in good position to start at small forward.

So at the one, two and three, Milwaukee is a team built to run. And in the frontcourt they’ve got Andrew Bogut, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Amir Johnson, all of whom can keep up in a transition game.

Earlier today, the Bucks got even more athletic, trading veteran PF Malik Allen to Denver for young PF Walter Sharpe and high-flying wing Sonny Weems, who won the NCAA dunk contest a couple years back. Weems was one of the underrated standouts of the Vegas Summer League (16.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg), and if he happens to crack the Bucks rotation, will be a threat in a transition game.

Ideally, Skiles and the Bucks’ brass know what they’re doing and plan to crank the offense up a few notches this season. I wouldn’t expect the coach to switch it up immediately, especially if he’s starting a rookie point guard, but eventually I could see Skiles taking an approach similar to Jim O’Brien‘s in Indiana. Expend your energy teaching defense, while stepping aside and letting Jennings and the guys rock out on offense.

Like everyone has been saying about the Kings this offseason, the Bucks are a team that needs to bring fans back to the arena and get people in Milwaukee interested in their product again, even if they’re not winning right away. Putting an exciting team on the floor is a good start.