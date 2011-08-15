The NBA’s Summer MVP

While we don’t know exactly where Kevin Durant will be playing this winter, we do know he’ll make a decision by October. In the meantime, we will have to just catch this summer’s undisputed MVP continue to murder the summer league scene. After dropping another easy 44 in a Goodman League game this weekend, KD told the Washington Post that while he is weighing his overseas options, just like everyone else, he doesn’t want to rush into anything. He spoke with Stephen Jackson and set the day of reckoning as the first of October: “Once we really know the season is not going to start at regular time, that’s when you make the decision,” he said. “I guess when October hits, it’s really going to get real for me. I don’t want to do it too early and be locked into something, knowing we’re going to play. I’m going to keep my options open” … Omri Casspi will be heading home to play for Maccabi Tel-Aviv this winter, where they plan to pay him $40,000 a month until the lockout is finished … Tom “Satch” Sanders made it into the Hall of Fame this weekend, and in the midst of one of his media sessions, he anointed Paul Pierce as possibly one of the five greatest Celtics ever. Do you agree? Where do you think he sits? There’s Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Hondo, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Dave Cowens…and the list goes on and on. The last time we spoke to the famous Boston scribe, Bob Ryan, he called Pierce the best scorer in Celtic history, even better than Bird. If the Truth can keep playing for another two years at this level, we would almost definitely put him in the top five … Sergeant Marc Levy on what happened when Kendrick Perkins was arrested early Saturday morning after nearly starting a big throwdown at a Houston club: “He got drunk and wanted to fight everybody…Almost started a big to-do…He refused and started cursing…He was his own worst enemy.” Isn’t that a lot of people’s Friday night though? … One of last season’s top overseas stars, former Gonzaga standout Jeremy Pargo, is going in reverse. As everyone else is thinking about ditching the NBA to go play overseas, Pargo has opted out of his contract with Maccabi Tel-Aviv because he feels the NBA is calling his name. The Spurs are perhaps the loudest name of his tail, and with the current CBA situation, Pargo must feel REALLY confident that someone in the NBA is going to sign him … The USA Men’s World University Games Team destroyed Hungary 102-53 at the U.S. Men’s World University Games. Vanderbilt’s John Jenkins set a event record with six treys on his way to 20 points (in just 16 minutes) … Here’s a video of Dennis Rodman‘s Hall of Fame speech. The best part is during the Worm’s entrance. Phil Jackson is up on the stage, half-heartedly clapping with this anxious look on his face, probably muttering in his head “Oh God, please don’t let him do anything stupid…” as Rodman walks down the aisle. Classic … And is this look from SpongeBob – taken this weekend in D.C. at the Red Bull King of the Rock – not the greatest game face you’ve ever seen? … We’re out like Casspi.

