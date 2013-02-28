The NBA’s 10 Best Dressed Players

Today’s NBA superstars not only view themselves as part of the business of basketball, but in the business of entertainment as well. Players display signature moves on the court and signature attire off of it. Both are reflective of the individual’s personalities and sense of style.

Rating style is no science. There are no numbers, stats or championships (at least not yet) to determine confidence and swagger. Still, I examined those I feel most greatly exhibit a special sense of style and flair and have come up with the NBA’s top 10 best dressed. Extra points for those who connect their on-court demeanor with their off-court esthetics.

Here are my power rankings for the best dressed players in the NBA.

10. TONY PARKER

Tony Parker isn’t the crÃ¨me de la crÃ¨me of NBA fashion, but he’s in our top 10. The Spurs floor general has been seen on the red carpet, rocking a lively lavender silk shirt with a matching pocket square, accentuated by a subtle pinstripe suit. Parker’s fashion sense is similar to his court sense, with a quiet, yet fierce demeanor. His mother, Pamela, aided in the development of his fashion sense as she was a Dutch model herself.