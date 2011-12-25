The NBA’s Top 10 Santa Clauses

“Alas! How dreary would be the world if there was no Santa Claus!” Francis P. Church wrote those words in the New York Sun way back in 1897, responding to the inquiry of a young girl by the name of Virginia. Today, with the holidays in full swing and the (lockout shortened) NBA season set to begin, we wanted to take a look at the league’s most charitable on-court players â€“ the ones you would much rather be playing with as opposed to against. Whether they are passing up shots in favor of assists, grabbing tough boards, playing tight defense, diving on the floor for loose balls, forfeiting minutes to youngsters and touches to superstars, or simply reveling in unselfishness and team leadership, these are the guys that will sacrifice and give of themselves for the betterment and happiness of their teammates and franchises.

Yes NBA fans, there are Santa Clauses. They exist as certainly as LeBron dunks and Dwight swats and Kobe scowls exist. Just call these guys the Santa Clauses of professional basketball.

***

10. Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

True, the man has career averages of 12.6 points and 7.8 boards through his first three seasons in the league. But more importantly, he also has the best chance of any current NBA player to physically resemble the actual Santa Claus at some point during his lifetime.

9. Ron Artest/Metta World Peace, Los Angeles Lakers

I know what you’re thinking, but hear me out. First of all, the man changed his last name to World Peace, which certainly earns him some points in the “Santa Claus” category. Plus, since joining the Lakers in 2009, the artist formerly known as Ron Artest has completely transformed his game. For his entire career he was a guy that averaged between 15-20 points a night, while at the same time picking up mindless technicals, getting in on-court skirmishes, or charging into the stands and attacking fans. He practically redefined how we interpret sanity in professional sports. But once he got to Los Angeles, he toned down his on-court temper (only six technicals and a single flagrant last season), pulled it back on the offensive end (only 658 shot attempts in last season, down from 1,047 in 2008-2009), began recognizing which areas of his skill set were beginning to recede (lessened his 3-point attempts), and played nice with the media off the floor. And seriously, the back of his jersey actually reads “World Peace.”

8. Michael Redd, Free Agent

Where Redd will spend the truncated season remains to be seen, but whichever organization snatches him up will be getting a true professional. Evidence? Look no further than his contribution to the 2008 U.S. Olympic basketball squad (the Redeem Team), in which Redd happily and proudly served the role as veteran leader, three-point specialist (38 percent for his career), and pine-rider. Redd got more use out of those red, white and blue warm-ups than any of his teammates, seeing only 72 minutes of on-court action during the Gold Medal run. And yet he never complained or skirted his role, serving instead as a strong and reliable influence on a roster with an abundance of alpha male personalities.

7. DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers

Imagine how many alley-oops this guy is giving up simply by playing on the same team as Blake Griffin.

6. Mike Sweetney, Boston Celtics

Currently resigned to the far end of the Celtics’ bench, Sweetney has been making sacrifices for years as a member of the Knicks and Bulls, constantly passing up on a few extra donuts or cookies every day, just so that Eddy Curry could preserve his title as the league’s “Chubbiest Benchwarmer.”