Ranking the NBA’s 30 Go-To Guys (#27: Mo Williams)

In basketball, being a go-to guy isn’t always about who takes the last-second shot. It’s the guy who regularly gets the basketball when things are getting tense in the fourth quarter; the guy expected to calm things down when teammates are getting antsy; the guy called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally or spark a rally of his own; the guy who’s not just supposed to make shots, but make the right decisions. Bottom line: Who do you want the offense to run through when everything is on the line?
Last year, in the weeks leading up to the NBA season, I ranked the League’s go-to guys. Using the rationale that even the most balanced team has one identifiable if-all-else-fails leader that they look to in crunch time, I picked one player per squad for a final list of 30. Again, ONE PLAYER PER TEAM. Here is the list going into this season:
*** *** ***
MO WILLIAMS, Cleveland Cavaliers
I’d like to know if 2K Sports can keep track of this statistic: Number of online gamers who pick a certain team from year to year. I don’t live on Xbox Live by any stretch, but I’ve played enough NBA 2K10 to know the tendencies of most people who play online. (LOTS of Kobe and the Lakers.) And I’d venture to hypothesize that usage of the Cleveland Cavaliers will drop by approximately 98 percent when NBA 2K11 hits stores.
That’s what happens when you lose LeBron James and have to slide Mo Williams into the go-to guy slot.
If we were still in the heyday of Allen Iverson and Steve Francis, where shoot-first point guards were taking over the NBA, the Cavs might not be in bad shape going into this season. But this ain’t that era, and Mo Gotti ain’t Iverson. And while he may be Cleveland’s default franchise guy, he’s not Stevie Franchise. While those two were known for attacking the rim, Mo is a shooter. According to 82games.com, last season 88 percent of Mo’s field goal attempts were jump shots, and 51 percent of his made jump shots were assisted. The 6-1 gunner is at his best when he has a LeBron or even a Michael Redd alongside him, an attention-grabbing scorer whose presence allows Mo to play almost like a possession receiver in the NFL, finding pockets in the defense to get open and fire his jumper. Is Antawn Jamison good enough to be that guy drawing the defense away from Mo? Maybe a few years ago, but not now.
And if Cleveland is going to run guys like Anthony Parker and Jamario Moon on the wings, opponents will be able to stick their best perimeter defender on Williams. Anybody up for a Lakers/Cavs game where Derek Fisher and Parker loiter around the three-point line while Kobe subleases a room in Mo’s armpit? I’m good.
Unlike some players who rank below him on this list, Mo does have some experience playing a vital role on a contending team. But he rarely stepped his game up during his two playoff appearances with the Cavs, shooting under 41 percent from the field and failing to be the true No. 2 scoring option LeBron needed to carry Cleveland to a championship.
Citing Mo’s stats as a Cavalier seems pointless, though, because this year will be so much different from anything he’s experienced. His game was so altered by LeBron’s presence, and even the games LeBron missed were usually late-season meaningless games where the Cavs had already clinched their playoff position and were simply in stay-healthy mode. That said, in the games last season where LeBron didn’t play and Mo did, Mo was up-and-down: He dropped 35 points and 10 assists in one game against Chicago, and 7 points and 5 assists in another against Milwaukee. Cleveland’s record in those four games where Mo was the best player on the floor was 1-3.
If those samples were any indication, Mo will jack a lot of threes this season. He took an average of 7.5 triples when LeBron wasn’t around, while he let fly 5.4 threes per game normally.
And what about his attitude? In recent weeks, Mo has admitted he contemplated retirement after LeBron decided to leave Cleveland, and talked about how wounded he was before he and LeBron met up to iron out any hurt feelings. Since then he’s said everything you want to hear from the best player on your team — that he wants to retire in Cleveland and is committed to the team through thick and thin — but that doesn’t mean he’s completely over the LeBron departure. Will Mo’s mind and heart be 100 percent in it this year? Not only is he shouldering a new load of responsibility, he’s at the helm of a championship contender-turned-Lottery candidate.
*** *** ***
28. Brook Lopez (Nets)
29. Andrea Bargnani (Raptors)
30. Michale Beasley (Timberwolves)
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
I’d rather JJ Hickson be the go to guy if Mo is still upset about bronbron leaving his side and contemplating retirement.
That Cleveland-Chicago game is a great example of what it’s gonna be like this season. No Bron, no Shaq, no Delonte.
Mo shot crazy vs Rose. 12-24, 6-11 from 3 and 100% from the stripe. It’s gonna be Jamison and Mo takin 18+ shots each with Hickson increasing his production as the season goes.
Rose vs Mo was good that game, both were findin the open man and scorin at will. Even Deng showed up.
All in all tho, Noah (17, 15, 4 blks including a huge block and rebound in crunch time) won that game for the Bulls.
If Mo catches fire like that once in a while, the Cavs might actually be respectable……but probably not
lol
That’s why I cancelled my NBA 2K11 pre-order after “The Decision” aired. I’m not gonna wanna face the Heat every time I go online.
BTW, what’s up with the old ass rosters for NBA Jam? And why do the Warriors and Kings get 4 players to choose from, and the Celtics (no more Shaq) don’t? I just hope there’s an update, or he’s one of the hidden characters.
Mo Williams has never been a #1 option. This spells doom for Cleveland. He was an “All-star” who was a replacement when picked, and really only chosen because the Cavs had the best record and only LBJ in the Allstar game.
This guy makes some big shots, but because the defense was not really looking at him. Now he will be required to run the offense 100%, not playing off guard will LBJ on the ball.
He will get his points, but it won’t lead to wins.
Mo Williams will be depressed this season a la Steve Francis when Cuttino Mobley was shipped out of Orlando. Mo will regress in every statistical category, become overweight/out of shape. And when he does see Lebron he will still kiss his ass.
@Mike “Yahoo”, what NBA Jams you talking about? I saw the Celtics get 4 current players to choose from, KG, Ray, Pierce and Rondo. And they also have two legends, Bird and McHale. Which system you talking about?
i hate those NFL references because i have no idea what are you talking about :)
It is really funny how, after LeBron left Cleveland, I was saying that the Cavs would be pure garbage, and probably won’t win 20 games this year. Yet I was taking heat for days about how good LeBron’s supporting cast was, and how the Cavs are still a power house, and will make playoffs, etc…but here we are, with everyone pretty much agreeing and saying the Cavs will be pure shit (worst in the league, maybe worst all time).
Ain’t no team with Mo Williams as the best player going to crack 20 games won. People saying Mo is like an AI/Stevie Franchise player are completely wrong. Stevie was amazingly athletic, and AI was amazingly quick. Mo is like an nonathletic, slower and shorter version of Jawad Williams, haha.
@ Control
I’ll still see you on that bet that the Cavs will win more than 19 games.
They still get to play Indy, Det, Tor and Jersey
hell yeah, control… u said it…
cavs suck so damn much, a scrub and a fluke poseur all-star like mo williams is there go to guy… shiiiiiit
Hmmm
Mo and Jamison are born jackers, so maybe JUST maybe if they both catch fire in the right games and Hickson shows us he isn’t just a product of LeBron they can scrape by 20 wins. Hell, the Wizards did it last year and safe to say they are about as bad as the Cavs are now.
If I am the Cavs, I TANK THE SHIT out of this season, give Hickson as much minutes and touches as he can handle to see whhat he reall is made of and pray for a Brandon Knight or a Harrison Barnes.
Or they could have traded Bron and gotten something good in return, oh well…
Anybody else feel like this year in Cleveland may actually mean a hell of a lot to LeBron’s legacy? When Kobe went down last year the Lakers showed to be at least competent without him (losing to the Celtics by a missed game winner is DAMN impressive if you are missing your franchise player)
If the Cavs are decent, maybe 25-30 wins we can say LeBron had a good supporting cast, they stink it up, well, LeBron was pulling more than his fair share of weight…
Is it me or is Dime doing this year’s Go-To-Guy list in order from worst teams to best? LoL…All of the guys they’ve mentioned are going to play on pretty bad teams.
hahaha, poor Cleveland. I can’t wait to watch the Cavs this year, just for the camera shots of the crowd