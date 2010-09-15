Ranking the NBA’s 30 Go-To Guys (#30: Michael Beasley)

Last year, in the weeks leading up to the NBA season, I ranked the League’s go-to guys. Using the rationale that even the most balanced team has one identifiable if-all-else-fails leader that they look to in crunch time (see Team USA and Kevin Durant), I picked one player per squad for a final list of 30. Again, ONE PLAYER PER TEAM.
Being a go-to guy isn’t always about who takes the last-second shot. It’s the guy who regularly gets the basketball when things are getting tense in the fourth quarter; the guy expected to calm things down when teammates are getting antsy; the guy called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally or spark a rally of his own; the guy who’s not just supposed to make shots, but make the right decisions. Bottom line: Who do you want the offense to run through when everything is on the line?
Last year I was hesitant to hand “go-to guy” status to a brand-new player on a team, but with so much roster turnover in 2010’s unprecedented free-agent summer, with so many teams looking completely different than they did at the end of last season, I could bend those rules this time around. So there may be more speculation involved than in previous versions, but ultimately, most choices were a result of consulting with some trusted basketball people. With that, here are the League’s go-to guys, from #30 to #1…
MICHAEL BEASLEY, Minnesota Timberwolves
It’s not a good sign for the Wolves that their most reliable crunch-time play this season might start with a brick.
After trading away Al Jefferson in the summer, the Wolves don’t have a proven, go-to scorer on the block or on the perimeter. Wayne Ellington and Corey Brewer have Final Four M.O.P. trophies at their respective homes, and Damien Wilkins (presumably) has big-time scoring in his blood. Other than that, nothing on paper stands out about any player on this roster that says “Clutch.” On some nights, Minnesota’s best bet to get a crucial score might be to miss a shot on purpose and hope Kevin Love can get a tip-in or an easy putback via offensive rebound.
But that’s only if Michael Beasley doesn’t work out. In his second chance at fulfilling the superstar potential every observer has seen in him, Beasley comes to Minnesota with a chip on his shoulder and baggage strapped to his back. He has already said he’s approaching this season looking to make people pay for writing him off as a bust, and as part of a rebuilding youth movement in Minnesota, he should have the freedom to operate in a system that’s more in his comfort zone, with room to make mistakes and learn from them.
Beasley can score. At 6-10, the left-handed forward had stretches during his time with the Miami Heat where he was almost dominant, and at least productive. His mid-range jumper is solid, and he can be crafty or downright beastly when he gets closer to the rim. When he gets to the line, he knocks down 80 percent of his free throws.
Beasley averaged 14.8 points points in Miami last season in less than 30 minutes per game. And according to 82games.com, Beasley put up 29.1 points per 48 minutes of “clutch time” — stats recorded during the 4th quarter and overtime, less than 5 minutes on the clock, neither team ahead by more than 5 points — ranking one spot ahead of ex-Minnesota go-to guy Al Jefferson, as well as ahead of Zach Randolph, Amar’e Stoudemire, Baron Davis, Danny Granger, Tim Duncan, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce, to name a few.
But the errors in that statistic are the lack of reps and the players around Beasley. Forty-seven percent of Beasley’s clutch time baskets were assisted — compared to 20 percent for Carmelo Anthony and 37 percent for Granger. (Other players had lower numbers, but ‘Melo and Granger play somewhat similar styles to Beasley as forwards who can play the three or the four.) In other words, Beasley thrived off the presence of Dwyane Wade drawing defensive attention and getting him open looks. (Only 12 percent of Wade’s clutch time baskets were assisted.)
Beasley only logged 68 minutes of “clutch time” during the season, by far the lowest of any player in the Top-30 of the 82games list. (Wade, by comparison, played 144 minutes.) A lot of times, Beasley wasn’t even on the court when the Heat were in close games down the stretch because of his defensive liabilities or the fact that coach Erik Spoelstra just didn’t trust him yet.
Such is the benefit of low expectations in Minnesota. There is no pressure on the Wolves to win now, so developing players like Beasley will get more late-game reps, even if it means they’ll lose a lot of games along the way.
Once upon a time, a young power forward in Minnesota went through similar lumps. The kid eventually grew up to be Kevin Garnett. Beasley has the talent to crack that class of truly elite forwards in the game, and now he has the stage on which to hone his craft. All that stands in front of him now is air and opportunity.
Alert, Austin is doing a ranking. Scary times :)
Eh, Beasley = the jury is still out.
Look for B-Eazy to average crazy numbers this year. Sadly he strikes me as someone who would fit in well on a bad team. Averaging crazy numbers, living the life, but never really taking it to the nxt level. I could be wrong, and for kidz sake, I hope I am.
“..the guy called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally…”
REALLY?…Michael Beasley?
he’s your choice to puff…errrr….snuff out an opponents rally?
HIGHLEY unlikely.
in Minny, even a hip injured Jonny Flynn is a better choice
There’s gonna be some arguments soon….. :)
I’m not how Beasley, without even playing a game for the Wolves, is the go to guy.
How can that be??? How can he be the guy the team turns to when they haven’t turned to him yet?? IDK, anyways, Can’t wait to see how low either Stuckey/RIP/Gordon will be ranked…
KG had Kevin mchale. Beasley has…?
more like 6’7″ not 6’10”. Stretch it out to 6’8″ with shoes. He’s not as tall as Bosh or Kevin Love. And Kevin Love is legit 6’9″
He’s basically as tall as Haslem and he’s 6’8″
[www.nba.com]
this alone discredits the whole ranking system. he was that guy in college but hasn’t proved anything in the NBA.
I like Beasley, and I think he’s going to wreak havoc on the opposition this year. I’ll definitely look to pick him up on my fantasy league(s) this year!
To me the problem is with SOME of these young players coming out with talent is… They them selves havnt squared off with anyone of significant ability(compared to them selves/said player)So for the most part similar to boxing SOME players are “groomed” along and though its great for that players confidence on the floor, when push comes to shove and they “fail” or dont live up to the hype mentally they arnt prepared because all they know is success. Thats why in my opinion college is important! In the long run it helps deal with lifes “growing pains” and adversity. Lets be real Mike Beasley looks to have like a mental disorder (just from watching him in “Gunnin for that#1 Spot” you could tell you werent dealing with a full deck. That being said look where he went to college. What significant players came out from KS? Thats not a power program who puts out great talent. Before that 08 Draft can you name me ONE (1) player drafted from KS who flourished in the league? Mike Beasley might have talent but he is a defensive and mental liability his DNA aint right. And I can name 100 players I’d rather “GO TO” than Beasley but I wont list them due to “time constraints.” IN closing Beasley will be the bust i predicted him to be.TO ME he is like a poor mans Glenn Robinson. I agree to disagree :)
I would go to him when I need to get some weed…and even then I wouldn’t even rank him that high
Uhh mitch Richmond ??!!!
to Alex,
that’s because Haslem is not 6’8 either
One player per team? Guess LeBron wont make this list!
DWade is the go-to player on the Heat.
@ C_Money
Who cares where he went to college. That’s a horrible argument. You should know that means less and less now, since NBA scouts are everywhere, and top hs players are going to other schools besides the usual powerhouses.
I’m just not sure if M Beas can’t get his, within the offense. He’s a very iso type of player.
This has to be some kind of a joke. Micheal Beasley is a top 30 go to player now because he plays for the Wolves now??? lol WHAT IN THE WORLD DO THE DIME SUPERVISERS PUT IN YOU GUYS COFFEE LOL. Must be smoking what Beasley is smoking and i cant imagine the rest of the list. Who next??? #29 Mo Williams and #28 Shaq # 27 Tracy McGrady… I CAN NAME 200 PLAYERS I WOULD GO TO BEFORE BEASLEY. Wade, Lebron, Bosh, Haslem, and Mike Miller off of my Heat to name a few and whatever you are smoking plz let me know because that sh!t rite dare will sell for a lot down here in Miami and you guys need to stop watch Beasleys high school and college tapes Reminising
@Sporty-j
You do realize that this is go-to-players per team right? Because if not you just made yourself look stupid.
They just need to pick someone although I prefered Flynn to be their go to guy.
@Sporty-j
multifail…again
LOL. Wolves are so bad that Supercool Beas is actually their go-to guy. This prolly won’t even happen if he played in Europe…
The other go-to guys:
No. 33: Steve Francis and his team in China.
No. 32: Starbury, Shanxi Zhongyu Brave Dragons.
No. 31: AI and his future Chinese team.
I loved Beasley coming out of college and when we had him on Miami and he is super talented but he hasn’t played a game for the Wolves and he’s not even a lock to start so how is he a go to guy?
It’s pretty sad that he’s probably the go-to-guy in Min but he is freakishly talented.
I still can’t believe how little of an impact he’s had on the league since he’s been there. It’s like he doesn’t give a fuck. I don’t believe that “playing with a chip on his shoulder” BS until I see it.
I got a question… how the fuck do you expect him to be a stud right now when dwade took all the shots and didn’t give him a chance to develop??? All these people knocking him… I hope he kills the league this year… he is still better than anybody else with the wolves also.
I knows its per team and nobody on the Wolves is worth mentioning as go to ANYTHING unless its for coffe or Bagles which they PROBABLY WOULDNT MAKE THE LIST FOR EITHER T-WOLF FAN… He still would be 4th or 5th option and hes not even going to start this year. You know its bad when a team picks a 30yr old man(Haslem) over you when your 21 and have what still might be a lot of upside and agter you begged them to keep you. Cant wait until Haslem takes him to school and shows him how soft he is after Wade and Lebron take turns dunking on him. We could never put Haslems hurt in that kid no matter how much WEED we would give him to try to tuffen him up. Flnn, Darko, Love, and Wesley would get the last shot before SUPERHEAD…
man the wolves suck
He better deliver this year. He can be the starting three or four man
I know some people may find this crazy but Austin Burton really isn’t that far off with Beasley. He’s not a top 30 go to player in my opinion but, I remember him playing against my Grizzlies with a Miami Heat team playing w/o Wade. The Heat won. I don’t know what it was but, we just didn’t have an answer for Beasley. He was killing us. There was a reason he was compared to Carmelo Anthony. He looked like the best player on the court that night. He definitely stiill has the superstar potential. But his head isn’t on straight. There’s a reasont that Wade wanted the Heat to draft OJ Mayo instead.
lol @ post 18
sooooo true
At “one player per team”, why the fuck wouldn’t Super Cool Beas be on this list? Some of ya’ll hate just to hate, who else would represent Minnesota? GTFOH with all that Johnny Flynn nonsense, ya keep talkin about what Austin is smokin, if Johnny Flynn is more of a go-to offensive player then Beasley, then I want some of what you’re smoking.
somehow putting KG’s name in an article about Beasley just doesn’t sound right…
i think Kevin Love is more of the go to guy for this team than him… there’s a reason why they took out Al Jefferson. :) No disrespect for beasley… he got potential… but still not on that range.