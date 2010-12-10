The NBA’s Top 5 Go-To Guys

Something hit me this morning while I watched a trailer for Hugh Jackman‘s upcoming Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie. (I hear Ryan Reynolds is working on a Slinky biopic for Summer 2011.)
As much as writers like using inhuman metaphors to describe elite athletes, be it cold-blooded snakes or steel-veined robots, what makes clutch performances so impressive is that these are real people stepping up their already world-class talents to another level when many would fold under a fraction of the same pressure. I saw an interview with five-time NASCAR Sprint Cup champion Jimmie Johnson recently where he said he believes the common thread among the greatest athletes in the world is that, in pressure moments, they can forget it’s the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, or Game 7 of the World Series, or the last lap at Daytona, and go to a place where they’re simply throwing a football, hitting a baseball, or driving a car.
In basketball, the greats either block out the pressure, or embrace and thrive in it. Whatever their method, they set themselves apart from the pack by getting the job done when everybody is watching and the stakes are highest.
Who do you want your offense to run through with the game on the line in today’s NBA? Going with the framework that, with only one basketball in play, every team has one established go-to guy, here are the top five in the League:
(REMINDER: One player per team.)
5. CARMELO ANTHONY, Nuggets
Even in a down year (22.8 ppg, 42% FG), Carmelo is one of the last guys opposing defenses want to see with the ball in his hands. His most recent game-winner was on Nov. 26, when he stuck his patented pull-up J from the right wing to beat the Bulls at the buzzer. “I came to the huddle and I told everybody, regardless of the play, I’m popping out and getting it,” Carmelo said afterward. “If we lose the game, it’s on me. If we win the game, it’s on me. I accept that. … Whether (the defender) contested it or not, whether he got a hand in my face or not, once I get a good look at the rim, I don’t really think there’s nothing nobody can do.”
More than just a scorer, though, ‘Melo is underrated in his ability to make clutch plays all over the court. In Denver’s one-point win over Memphis on Dec. 5, ‘Melo made one of the biggest plays of the game on an inbounds pass in the final seconds where he surveyed the defense and hit Nene in-stride for a dunk when the Grizzlies were threatening to take the lead.
Last season, ‘Melo was fourth in the NBA in “clutch time” scoring, averaging 47.0 points per 48 minutes of clutch time (according to 82games.com, 4th quarter or overtime, 5 minutes or less on the clock, 5-point margin or less) and made 87 percent of his clutch-time free throws. Arguably the League’s most talented pure scorer, ‘Melo is also arguably its top clutch scorer.
4. DIRK NOWITZKI, Mavericks
One of the biggest NBA misconceptions of the last decade is that Dirk isn’t clutch. In a League where coaches come and go, rosters turn over every summer, and the power balance shifts constantly, you can’t have a franchise win 50-plus games every single year for 10 straight years — and going on an 11th — unless its superstar is clutch.
Ask anybody who’s had to guard Dirk, and a few words become thematic: “Unblockable” and “tough shots.” It’s not just that Dirk can shoot, it’s that his size as a 7-footer and ability to keep his same form at different angles allows him to drill those jumpers over anybody. His pull-up jumper from the foul line area is as unstoppable as any go-to move by any player in the League, and he hits it regularly in clutch moments.
Last season, Dirk was third in the NBA in clutch time scoring, where he shot 98 percent from the line and 66 percent beyond the arc. His 5.3 assists per 48 minutes of clutch time also placed him higher than noted scorers like Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Joe Johnson, Monta Ellis and Kevin Durant.
This season, Dirk has already beaten the Celtics with a fallaway game-winner on Nov. 8, scored eight in the fourth quarter to lead Dallas to a win over the Hornets on Nov. 15, and his free throws down the stretched helped seal a win over the Hawks on Nov. 20. At 32 years old he’s putting together another MVP-caliber campaign, and maybe he’ll even dead the notion once and for all that he’s not clutch.
3. LEBRON JAMES, Heat
Unless it’s possible to lose pieces of your basketball talent on a three-hour flight from Ohio to Florida, LeBron is still the best player on the Miami Heat and their No. 1 go-to guy. Of course, Dwyane Wade is no lower than No. 1A and it could easily be argued that he’s really the top dog — but if I have to pick one Miami rep, it would be LeBron. And let’s be honest: If D-Wade and Bosh had decided to sign with the Cavs, this wouldn’t even be an argument. But some people seem to believe geography somehow made D-Wade better than LeBron.
Look at it this way: Miami has been able to stay close and have a shot at winning games against Boston (twice), Orlando, Memphis and Dallas in which Wade either sat out or didn’t play well. LeBron? I’m not sure he’s had a bad game this season. On those nights where Wade was off, LeBron (24.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.3 apg) had to carry the offense. And on the nights when Wade has been on, LeBron was still often the top option. That makes Wade the League’s ultimate X-factor, but LeBron is the go-to guy.
That said, I did rank Wade higher than LeBron on this list last season. But that was before LeBron won his second league MVP, put up 37-12-11 in a must-win playoff road game in Chicago, put up a triple-double (27 pts, 19 rebs, 10 asts) in an elimination game against Boston, and early into this season established himself as the most viable option to lead Miami team through rough stretches with his all-around game.
One flaw in the “LeBron chose to join forces rather than compete” school of thought: Wade never stood in LeBron’s way of a championship. Neither did Bosh. If anything, LeBron stood in their way, as his Cavs were the No. 1 seed in the East back-to-back years. Wade is the one who hadn’t been past the first round of the playoffs since ’06, and Bosh was teetering on the edge of the Lottery. If anything, Wade and Bosh needed LeBron in their lives more than the other way around.
LeBron was the No. 1 clutch time scorer in the NBA last season, averaging 66.1 points per 48 minutes during clutch time. The next-highest scorer, Kobe Bryant, averaged 51.2 points per 48 minutes. Obviously LeBron is playing with more talent now in Miami and doesn’t have to do everything he did in Cleveland, but the offense still runs through him more than anyone else. He’s still his team’s most talented player, still the best scorer, and still the best playmaker.
Just decided to go ahead and wrap the series up huh?
I love all the writers at Dime and usually dont disagree much…..but how is Wade NOT on this list? I’d rather have Wade as my go-to guy over everyone listed 12-30…agree or disagree?
This epic novel is finally over.
agree with the above sentiment…
there’s a reason lebron went to miami… because wade is a PROVEN WINNER…
everybody knows that the regular season don’t count…. two time regular season mvp with zero ring means jack…
if you’re going to go by regular season achievements, please rank dirk over lebron… and seriously, how ‘clutch’ is that heat team this year?
@Anouan
This isn’t a list of best clutch players in the league. It’s on a team by team basis. One player from each team. With Miami, he chose Lebron.
D. Rose is 13? He should be way higher man.
I don’t see how Carmelo can be anything other than 2 and how Wade can be lower than Lebron let alone be MISSING on this list..
d-will kd and carmelina in the top ten…yeah right! the only thing you can go to them for are early playoff losses….and b-roy at 11?? you can go to him to make it to the lottery, thats about it…d-will is as pure a pg as youll find but not a go to guy…bc go to guys win, thats what makes them a “good” go to guy…
Ok Christiana, you win the award for most feminine name. Your a winner!
The Top 5 our of this group should be:
1. Kobe
2. Carmelo
3. Dirk
4. Pierce
5. Lebron
christian, who else will be in the top ten if u take out KD D will and Melo? They’re locks, you’re either an idiot or your head is too far up Kobe’s shorts if u think those guys aren’t top 10
kd is solid, but d will is not a go to guy, he is a point guard…he’s supposed to be going to his teammates to make them better and thats exactly what he does…he needs a go to guy….melo is a joke, he scores a lot of points, loses in the playoffs, than repeats…hasnt done anything in his career beside score…that doesnt mean shit….he doesnt even want to be the go to guy in denver because he wants out…so i dont want my team’s go to guy be a guy who plays lackluster defense, sucks in the playoffs, and wants to be traded
worst. list. ever
Christian shut up…another Carmelo hater? They are a good team and its no thanks to anyone on that squad other than him. They have lost what 6 games? He is at nearly 10 rebounds also.
Deron Williams is the best guard in the L not named Kobe he deserves to be on the list period
haha…im just rattling the cage, i am a carmelo hater, thank god im not a thuggets fan…
Before Vince went to the magic he was a top 5 clutch player..and there are even numbers to show even now he is second to Kobe in gamewinners since 2003, when LBJ,Melo,Dwade were entering the L. It is wut it is tho, VC ride for ya all day my G….
Up until last year, Vince Carter was listed as more “cluctch” than kobe on 82games.com…. maybe lebron too i dont remember but ya worth noting
and everyone mentioning wade’s omission… read the rules…
after kobe, it should be carmelo if you consider your go-to-guy someone that can hit any shot in any situation in any way.
LeBron just got his first game winner LAST YEAR ! It was against a defenseless Golden State team. Sure he scores in bunches in the 4th. Carmelo should definately be higher than LeBron. I would pick Wade over LeBron for Miami.
PS. I’m a Lakers fan, but Deron Williams definately needs to be on the top 5 list.
Maybe LeBron doesn’t have a ton of game-winners because he did the work earlier in the game to put his team in position where they didn’t NEED a game-winner? The Cavs won a lot of games over the years and blew out a lot of teams. Being clutch doesn’t only mean hitting buzzer-beaters.
Eh. Kobe is actually one of the worst crunch time shooters in the League, but I’m not surprised to see him at #1. Take enough ridiculous shots, and a few will go in.
Something is wrong…or maybe my eyes just missed him on the list(happens)
But D-Wade isnt on ur top 30 list?
Where in God’s name is Ray Allen on this list?? he hits a huge shot every two weeks since he got to boston….One of the best clutch shooters of all time not in this guys top 30…nice work bud
Did someone just say Lebron hit his first game-winner last year? Laughed at that one. As of 2009, since the 2003-2004 season Kobe Bryant hit 14 game winning shots while LeBron hit 17. Do your research guys . . . or do us all a favour and don’t post.
Source: [bleacherreport.com]
wow…. where is wade?
Antuoan, agreed.
WHERE IS DWYANE TYRONE WADE JR.? WTF***
How about you just put Lebron #1. We all know you really want to but you cant because you know you would lose all respect as a writer… THIS IS THE REASON Y I NEVER DID DRUGS and DIMES NEEDS TO START GIVING OUT PSYCHOLOGICAL TESTS BEFORE THEY HIRE SOME OF THERE WRITERS. Lebron over Wade??? Im convinced the world just might be coming to an end very soon. Wade said he NEVER would have joined Lebron in Cleveland if the Cavs had the money to do what we did and had already signed Bosh. So what does that tell you? Wade knows he doesnt need Lebron, but Lebron needs Wade. Lets be honest ok!!! If your life was on the line would you really go to Lebron over Wade? Lebron can thank Wade for his GOLD MEDAL and soon to be SHIP…
dime…. you have just lost my respect… get off of lebrons nuts… lebron came to him not the other way around… the fact that wade is not even on this list kills all of your creditably… worst list ever… lebron homerism at its finest
another great write-up AB.
dagger – thank you for suggesting that i do some research. i just did.
i guess, to be fair, we’d have to define “game-winner”.
please keep in mind that this isn’t very up-to-date (3/2010) but here is a pretty detailed list of kobe’s supposed “14” to lebron’s “17”. along with some of our other superstars including the GOAT.
source: [thelakersnation.com]
kobe is waaay ahead of lebron and it aint even close.
let me know what y’all think.
thx,
nickname
I can live with this list.
Wait so… numbers 6-30 get an entire article written about them and the five best each get like 3 paragraphs?
2 words GINOBILI
@dagwaller
Yeah…dunking is clutch right?
One flaw in the “LeBron chose to join forces rather than compete” school of thought: Wade never stood in LeBron’s way of a championship. Neither did Bosh.
I agree with the Bosh statement but I don’t about Wade. The Heat had their sights clearly set on the free agent fest of 2010 and there were alot of the big names who had Miami on their list of teams they wanted to play for. Wade already had Bosh signed, sealed, and delivered and easily could have gotten other capable players to field a team to challenge LeBron and his mediocre Cavs team. LeBron, for all his talent and ability, couldn’t convince anyone to join him in Cleveland unless it was via trade and we’ve seen what they could only manage through that (Mo Williams, Shaq, Antawn Jamison).
wow.
you give solo write-ups for guys from 30 to 6, and just write a single piece on the top 5? damn. should’ve been the other way around. lost a lot of credibility with this.
also, we’re talking about “go to guys” here right? meaning, “in the clutch.”
when it comes to closing games, LBJ aint even in my top 5. it’s wade’s world bitch.
If you want to answer a tough question, you can either write volumes, weighing indefinitely pros and cons… or you can use a little maths. 82games.com did this very efficiently, setting a precise definition of a game winning shot and giving comprehensive stats. What do they tell us ?
If you name “best clutch” the one who won the most games, it’s LBJ.
But, of course, it’s easier to succeed at times when you try often. So you’d rather like the made / attempted ratio. For at least 10 made since 2003, the best clutch would be (by far) Melo.
Kobe ? He tries a lot… and sometimes succeeds. Shots made get in history, shots missed get forgotten. Since memory doesn’t serve us well, let’s use stats… and give the ball to Pau (9/18 made).
Important provision : the 09-10 season is NOT taken into account in those stats.
Now, you may better like scoring in 4th quarters decided under 5 pts.
Then you see that Kobe scored the most in 08-09, with a fabulous 92% FT shooting, that Melo is a 58% 3’s shooter when the game is on the line, that Parker is way ahead of Ginobili or Duncan for the SAS (but wasn’t Ginobili injured?).
@el presidente — “You give solo write-ups for guys from 30 to 6, and just write a single piece on the top 5? damn. should’ve been the other way around.”
I actually liked it this way. Seriously, how many articles can we find online about Kobe, LeBron, Melo, etc? They don’t have a shortage of exposure. This way DIME gave some lesser-hyped guys (Salmons, Lopez, Monta) their individual time to shine for once.
Pretty ridiculous list. I’m sorry but the fact that Wade isn’t even on the list of go-to guys, just shreds this lists credibility. But I am not surprised, you guys also didn’t even put Wade in your top 3 players earlier in the year, you put Durant over him. lol. Just as a brief note, just pause for a second and think of what Wade would have done in the east if he had a guy of Russell Westbrook’s caliber on his team.
I think its pretty obvious what is being done here though. Dime magazine has a pretty big interest in propping LeBron and his image back up, and in order to do that they must try to make him appear to be the Alpha dog on the team. To do this they must make Wade appear inferior when everything shows he’s not. They must relegate Wade to 2nd option status, when their track records show if you want anybody to lead you to a championship, its Wade.
I could even understand if you guys wrote this foolish list before the season started, and you number it this way because you went with the guy who the media rides all day long to be the go to guy on Miami (this is LeBron of course). But after watching Miami play this season, how can anyone pretend LeBron is the go to guy on that team over Wade? Wade has been the key to all our wins. Even when LeBron plays badly the Heat win as long as Wade plays relatively well. The same cannot be said of LeBron at all, so its a pretty unique display of the LeBron homerism going on in on this site to put him over Wade even after seeing evidence that this isn’t true.
You guys are crazy!!!
I would much have Dwayne Wade making the tough/last shot in a half court offense than Lebron James.
Dwayne is just more explosive and a better shooter in the half court set. He’s also quicker and makes better decisions, after he makes his move or about to shoot.
Lebron has no go to move and he’s not a low post player yet, though he’s trying.
Wade has that patented jab step jumper up top and baseline turn around. What’s Lebron’s go to shot (bulling his way to the basket)?
You guys are not giving Wade his props, who’s singlehandedly won his team a bunch of games all by himself and couldn’t be guarded when everyone knew he was going to shoot. i would also like to ad, Wade won his team a title as well!
Just look at the BOSTON series last year. Wade had a better series against Boston than Lebron did and Lebron had Shaq!
I DISAGREE!!!!!!!!!!
Wow. I’m never amazed at how seriously people take some of these write ups; chill out people. You act like you have a vested interest in this shit.
YOU GUYS AT DIME ARE STUPID!!!
HOW COULD WADE NOT BE ON YOUR GO TO LIST AND YOU HAVE LEBRON OVER HIM???
I know Lebron has his supporters. But no one who has honestly watched both players, can say that Lebron is a better go to player than Wade.
Just look at last years playoffs? Have you ever heard Miami fans ever say they were disspointed with Wade’s play or effort EVER?????
If I knew you guys had Lebron on this sooner, I would of wrote back sooner, cause you guys are (with all due respect) FUCKING CRAZYYYYY!!!!!!
You know what, to me perception is the biggest thing with fans and being clutch. That’s why people think Kobe is a god who does not miss shots, and Bron and Dirk are chokers. Last years 6 game winners was the best thing to ever happen to Kobe’s career since winning the first ring post Shaq.
Everyone is human, and to me the only reason why I’d take Bron over Kobe in clutch situations is because he is a willing passer.
@Dogwaller Post #21
You are correct on Kobe.
I’ve watched him countless of times (including this year) quietly missed game time winners and important shots down the stretch and you hear nothing. But as soon as he hits one, he’s the best closer in the league.
There are other players who hit more game winners than Kobe, but because they’re not ball hogs and get less opportunities you never hear or talk about them. But Kobe missed a whole lot more of those shots than he makes. Just watch him!
I feel Dwayne Wade is more clutch than him and Lebron.
I don’t think Dime watches LA games or Miami games.
@Stunna
Bron has no go to shot and is not clutch!
Wade has his jab step Jumper and turnaround from the baseline.
Kobe misses a whole lot more clutch shots than he makes, but because he plays on great teams and eventually hits one he has this legend.
But I’d much rather have Wade, Nowitzki, Dwill and sometimes Carmelo take a big shot vs Kobe. But definitely not “Bron Bron”, he has no go to moves, except bulling his way to the basket.
BRON OVER WADE???
DIME IS CRAZY!!!
LEBRON IS NOT THAT CLUTCH OR HAS ANY GO TO MOVES (AT LEAST NOT LIKE WADE)!!!!
Sorry guys. But Dime is CRAZZZZZYYYYY!!!!!!
And Kobe has missed a bushel load of game winners this year, over and over again, many times in the same game. But all you get is silence!!!!
