The NBA’s True Untouchables

1. LeBron James â€“ Let’s get the obvious out of the way. He’s on the cusp of an NBA title, he’s the best player in the league, and he just signed a six-year deal. You simply don’t trade the best player in his prime. But what if Oklahoma City offers Durant and Westbrook, the NBA’s best non-Miami duo? (Not that it would ever happen.) Riley still wouldn’t pull the trigger, because No. 1 is always better than No. 2 + No. 3.
2. Dwyane Wade â€“ This one’s simple. Chalk up Wade’s lifelong career in Miami to the hometown hero effect. LeBron may be the Heat’s best player, but Wade is the leader to the fans because he was drafted there. He’s been with the team through thick and thin. He’s carried the city to a title. He’s celebrated, laughed, smiled, cursed and cried with the Heat. When the LeBacle became a summer phenomenon, it was Wade who remained loyal. That’s why he’s the last to be introduced at home games. That’s why he’s at the center of every poster, picture and interview. That’s why he’s untradeable. He’s the centerpiece of everything that’s right and true about basketball. Trading him away would be a knife through the heart.
3. Amar’e Stoudemire/Carmelo Anthony â€“ The Knicks have spent too much time, too many dollars and too many lost seasons to ever give up on their dynamic duo. That’s why the demand for a Chris Paul trade will never go away, even if the Knicks lacks the assets to pull it off. New York is too impatient to ever give up on these two. While it may be a smart move in the long run if New York never snags that elusive title, it’ll never happen. No one’s willing to go through another two-year salary-dumping bonanza.
4. Kevin Durant â€“ If Wade is a hometown hero, then Kevin Durant is a United States hero. Instead of announcing his new contract on television, he simply tweeted it. No interviews, no press conference. And not only that, he remained loyal to a city no one knew anything about before they got a basketball team. On the court, he’s deferential to a fault. How many NBA superstars do we criticize for not getting the ball enough? He’s polite, well spoken and gives back to the community. If the Thunder let him go, the principles upon which America is built may just collapse.
5. Dirk Nowitzki â€“ Mark Cuban already loves rewarding players with excessive contracts after middling, short-lived success. Even if Dirk’s otherworldly playoff performance doesn’t end in a championship, don’t expect Cuban to let go. More importantly, Dirk’s game isn’t predicated on the merits of being 25 years old. If shooters get better with age, then don’t expect Dirk to ever decline. Sure, his minutes may need to be reduced in the long run, but the one-footed fallaway will never disappear. And neither will Cuban’s infatuation.
Blake Griffin
Ironic that your top 3 spots contains 4 players who either left, was traded or almost left their previous teams within the last year. Number one on your list of untouchable players should be Gilbert Arenas and Brandon Roy.
THEY are untouchable.
Ginobili is never getting traded either.
Gilbert Arenas? Are you crazy!!!!
Eddy Curry. No team is gonna touch him.
…even his driver.
i’m not tryna sound like a “fan” but it’s crazy how tim duncan can be untouchable and kobe not. aren’t those two in the same boat?
So much for the obvious
kobe & dirk are the only player with untradeable clause in their contract..
^ i figured kobe had a no trade clause, but wasn’t sure because he signed an extension, wasnt sure if his new one got a new no trade clause in it. but yea. don’t expect kobe to get traded. that would be dumb. people would boycott the lakers. kobe is the king of LA.
Why would Gilbert Arenas be mentioned in the subject of the “untouchables”. The guy was at Golden State, then Washington, and then Orlando, and who knows where else he will be in the future.
Why is Lebron mentioned if he split from the Cavs to Miami for a chance at a chip.
Are we talking about true Untouchables as in franchise-would-first-have-to-implode-before-giving-them-up players. Well then as of right now: Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, Kevin Durant.
At the end of the day the NBA is business. EVERY player will at one point or another be on the edge of running the floor for another team. Its about winning, about preformance, about money, about putting together the right group of ball players for the purpose of winning a championship. And every year is the same thing. Thats why its entertainment, a chance to see the (wealthiest) most talented basketball players in the world perform, and bare witness to the drama that comes with it.
Props to players and owners that are truly loyal and stay committed to their respective teams. Thats why there are also “franchise” players that do end up playing their entire career with their respective teams, because the franchise is always trying to bring in other good players to surround their best player to win a championship.
Oh and that first paragraph is for the comment from Brian.
Can I Get An Amen?!
Take the Tim Duncan writeup and replace ‘Tim Duncan’ with ‘Kobe Bryant’ then replace ‘San Antonio’ with ‘Los Angeles’…then this article can be taken seriously