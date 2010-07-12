The Nets Aren’t As Big Of A Free Agency Loser As You May Think

As a Nets fan I really thought this would be the summer of change. I thought with Mikhail Prokhorov and his 22-story high “Blueprint of Greatness” billboard, this would be the summer the Nets made a big splash. Maybe, just maybe, LeBron would play for us, but if not, at least Amar’e Stoudemire or Rudy Gay. As it turned out, the combination of a 12-win season, two years in Newark, and Rod Thorn‘s imminent departure made the Nets less appealing than I thought they were.
While they didn’t get any of the big fish, the Nets have signed four guys already this summer: Jordan Farmar, Travis Outlaw, Johan Petro and Anthony Morrow. After taking a step back from the disillusionment and disappointment I experienced when the Nets came away empty with the big guns, I realized this offseason really has been pretty good for the Nets. They didn’t overpay for anyone, kept their cap flexibility in place, and added solid young pieces all entering their prime. While some have compared the Nets strategy to that of the Thunder – solid free agent signings, stockpile draft picks, and shrewd free agent trades – I think they are following the model of the Atlanta Hawks circa 2008.
The Hawks that year squeaked into the eighth spot in the East, and gave the Celtics a run for their money in seven games. That team was built on being younger and more athletic than their opponents, and that variable is what allowed them to be successful. That is a strategy the Nets seem to be following as they slowly rebuild their roster, and here is a breakdown of those signings:
TRAVIS OUTLAW – 5 YEARS FOR $35 MILLION
Outlaw has said he will be given a chance to start in New Jersey and hopefully he can finally fulfill his potential. He is a guy who can score in bunches, something the Nets desperately needed last year, and can wow you with his athletic abilities. He also has length, and an ability to stretch the floor, two other things the Nets need. Paying him $7 million per year is a bit steep for a guy that’s averaged only nine points per game in his career, but with the way people are being paid this offseason it’s not all that bad.
JOHAN PETRO – 3 YEARS FOR $10 MILLION
Petro is only 24, and is an athletic big man. He can be a solid backup to Brook Lopez playing 10-15 minutes per game. The signing was criticized by some, but I actually like it because with their new move toward becoming more athletic than anyone else, he brings something different to the game than Lopez does. He also is a solid shot-blocker and post defender.
ANTHONY MORROW – 3 YEARS FOR $12 MILLION
I love this signing for the Nets. Morrow shot 46 percent from three last season, and for a team that ranked dead last in three point shooting, Morrow is much needed. He can provide instant offense off the bench, a Nate Robinson type role for this team. With the loss of Chris Douglas-Roberts, Morrow can fill his role as the backup SG/SF for New Jersey.
JORDAN FARMAR – 3 YEARS FOR $12 MILLION
This is probably my favorite signing of the four for the Nets. Farmar brings a winning attitude and championship pedigree which may be more important at this point than any on-court skills he brings. Farmar also can shoot the three well, is a solid defender, and is a great insurance policy should Devin Harris get injured (which he usually does). This move also gives the Nets the ability to move Terrence Williams to the small forward with the second-unit.
All in all, the Nets are being cautious with their signings, but are putting solid pieces in place. None of these guys are stars, but they all fill needs for a team that has more needs than anyone in the League.
Lottery Bound 2011!
Good thing it’s a deep draft.
So warming the bench for the Lakers equals championship experience now? Why not sign Adam Morrison then?
Jokes aside pretty decent off season for the Nets, they just one franchise player away from that 55-60 win range and who know? Maybe Lopez/Favors/T-Will turns into that guy. They still need another PF on the roster to help with Favors development, making a big offer at Scola/Haslem would be smart. I don’t like the Outlaw signing cuz it stops the development of T-Will who I think could turn out to be a poor mans LeBron (20-7-5) when its all said and done.
The Nets are making smart and steady moves with the cap they have left from not getting the big free agents. All thats left is a hard nosed PF and well, maybe a star and the nets are in good positioning to be playoff contenders.
agree mario bros. Maybe the Nets won’t be so unlucky in the lottery next year. Harrison Barnes ain’t bad though…hahaha
i stopped and chuckled, then kept reading. you’re WAAAAAAY off.
they overpaid for the only decent guy out of those. And why is Petro still in the league? Ears is being overpaid, i don’t care if he was with the lakers, dude is trash. Morrow MIGHT be a decent pickup at that price, MAYBE.
They missed out so threw a buncha money at a pair of sub-par suckas, overpaid for an ok talent, and took a chance on the only guy who may actually earn his contract.
Way to go, russkie.
Nets don’t seem sold on T-Will even though I think he could be a star, reports that they may trade him to get a starting PF
I think the nets will contend for a playoff spot next year…Kinda remind me of the Bobcats as far as no big name stars just solid basketball players all around…I see them fighting it out wit the Pistons, Bobcats, and Cavs for those last playoff spots…Good thing is the Nets can only get better…literally!!!
Bottom seeds in East are always up for grabs, I can see Nets competing, don’t know about making the playoffs though
@ D.Marks
You see why the Nets arent gonna compete? Why trade T-Will, this guy has LeBron written all over. Athletic, ball handler with an improving J. They should focus on developing him instead of trading him.
if the Nets trade terrence williams for a pf after using the 3rd pick on a pf i will personally take my talents to newark and burn down the arena with the whole team and staff in it. noooooo fuckin way getting rid of a player like t-will makes sense, at least not if you watched the last 30 games of the season. dude is a game changer, brings energy, is a trip double threat, and plays 3 diff positions
What kind of Jersey Kool-Aid are you drinking Dan???
Nets should have signed David Lee
In the words of Charles Barkley, the Nets are gonna suck.
I predict that the Nets will be better this season than they were last season.
I agree Nets shouldn’t trade T-Will under any circumstances, just pointing out that rumors are he is being shopped.
Also, as a Nets fan obviously the signings aren’t what I hoped for but if you step back and look at what they’ve done, they added solid pieces and still have 15 mil in cap space for trades/other signings
Why in the world do people think that Morrow will come off the bench?
He’s better than Courtney Lee.
sorry danny boy, i think the nets had a pretty terrible offseason. travis outlaw, while not a bad player, is not worth the money he’s being paid. not even close. petro isn’t going to change a thing, and farmar, while decent, isn’t gonna do that much to help the team win as a backup pg (i think backup pg’s are over-rated in terms of how big a difference they make).
i’ve gotta agree with “me” who said the only solid signing was for anthony morrow. looks to me like the nets will be the worst in the east…. again
PG- Harris/Farmar
SG- Lee/Morrow
SF- OUtlaw/T-Will
PF- Favors/Boone
C- Lopez/Petro
Aside from the 4 that’s a pretty solid team. Depending on injuries I see close to 40 wins from this bunch
I like the Morrow signing, also beware of huge stats in GS, it might not translate well into other offenses. Farmar is not very good, neither is Petro, but Outlaw is worth the risk, financially its certainly a much better signing than Rashard Lewis for Orlando.
40 wins?
Over who?
Knicks got better
Raptors got better
Milwaukee got better
It’ll be a 4 team race for last out east.
Nets
Pistons
Pacers
Wizards
Damn shame what happened to the Nets in that draft lottery
The Nets will make the playoffs next year. The biggest move they made this offseason was Avery Johnson and the new owner. That will be the difference maker.