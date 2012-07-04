The Nets’ Other Deal: Mirza Teletovic’s Top 5 Euroleague Plays

Bosnian forward Mirza Teletovic is a 6-9 player who badly wants to play in the NBA. On Tuesday morning, before Deron Williams‘ announcement to re-sign with the Nets stole all the headlines, Teletovic was an important, under-the-radar addition in principle. But who is this guy?

He wanted to play in America so badly he bought out his own contract with the Spanish team, Caja Laboral, he’d played with since 2006 in Spain’s top league. That gamble paid off when ESPN’s Chad Ford reported Teletovic agreed to a three-year deal worth $15.6 million that will fit into the team’s mid-level exception. The Nets took a chance because the 26-year-old â€” called possibly prematurely “the best player in Europe” by a few and who has drawn comparisons to Ryan Anderson â€” averaged 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 53 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent from the three in 10 games at the Euroleague level. We know he can jump.

Wendell Maxey, writing at Crossover Chronicles, summed him up this way:

A stretch forward who prefers the perimeter to the paint, Teletovic has a quick and high release from outside and can help spread the floor. Can also hold his own on defense and defend smaller forwards.

For a slightly more complete inventory of his best plays in Euroleague this season, here’s a top 5 compilation by the league.

Did the Nets leave themselves too little room to sign Dwight Howard?

