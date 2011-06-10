The New Craze In Sports Drinks

If Kevin Garnett is truly on to something, don’t be surprised if the traditional celebratory Gatorade shower is replaced by coconut water in the near future.

Coconut water – a mix of water, potassium, calcium and magnesium extracted from coconuts – has experienced a recent growth in popularity as a competitor to traditional sports drinks, and has apparently taken the NBA by storm.

Advertised as “nature’s sports drink,” coconut water contains a number of electrolytes for rehydration and potassium for cramp prevention. Garnett, an avid drinker, signed an endorsement deal this March with the ZICO after his deal with Gatorade ended in December.

“I’ve always been about bettering my body,” Garnett told Darren Rovell of CNBC. “I won’t call it magic, but it’s close. It’s light on the stomach since it has low acid and it allows me to play 34 minutes in a game with some of the young stars in the league without cramping.”

But Garnett isn’t the only athlete pitching coconut water. Alex Rodriguez and Dustin Pedroia recently signed deals with Vita Coco, while Blake Griffin, Dwight Howard and Anthony Morrow are known to love O.N.E. Active, the natural sports drink from O.N.E. (One Natural Experience).

With a bottle selling at nearly $2 and packing approximately 60 calories, coconut water’s popularity should only continue to rise.

Will you give coconut water a shot?

Follow Martin on Twitter at @MartinKessler91.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.