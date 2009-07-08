The King of Pop

Somewhere in the unwritten manual of home training, I’m sure there’s something about not criticizing a man’s funeral. But Michael Jackson‘s internationally-televised memorial service was not the standard funeral. And not because of some erroneous notion that Mike is more important than anyone else, but because his funeral was — albeit inevitably, given his celebrity — executed more like an awards show. (You think the Mr. Blackwells of the world weren’t debating whether or not to run a “Best and Worst Dressed” list?)

So I know I’m not the only person who wondered aloud why — for an event where the list of speakers was obviously carefully selected from a large pool of candidates — Kobe Bryant was on stage alongside Magic Johnson. If you didn’t know about THIS, it seemed simple enough: The memorial was in L.A., Kobe is the most popular person in L.A. right now, he has a clear link to Magic (if not Michael), so he was granted a spot to speak. And I’m not criticizing Kobe at all; a lot of people in his position would be honored to receive the invitation, and if he’d turned it down, it would be a bigger, more negative story than if he’d accepted.

But watching Kobe on the stage, I realized his more defining connection to Michael. That in a lot of ways, Kobe represents a lot of what Michael Jackson has been in his public life.

The initial comparisons are easy: Both supremely talented child prodigies who were raised to be superstars and followed through on their potential, both resonate with fans in other countries arguably more than with their rabid fans in America, both dedicated students of their respective crafts with clear influences from past idols (Michael by James Brown, Kobe by Jordan).

But the clearest and most lasting similarity goes deeper than that. For all their talent and considering all the people who are obsessed with knowing every detail of their lives, no one has ever really been able to figure out Kobe Bryant or Michael Jackson.

Think of the machines that produced these two public figures. The post-Jackson 5 version of Michael came along when the concept of music videos was about to explode, and right when the media had figured out how to use all of its resources to create and cultivate a megastar. Kobe came along after the media had perfected it, and after Jordan brought that paparazzi element to pro sports.

Mike and Kobe were raised differently than their celebrity peers, almost in a bubble. After reaching fame at a young age, they’ve each endured family feuds, public humiliation, rampant criticism, and damn near went to jail. Eventually, it all manifested itself in Mike and Kobe guarding their private lives fiercely, and micro-managing their exposure.

As I’m writing this, an A&E “Biography” on Mike Tyson is on TV. One line from the show that stood out: “[Tyson] was once the richest and most famous athlete in the world, yet he remains the hardest to understand.”

In 2009, I’d reserve that line for Kobe. Though his story is still being told, there’s a good chance that by the time he’s done, we still won’t know much more about him.