The King of Pop

Somewhere in the unwritten manual of home training, I’m sure there’s something about not criticizing a man’s funeral. But Michael Jackson‘s internationally-televised memorial service was not the standard funeral. And not because of some erroneous notion that Mike is more important than anyone else, but because his funeral was — albeit inevitably, given his celebrity — executed more like an awards show. (You think the Mr. Blackwells of the world weren’t debating whether or not to run a “Best and Worst Dressed” list?)
So I know I’m not the only person who wondered aloud why — for an event where the list of speakers was obviously carefully selected from a large pool of candidates — Kobe Bryant was on stage alongside Magic Johnson. If you didn’t know about THIS, it seemed simple enough: The memorial was in L.A., Kobe is the most popular person in L.A. right now, he has a clear link to Magic (if not Michael), so he was granted a spot to speak. And I’m not criticizing Kobe at all; a lot of people in his position would be honored to receive the invitation, and if he’d turned it down, it would be a bigger, more negative story than if he’d accepted.
But watching Kobe on the stage, I realized his more defining connection to Michael. That in a lot of ways, Kobe represents a lot of what Michael Jackson has been in his public life.
The initial comparisons are easy: Both supremely talented child prodigies who were raised to be superstars and followed through on their potential, both resonate with fans in other countries arguably more than with their rabid fans in America, both dedicated students of their respective crafts with clear influences from past idols (Michael by James Brown, Kobe by Jordan).
But the clearest and most lasting similarity goes deeper than that. For all their talent and considering all the people who are obsessed with knowing every detail of their lives, no one has ever really been able to figure out Kobe Bryant or Michael Jackson.
Think of the machines that produced these two public figures. The post-Jackson 5 version of Michael came along when the concept of music videos was about to explode, and right when the media had figured out how to use all of its resources to create and cultivate a megastar. Kobe came along after the media had perfected it, and after Jordan brought that paparazzi element to pro sports.
Mike and Kobe were raised differently than their celebrity peers, almost in a bubble. After reaching fame at a young age, they’ve each endured family feuds, public humiliation, rampant criticism, and damn near went to jail. Eventually, it all manifested itself in Mike and Kobe guarding their private lives fiercely, and micro-managing their exposure.
As I’m writing this, an A&E “Biography” on Mike Tyson is on TV. One line from the show that stood out: “[Tyson] was once the richest and most famous athlete in the world, yet he remains the hardest to understand.”
In 2009, I’d reserve that line for Kobe. Though his story is still being told, there’s a good chance that by the time he’s done, we still won’t know much more about him.
KB24 = king of hop
You’re going to get ripped on for this, I guarantee it.
But I like the article, and the conclusion saved face, good points.
Hell of an article Austin.That’s so true.You know as I watched him speaking(a real scripted speech at that)at Michael Jackson’s funeral and I thought the same thing.Both of them have striking similarities from there gaurded behavior,there both prodigies like you said, both ICONS and like you said we can all pretty much say we know pretty much nothing about them personally beyond what there famous for. And thered birthday are a mere 6 days apart, Kobes is 8/23 , Michael Jackson’s is 8/29.
True. If only Kobe was crazy and turning into a white guy, they’d be the same person.
Wasn’t MJ on Kobe’s witness list during the whole Colorado fiasco?
agree with post 2…. but still a good read
Man where where all these suporters when Jackson was sleeping with little boys? Or when blew 500 million before racking up another 400 mil in debt? Or when he was hanging his own kid off a balcony? All mike Jackson love is crazy!!! I mean damn the man didn’t even make a decent song after what 1985? And decent for the time I might add.
Sure it is sad to lose an icon or what ever but farah fawcet died the same day, Billy mays 3 days after and Ed mcmahan 3 days before. The only reason he got this much hype is because of the color of his skin IMO.
I began to read this article with the thought of it being shitty, but it ended up being a good read
This is why Kobe spoke at the memorial:
[sports.yahoo.com]
[www.theonion.com]
ranger who the fuck is billy mays?
austin good article and all but dont like the comparisons.
One more thing they have in common: both like to sexually assault white people
Dude this much is true. You are much dumber that you think.
Austin Burton,
Wow captain obviously needed the clicks, what else did you discover this week. That fried chicken is high in fat? Or That there is a connectioning Flight between London and Paris. :”Mike and Kobe were raised differently than their celebrity peers, almost in a bubble.” Please never flex on subject that you have no clue about stick your regular diatribe. You elk is not near smart enough for the subject of this discuss.
My elk are actually very intelligent.
i thought about writing the same topic after watching and experiencing the Funeral procession in SoCal, but i just couldn’t find enough similarities. Overall, I don’t agree . . . i think if you change your question to this – “[Kobe] was once the richest and most famous athlete in the world, yet he remains the hardest to understand for those who refuse to give him a chance.” – East Coast Biased writing comes through again for Dime Magazine!
Damn, i am pissed off. There is always another fool trying to take advantage. Nothing is too personal not to be pimped. Who the hell is this bitch Austin Burton anyway? Making comparisms that his father is not educated enough attempt.
Fuck your elk and the tree it fell from.
@Rangerjohn…It’s kind of hard to respond to you without insulting the recently deceased, but I’ll try to be sensitive. While famous, Mrs. Fawcett and Mr. MacMahon did not have the same international, cultural, and generational impact as Mr. Jackson, and Mr. Mays was not so much a celebrity as he was a familiar face. As for you opinion that the hype was because of the color of Mr. Jackson’s skin, I can only say, “huh?”
Dude, somethings you leave the fuck alone.
If I ran around making overarching statements about your parents just from watching them fuck through the window, how would your mother feel? What in God’s good name gives you the right to make such bombastic statements? Despite admitting that you don’t know, what you don’t know, you still went ahead and threw up allover yourself. For what, the clicks?
“So I know I’m not the only person who wondered aloud why â€” for an event where the list of speakers was obviously carefully selected from a large pool of candidates â€” Kobe Bryant was on stage alongside Magic Johnson”
Michael Jackson and Kobe were close friends. You do know that right? They talked on the phone a lot and always tlked back and forth….
IAN, billy mays is the oxy clean guy, you know the loud obnoxious sales guy.
eyeused2b
yesi agree jackson did have more international influence no doubt BUT the hypocricy is deadly these days. out of the MILLIONS of people crying, sobbing, or righting articles about his death and his life, 99% talked trash about him and his legal/financial problems and where extreamly anti mike. now that he is gone, its like none of that ever happened. i mean really, either you hate the man for playing with little boys in his bed on his ranch, or you love him for his music but the 2 dont go together. you can not celebrate his life without the bad things.
i to am trying not to disrespect him but those who will change their point of view from one second to the next depending on what fits their needs or wants at that moment. have some consistency in your life. i have been called a lot of things here on this site but nobody can call me inconsistent, wish more people would do the same.
and as for his color, so do you think there will be as big a deal when julio iglesias dies? he has arguably been just as internationally influential as mike jackson. the only reason there was this much hoopla is because he is maybe the most famous black man in pop culture. (until OJ dies) but the operable word ehre is black.
the really sad thing, his own family was pimping their own music during his memorial. how unloved or disrespected within his own family was he really?
Nice article, AB.
I didn’t catch most of the funeral, because I thought the whole thing was overblown, but I am an old dude, so I remember Michael well:
— He was a child star in early 70s with family, when groups like that (along with hour-long tv variety shows were in vogue). (White folks’ version: The Osmonds.)
— In late 70s, the grown-up Jacksons released Destiny. Great album (I bought it at the time–still got it), which really launched Michael’s career as an adult.
— He bagged his brothers (he basically was star of Destiny album) and came out with Off the Wall (again, great album) and Thriller (bought them both at the time, of course), the latter of which, as you said previously, really benefitted tremendously from MTV’s video heyday–it was the perfect storm.
— After that, We are the World, etc., but the gradual real wackiness (psychological issue re. his appearance? lack of true adult guy friends/peers to keep him normal? creative genious leading to nuttiness? some sort of mixture and then some) and decline frankly of real relevance for the last 2 decades (but he sold all of those London tix).
But like Elvis–who really hadn’t done much relevant in many year prior to his death–, Michael’s legend is bound to continue to grow.
Beyond his singing and groundbreaking dance moves, the media and Hollywood have always been fascinated with Michael; thus, to a large degree, the over-the-top (in my humble opinion) hype. And a lot of the same bandwagon folks (Usher?) popping up at the funeral.
ian why don’t you like the comparisons?because Kobe’s as great in basketball as Michael was in pop music?Jay said it best “Some people hate”
Good Article AB..
@ RANGERJOHN
“so do you think there will be as big a deal when julio iglesias dies? he has arguably been just as internationally influential as mike jackson”
Aruguable if you possessed by Johnny Cochran..
Next time say IMO.. cuz thats all in yo opinion pahtna.. You saw WORLD WIDE people tuning into MJ’s funeral.. Mofo’s in Turkey could give a shit when Iglesias dies..
PSH..
IN MY OPINION
I think Santana was/is more internationally influential than F’in Julio Iglesias..
BREAKING
Yao out for the season.
jams-
get the FUCK offa this site and spew your mucus elsewhere. do you run a magazine? do you even run a website? blog? myspace? yeaaa.. that’s what i thought. no one wants to hear anything you say in other words.
post your useless trash elsewhere.
Another point, take it or leave it: A damn shame a guy with Michael’s talent was not stable enough to develop other talent, produce and branch out like a lot of the young rappers of today (who have less musical talent, imo). Frankly, a waste in that regard.
Oh, and Farrah was very relevant in her tv era: Show me a young male teen then that did not feed the ducks while looking at that red swimsuit poster, and I’ll show you one that just didn’t fancy the ladies. And hey, what about Karl Malden, while we’re at it?: “Don’t leave home without it.”
although i dont fully agree with the article i think it brings up great points and was really well written to convey those specific points..
why is there so much hate on the article? you can always click the “x” button on the top right fellas and be gone..
julio iglesias? seriously dude? wtf? go on youtube..type in michael jackson concert bucharest..matter of fact..ill give u the link son..
[www.youtube.com]
check that out..watch the first 2+ mins or so..this man comes out on stage and stands there for 90 seconds while over 70 thousand people lose their collective shit..he then proceeds to move his fuckin skull an inch and they lose their shit EVEN MORE..name another person/celeb on this earth who could have gone to any single place and have that happen..this is in ROMANIA..he could do this anywhere..in any country..in any city..i dont think you can name anyone else that can possibly come near doing that..and if you can..you come up with JULIO FUCKING IGLESIAS? LOLLLL
Didnt Julio Iglesias marry that fine tennis player?
ok so how many of you MJ lovers (i really only see the LA guys defending) where there defending him while he was fucking little boys? how many of you where therye defending when he was hanging his own son off a balcony? how many of you lent him a dollar to help him get back on his feet while he blew that 900 million dollars?
damn la is full of hypocrits!
Nice One AB! Just hope that Kobe doesn’t die before his time as we see it as well.
I guess MJ did what he thought he had to do to protect himself and Kobe the same right now.
You often find out more about a person through death than you do through life sometimes. Somewhat sad but true.
Again nice article.
@jams…
STFU!
@rangerjohn…
yeah bro, not everything is about race. michael jackson was an icon known the world over. julio iglesias, although he has international appeal, wasn’t close to michael. i mean, 90% of people grew up with some version of michael jackson, whether it was jackson 5 michael or off the wall michael or thriller michael. it has nothing to do with the fact that he was black. if you asked kids in their teens they probably wouldn’t even have known that he was black!
@AB…
i’ll agree with you in that both MJ and Kobe are enigmas, but i’d have to guess that kobe’s upbringing was a little more stable (or a lot more stable), and that his problems aren’t so much a manifestation of a troubled childhood than it is his sense of entitlement. but i feel what you’re tryin’ to put together.
I don’t mean to nitpick but….
populer = popular
Sorry, couldn’t help it
“i dont think you can name anyone else that can possibly come near doing that..and if you can..you come up with JULIO FUCKING IGLESIAS? LOLLLL”
had me rollin’ :D
@rangerjohn…
don’t fuck with LA.
are you gonna hold it over Steve McNair’s head that he had an affair? are you gonna look passed his accomplishments?
what about when the croc hunter had his baby in his arms when he was feeding a croc? does that trump what he did to help protect animals and educate people?
nobody knows what happened with that boy except michael, the boy and God. if he did it, hell yeah he was wrong. but the joy that he spread to billions of people shouldn’t be overlooked. the trails he blazed, and the hearts he touched. the king of pop…you don’t get that title from being julio iglesias
michael and kobe were friends. do your research and you’ll find that out. the jackson family asked kobe to speak.
and kobe did in fact has said he and michael had many things in common…such as work ethic and being dedicated to music or sports. that michael thought him to appreciate many different types of music and movies.
there are a few quotes of kobe talking about it. you should do a little research on a topic you’re going to right. isn’t that what your school thought you?
btw, don’t you have friends? he is an athlete, why do you want to know how he truly is?
no one knows how anyone truly is.
enjoy the athlete and let the man be how he pleases. that’s not your business.
he doesn’t owe you or anyone anything.
blue
i could care less about LA.
you guys go right on ahead and take both sides, go ahead and have it both ways (i hear they like it that way over there). the man was a freak show, his family is/was a freak show, his life was a freak show. dont give me that whole “he made billions of people happy” BS, it was not a single thing that happened like mcnair, or steve irwin, it was DECADES of things. next thing your gonna tell me that oj’s acomplishments on the field should not be over looked just because of that pesky double murder thing a few yrs ago or teh current prison time he is serving. or that mike vick is a stand up guy even though he bankrolled the brutal deaths of hudreds of dogs.
it is about race, there are about 5 black men/women who will not defend “the king” even though they KNOW he was a nasty freak show. this is the reason i brought up julio iglesias who happens to be one of the 10 best and msot influencial music stars in history but you guys from LA (and other places) wouldnt understand that because you are to busy spending all your tax dollars ona funeral for a man who “loved” little boys (slept with strange little boys he paid for by his own admission)
“Julio Iglesias De la Cueva (born September 23, 1943 in Madrid) is a Spanish singer who has sold over 300 million albums[1] in 14 languages and released 77 albums. According to Sony Music he is one of the top 10 best selling music artists ever. While Iglesias rose to international prominence in the 1970s and 1980s as a performer of romantic ballads and as an iconically suave Spanish gentleman, his success has continued as he entered new musical endeavors. Thus far, he has performed approximately 5,000 concerts”
RangerJohn is the definition of hypocrite and racist beyond belief. Michael is the best singer of alltime period no one even comes close the numbers don’t lie. No one will ever know for sure whether or not he was guilty just like they will never know if Kobe was guilty unless you were their.
I think MJ might of molested rangerjohn in the past…hence all of this rage.
or Julio Iglesias molested rangerjohn in the past…I’m not sure.
Jams is an idiot. If you are going to insult someone’s intelligence, at least spell correctly.
I wondered why Kobe was up there, and this article didn’t do much to clarify it for me, but it was still pretty well written and made sense. Michael Wilbon said something last week that I can totally relate to. He is choosing to remember MJ up until the mid-80’s. After that he went off of the deep end.
And as much as it pains me to say, Al Sharpton said something to MJ’s kids about their dad not being strange and that nobody had to deal with what he dealt with. I thought that was very cool considering how everyone trashes him.
MJ was loved all around the world. His music accomplished so much, its crazy. From his videos to his vocals, all these rnb cats try to duplicate it. mjs memorial was a perfect fit, he needs to go out big like that.
LOL @ Ranger John.. You are really reaching with the whole Julio Igelias angle. You say Julio sold 300 million albums well Michael sold 750 million. Michael is arguagbly the greatest music artist of all time. No one had the amount of worldwide appeal that he had. Yes Michael had flaws but who doesn’t. This man has never been convicted of molesting children so you can think what you want but only a handful of people really KNOW what happened. People forget that Micheal was also a very generous person. The dude is the most chartitable pop star but no one ever talks about that.
And it is really not about race, its that Michael is arguably the most popular figure of our generation and people want to recognize the man for his accomplishments and what he meant to the world. If you don’t like him thats cool everyone is entitled to their opinion but I just think its in bad taste to slam a dead man’s name when most of what you know is hearsay…
hah! post no. 2 was right. and you gotta love the chain reaction every time something about jacko is written.
Thanks for sticking up for me like I stuck it to you RJ!
#40, yep your right, i am a hypocrite, you better go look up the definition there smart guy. call me a racist if you like i could care less. if you guys have not figured it out over the last few yrs of being around this site, i LOVE all your bullshit comments, call me what you like, say what you will, i LOVE IT. i LOVE pissing in your post toasties, i love it when you guys get all pissy like a teenage girl when you say the jonas brothers are gay.
so go back to the drawing board, and i will reload some racist, anti boy lover shit and let you have it again in a few.
AND GOOD NIGHT NOW!
And we love all of your bullshit comments, rangerjohn. Until the next hate-filled rant, I say good day sir.
* salutes :D
rangerjohn
i dont even know where to begin with your ridiculous mind and comments half the time..where do you come up with some of this stuff? seriously..you think people in la dont know who julio iglesias is? were you born retarded or did you acquire that trait as you went along in life? listen im not a super michael fan..im not one of the screaming crazy people that sold everything they had just to come to see his casket..its not even that deep..but this dude is the most recognized celebrity in the world..did you take a look at the link i sent you? say you’re good pal julio decides to do a concert in budapest (hungary)..or say prague..or say turkey..or bali..mexico..brazil..australia..new dehli..name a place..i dont think he gets the same reaction or tickets sold as michael..i think michaels casket sells more tickets and im not even joking..so when you bring up ridiculous and ludicrous comparisons and then people decide to call you on your obvious stupidity..it doesnt help your case by bashing the guy and then saying “oh yeah you l.a. people…blah blah blah”..simply put you are a moron in several aspects which i dont really even want to get into cause that would be an essay in its own..
your problem with michael jackson isnt his fame..its that you feel someone ACCUSED of child molestation should not be given that much importance when they die..well how about you tell that to the hundreds of millions of peoples lives he has helped through his charity work..or you can find that little kid who claimed he molested him and see if he gives a shit..i think he is still too busy counting his money..and im not sure if anyone heard donald trump’s interview..(rangerjohn you may like this…he’s white)..but he went on to say that his kids have spent countless hours with michael as children and there was nothing even remotely close to molesting happening there..
im not denying mike is different to say the least..i mean he had some issues..a lot of issues..but call me crazy i just dont believe the little fucker when they are willing to take money to be quiet..i dont have kids..i will some day..and if anyone ever touched them..i dont think there is a sum of money that would allow me to let it go..and i live in la..which means i define materialism and i am literally IN LOVE with money..
basically..after all this..all im trying to say is..fuck off dude