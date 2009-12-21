The New MVPuppets Tees Are Fire

12.21.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

Clearly you can see that our office (or maybe just me) has MVPuppet fever. From the Blitzen & Santa rap battles to the “Dunking On Reindeer” music video, I wish I could hang with Puppet Kobe and Puppet LeBron all day. (I may or may not have even garnered the nickname Lil’ Dez from some of my friends.) But if you’re looking to join the crew, it starts here with some of the holiday season’s must-have tees.

Between the tee above (which will be dropping soon in multiple colorways), and the the UNDFTD collab tees below (which are available now at UNDFTD), the MVPuppets are getting it in.

Which is your favorite?

