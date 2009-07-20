The Next Group Of NBA Superstars Hits Vegas This Week

As we said this morning in Smack, now that the NBA Summer League is over in Vegas, the next basketball we have to look forward to is the USA Basketball National Team Mini-Camp which opens Thursday, July 23. While none of the big names from last summer’s Olympic run are going to make the trip, some of the top young NBA talents will do their best to make it to London in 2012.
Here is the list of players attending the mini-camp:
– D.J. Augustin
– Jerryd Bayless
– Ronnie Brewer
– Kevin Durant
– Rudy Gay
– Eric Gordon
– Jeff Green
– Blake Griffin
– Devin Harris
– Andre Iguodala
– Kyle Korver
– Brook Lopez
– Kevin Love
– OJ Mayo
– Paul Millsap
– Greg Oden
– Anthony Randolph
– Derrick Rose
– Josh Smith
– Russell Westbrook
– Thaddeus Young
Looking at this list, there are three names that jump out at me: Josh Smith, Andre Iguodala and Kyle Korver. Having already been in the League for five years (six in the case of Korver), I’m a little surprised (yet highly encouraged) to see J-Smoove, Iggy and K2 taking the time in the offseason to train with this team of up-and-coming NBA talent.
Clearly these guys are looking to distinguish themselves from their peers this season and training against guys like Durant, Rose and Griffin is as good as it gets. Also, a guy like Randolph has the world to gain from a strong outing at the mini-camp. While we can all speculate this his erratic play stems from playing in Don Nelson’s system, if Randolph can hold his own this week, then there is no stopping this kid.
Knowing that guys like LeBron, Wade and CP3 are most likely coming back, who of this bunch (if any) do you see playing with Team USA in 2012?
me first!ayt! want to see rose breaking ankles international edition!
I see durant on the team in the future
where can I watch this online?
last time they didn’t have a 2nd real center behind dwight.
so i think it’s probably good to go with oden
Iggy aint good enough to skip this camp if he trying to make the Olympics so his ass better be there.
Possibly Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, and Derrick Rose.
They need some big men…I guess Oden still has “potential” and Love is “big” but…my pick is Griffin, Lopez, or Millsap.
Kyle Korver?
They must be bringing him in for his defense…
– Kevin Durant
– Eric Gordon
– Blake Griffin
– Greg Oden
– Derrick Rose
@DeGuy I agree, the team needs more bigs.
So, it’s probably going to be someone like Green, Griffin, or Oden if they’re good enough.
they should put oden on the team for sure cus with his oden injury curse he could injure everyone on the opposing team by just touching them that’s a good weapon to have.
Kevin Durant is a lock.
The only others I can see making it are:
Griffin
Harris
Rose
Westbrook
With CP3 and Deron Williams manning the 1, it’ll be hard for any of those guards to make it, Rose being the most likely.
PG Paul, Deron, Rose
SG Wade, Durant
SF Lebron, Melo
PF Bosh, Griffin
C Howard
This is a rock solid first ten, assuming Kobe won’t play. Who can fill the final two spots?
Oden (if he ever pans out)
Durant
Rose
Rudy Gay (is a sleeper…the talent is there)
Best case scenario for the 2010 roster:
PG Paul, Deron, Rose
SG Wade, Joe Johnson
SF Lebron, Melo, Durant
PF Bosh, Griffin
C Howard, Amare
Don’t sleep on Eric Gordon… he was mostly under the radar last year with the Clips but having saw him for the first time last year when they played the Lakers, that kid can ball!
He was on this squad but bailed, Brandon Roy. He WILL be on the next team.
But of this group Durant,Griffin (?), Rose, and maybe ODen
I think that Andre iguodala and jefff green will make and if Kobe doesn’t come back then durant will probably make it and Derrick could make it as well.
Deron, Paul
Kobe, Roy, Wade
Melo, Bron, Durant
Amare, Griffin, Bosh
Dwight, Bynum
thats the team hands down
Where is Beasley ?
Harris, Gordon, and Lopez…GTFO. I’d rather have a drunk Diana Taurasi on the team.
D Rose, durant, and B Griff…
Don’t be surprise if D rose is the point guard in the 2012 Olympics… And durant have a chance to start at the 2 guard in 2012..
The 2010 team should be the same starting line up as last year but 2012 is lookin like this:
PG: D rose, cp3, D will
SG: KD, and open slot.. Cause I doubt if d wade will play, but Tyreke Evans will fit nice on this team even tho he’s a pg…
SF: Lebron, melo
PF: B Griff, Bosh
C: D Howard, Oden.. I think he will get it together..
Unbeatable team….has POTENTIAL to be better then the dream team..
how about KOBE???? is he stepping away?
Why is Bynum not there?
what about k-money? he was on the select team last year, kevin should get a shot.
kevin love?! his ceiling is 10 and 10 shorter brad miller type of player.
out if this grout I see Kevin Durant, Greg Oden and Derrick Rose. maybe’s are blake griffin, anthony randolph of him my verdict is up.
all the others have no real superstar potential and I don’t see a guy like thadeus young or devin harris excel in international basketball.
Q Tyreke Evans won’t get on there he is not all that. and bynum isn’t there because 1 his attitude stinks 2 his agent takes ALL of his basketball descisions 3 it will tarnish his reputation if he get’s out worked out everythinged by the guys in this camp. his knee is probably still in the lab and isn’t ready for this kind of ball plus no one likes his attitude he didn’t attend ONE game when he was injured… that’s weak
-kLove
-millsap
-Randolph or griffin
-Rose
-Durant’s a lock.
rose, durant, griffin.
Oden is garbage. Mark my words, Hasheem Thabeet will have a far more successful career than Oden and his uneven legs.
I think Rose, Durant, and possibly Mayo or Smith aswell. If J.Kidd is leaving D.Rose would be a heck of a replacement. I think having O.J. come off the bench behind Kobe would definately make it easier for us. J-Smoove could bring some more atheleticism and he would have better help for his BB IQ because Lebron and Kobe would keep him in his lane.