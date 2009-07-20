The Next Group Of NBA Superstars Hits Vegas This Week

As we said this morning in Smack, now that the NBA Summer League is over in Vegas, the next basketball we have to look forward to is the USA Basketball National Team Mini-Camp which opens Thursday, July 23. While none of the big names from last summer’s Olympic run are going to make the trip, some of the top young NBA talents will do their best to make it to London in 2012.

Here is the list of players attending the mini-camp:

D.J. Augustin
Jerryd Bayless
Ronnie Brewer
Kevin Durant
Rudy Gay
Eric Gordon
Jeff Green
Blake Griffin
Devin Harris
Andre Iguodala
Kyle Korver
Brook Lopez
Kevin Love
OJ Mayo
Paul Millsap
Greg Oden
Anthony Randolph
Derrick Rose
Josh Smith
Russell Westbrook
Thaddeus Young

Looking at this list, there are three names that jump out at me: Josh Smith, Andre Iguodala and Kyle Korver. Having already been in the League for five years (six in the case of Korver), I’m a little surprised (yet highly encouraged) to see J-Smoove, Iggy and K2 taking the time in the offseason to train with this team of up-and-coming NBA talent.

Clearly these guys are looking to distinguish themselves from their peers this season and training against guys like Durant, Rose and Griffin is as good as it gets. Also, a guy like Randolph has the world to gain from a strong outing at the mini-camp. While we can all speculate this his erratic play stems from playing in Don Nelson’s system, if Randolph can hold his own this week, then there is no stopping this kid.

Knowing that guys like LeBron, Wade and CP3 are most likely coming back, who of this bunch (if any) do you see playing with Team USA in 2012?

