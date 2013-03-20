The Nike Elite Series Hits With New Shoes For Kobe, LeBron & Durant

03.20.13 5 years ago
Are you ready for the NBA’s second season? Nike is, and they’re coming through with a new Elite series featuring Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant decked out as superheroes. They are getting some new sneakers too.

The LeBron X PS Elite is based off the Carbonado diamond. It’s said this diamond derives from an ancient supernova, and is indestructible. The shoe also features the following innovations to his signature line:

*Carbon fiber-reinforced mid-foot wings for excellent lateral stability
*Kevlar aramid-reinforced Nike Flywire technology for consistent lock-down through the midfoot
*Kevlar aramid laces resist stretching for a more consistent fit
*Articulated foam tongue provides impact protection and minimizes lace pressure

The new Kobe 8 System Elite is inspired by the lethal green pit viper snake and the x-ray vision it uses to seek out and destroy its prey. The shoe also offers these features:

*Carbon fiber heel clip and shank for lightweight stability, quick cuts and jumps
*Dynamic Flywire technology reinforced with Kevlar® aramid to provide more consistent stability and lockdown
*Articulated foam tongue provides impact protection and minimizes lace pressure
*Kevlar aramid laces resist stretching for a more consistent fit
*Phylon midsole and Nike Zoom technology providing consistent, responsive cushioning

Finally, the KD V Elite comes in a volt colorway that’s meant to signal lightning. Enhanced technology improvements include:

*Carbon fiber heel counter and shank provide lightweight stability for quick cuts
*Dynamic Flywire technology reinforced with Kevlar aramid to provide more consistent stability and lockdown
*Articulated foam tongue provides impact protection and minimizes lace pressure
*Caged Nike Zoom unit in the heel for responsive cushioning and stability

While these stars will wear the shoes during the postseason, you’ll be able to cop them once they hit select retail locations and online at Nike.com beginning April 27.

