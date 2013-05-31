The Nike Kobe 8 System Elite+ Is Releasing Today

If the Nike Kobe 8 System Elite wasn’t enough for you, then get ready. At 12 p.m. today, the Nike Vault will be releasing the Nike Kobe 8 System Elite+, a sneaker designed with the most innovative materials and technology to meet the performance expectations of the world’s best basketball players.

Bryant’s sneaker line had a part in the dope “Superhero” pack that was unveiled just before the start of the playoffs, and these shoes aim to build off that. The simple, black and gold approach is combined with Nike+ Basketball technology to create one of the more unique experiences of the season. This shoe also sports Bryant’s logo, gold-flecked Kevlar aramid laces, gold-threaded Flywire technology and speckled outsoles.

Besides the Kobe 8 System Elite+, the Nike Elite Series 2.0+ also included sneakers from LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Both were released in late April.

Originally scheduled for a June 1 release date, the Nike Vault is your chance to get Bryant’s shoe earlier than anticipated. By tomorrow, these will be available at select retail locations and online at Nike.com. Stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.