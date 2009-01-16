The Notorious B.I.G. Channeled Gilbert Arenas

Following the NBA Player/Rapper Comparison of Notorious B.I.G. & Shaq, with NOTORIOUS opening everywhere today, I decided to kick it old school and try and draw some comparisons between some famous Biggie lines and NBA players. But while I was looking for multiple comparisons between him and various NBA players, when I was going over the lyrics, I couldn’t help but keep thinking about Gilbert Arenas.
I know, many of the readers on the site have asked us to stop talking about Gilbert until he actually plays a game, but hear me out…
“This album is dedicated to all the teachers that told me I’d never amount to nothin’…” â€“ Juicy
Anyone that knows Arenas’ story knows that he wears No. 0 because he was told in high school that he would get zero minutes when playing for the University of Arizona. From there, he went on to be a second-round pick, win the NBA Most Improved Player Award and the rest is history.
“If I got to choose a coast I got to choose the East…” â€“ Going Back To Cali
Leaving the Warriors for the Wizards, the Los Angeles native became a franchise player overnight as one of the most coveted free agents that summer.
“And I just love your flashy ways / Guess that’s why they broke, and you’re so paid…” â€“ Hypnotize
Filling up the stat sheet and the highlight reel, Arenas went on to average 29.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game during the 2005-06 season. The next year, Arenas was voted as a first-time starter for the 2007 NBA All-Star game before tearing his MCL. Last season, despite only playing 13 games, Arenas got paid to the tune of $111 million over six years.
“It’s like the more money we come across / The more problems we see…” â€“ Mo Money Mo Problems
Shortly after signing the deal, Arenas underwent a surgical procedure that “cleaned out some debris” in his left knee. Having already undergone two surgeries in the last two seasons to repair that same knee, Arenas (who said he should be back in December) has yet to play this year.
I cant wait to see him back. I know hes gonna have a chip back on his shoulder with something to prove.
well put aron
This shit feel like waiting for Batman lol, you never know when hes gon show up
terrible.
Ain’t no doubt that shit ain’t worth reading y’all. Dime’s just be pumping out them posts that ain’t make no sense. Ain’t no way you can compare a legend like B.I.G. to any of these fakeass thug ballers y’all. This shit just don’t make no sense.
True thugs NEVER lie.
Tyrone
Your forgot that they both had a very short career. Gil is done. I’m sure he’ll have his blog/shoes/twitter/game show or whatever the fuck else that guy does for attention. But basketball? That 05-06 season is in the rearview and it isn’t coming back.
One more comparison, they’re both stick up kids.
Biggie:
“and bruised up from the pistol whipping
webs on the neck from the necklace stripping
Then I’m dipping up the block and I’m robbing bitches too
up the herring bones and bamboos
I wouldn’t give fuck if you’re pregnant
Give me the baby rings and a #1 MOM pendant”
Gilbert:
six year/$111 million dollar stick up on DC. a jack of that magnitude would bring a tear to BIG’s eye.
In that case Kobe was channeled through lil’ wayne, “If you can’t swallow, shut up bitch gargle” lol
just wait for ‘born again.’ gil will be back
I think becasue Gil liked Penny so much he wants to replica his career after him too.
Yeah man, I can’t wait to see Gil play again. The excitement he brought to the DC area was insane. I just hope he can bring it back after all this off-season bullshit
2Pac > BIG
@Haqq
thank you!
It makes sense except for If BIG was a ballplayer he’d have a ring and he wouldn’t be on sorry Wizards. Now if Gilbert’s career is cut short by this injury it would be ironic though. But If BIG were a ballplayer he’d probably Shaq or something like that.
how can you be a true thug if you never lie? ain’t that part of tha game?
@ post 1 – it’s the chips in his knee you gotta worry about
the Heckler says:
WHO IN THE DIME OFFICE IS WRITING THIS PIECE ARTICLE?
NO ONE UNDER THE AGE OF 30 SHOULD BE WRITING ABOUT BIGGIE. NO ONE!1
THERE IS NO WAY ANYONE UNDER THE AGE OF 30 KNOWS ANYTHING ABOUT BIGGIE; YOU’LL KNOW HIS RAP LYRIC, BUT NOTHING ABOUT HIM. YOU WOULD HAVE BEEN TOO DAMN YOUNG TO KNOW A DAMN THING ABOUT HIM.
THAT’LL BE LIKE A PERSON OF TODAY TRYING TO EDUCATE YOU ON SHAKESPEARE. WHAT THE HELL COULD THEY REALLY KNOW ABOUT GREAT WILLY IF THEY WEREN’T EVEN AROUND DURING HIS TIME. THEY WILL KNOW HIS ART, BUT NOT HIM THE ARTIST.
NO DISRESPECT TO ANYONE, BUT I CANNOT BELIEVE ANYONE UNDER THE AGE OF (AT LEAST) 30 KNOWS ANYTHING ABOUT BIG.
SO DIME….MAKE SURE YOU HAVE SOMEONE WRITING THIS FEATURE WHO WAS/IS OLD ENOUGH TO REMEMBER BIGGIE THE MAN AND NOT JUST BIGGIE THE RAPPER. CAUSE WE ALL KNOW YOU HAVE SOME YOUNGINS IN THAT OFFICE OF YOURS.
gotta love the fact that Gil has talked about not returning to his team this year b/c they are trash…rest the knee even when healthy to get a better shot at Blake G. for next year….not only loyal to his team (remember he took a pay cut) but setting them up for next year..thats a bigger ast. then i have seen by CP3 or nash.
Why must so many people hate on arenas, hate on some who dosent donate money to the community or someone who has no personality
Yeah, for real. If you’re not from the DC area don’t talk shit bout dude. He’s given back more to this community then any other athlete that I can remember
I was a HUGE Arenas fan before the contract, but it galls me that he claimed he took “less money” to play for the Wizards. But I can’t wait to get him back.
Haha yeah what a hero. He’s only making $111 mil as opposed to $120.
On the real though, I’ve gotten pretty tired of his antics also. It was all good when he was tearin shit up on the court, but now he just needs to let the other players get some shine while he heals.
Where’s the love for Nick Young Dime? Dude has dropped 30 in the past 3 or 4 games, setting career highs with each game. I can’t wait to see a backcourt with those two, I just hope Gil puts a little more focus on defense and facilitating from the Point.
…sounds like Biggie channeled some Austin Croshere too for that matter…”if you don’t know now you know, Austin is in San Antonio….,” Goin Back to Cali-Austin is from Cali, “Austin,Austin,Austin, can’t you see your ass just got waived to Milwaukee,” “Want that old thing back” Croshere was picked up by the Pacers twice…(drafted 1997, pre-season 2008)
No offense, but I was hoping you were gonna use some B.I.G. lines that EVERYone doesn’t already know by heart
