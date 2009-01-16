The Notorious B.I.G. Channeled Gilbert Arenas

Following the NBA Player/Rapper Comparison of Notorious B.I.G. & Shaq, with NOTORIOUS opening everywhere today, I decided to kick it old school and try and draw some comparisons between some famous Biggie lines and NBA players. But while I was looking for multiple comparisons between him and various NBA players, when I was going over the lyrics, I couldn’t help but keep thinking about Gilbert Arenas.

I know, many of the readers on the site have asked us to stop talking about Gilbert until he actually plays a game, but hear me out…

“This album is dedicated to all the teachers that told me I’d never amount to nothin’…” â€“ Juicy

Anyone that knows Arenas’ story knows that he wears No. 0 because he was told in high school that he would get zero minutes when playing for the University of Arizona. From there, he went on to be a second-round pick, win the NBA Most Improved Player Award and the rest is history.

“If I got to choose a coast I got to choose the East…” â€“ Going Back To Cali

Leaving the Warriors for the Wizards, the Los Angeles native became a franchise player overnight as one of the most coveted free agents that summer.

“And I just love your flashy ways / Guess that’s why they broke, and you’re so paid…” â€“ Hypnotize

Filling up the stat sheet and the highlight reel, Arenas went on to average 29.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game during the 2005-06 season. The next year, Arenas was voted as a first-time starter for the 2007 NBA All-Star game before tearing his MCL. Last season, despite only playing 13 games, Arenas got paid to the tune of $111 million over six years.

“It’s like the more money we come across / The more problems we see…” â€“ Mo Money Mo Problems

Shortly after signing the deal, Arenas underwent a surgical procedure that “cleaned out some debris” in his left knee. Having already undergone two surgeries in the last two seasons to repair that same knee, Arenas (who said he should be back in December) has yet to play this year.