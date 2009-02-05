The Magic Have to Make This Move to Save Their Season

How bad do we want it? That’s the question facing Magic GM Otis Smith and the rest of Orlando’s front office today. A few days ago, the Magic were sitting in a spot where their team and their fans were starting to let themselves dream about NBA championships. They’d been in first place in their division for much of the season, 3/5 of their starting five were named to the All-Star game, and the month of January alone saw them beat the Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, Spurs, Heat and Hawks twice.

But then came the punch in the gut that Jameer Nelson could miss the rest of the season. At 37-11 and with all the momentum in the world, they’re right there. It’s pretty clear that they need to do something significant at the point guard spot right? Anthony Johnson is a solid vet, and a decent stop-gap until/if Jameer gets back. But can you bank on that? Say Nelson does make it back in time for some kind of playoff run, what kind of condition will he be in? No matter how well rehab goes, there’s just now way he’ll be back at the level he was when he got hurt. Are you willing to bank on a miracle recovery and/or Anthony Johnson? Otis and the Magic have to do something big and they have to do it now.



So what’s the first rumor we come across? Today’s NY Daily News says that the Magic are exploring dealing Keith Bogans to Milwaukee for Tyronn Lue. Huh? Lue is the third point guard on the Bucks right now, playing behind Luke Ridnour and Ramon Sessions – not exactly Chris Paul and Deron Williams. If they make that deal, how do they justify it to the guys in the locker room? That just tells them that their front office never believed in the team from the jump.

Here’s what they need to do: go get Andre Miller. He’s the best guy out there who can step right in and keep Orlando’s momentum going and actually improve their team. There are multiple scenarios that would work for both Orlando and Philly. The trade checker says that a deal where Philly deals Miller for Mikeal Pietrus, J.J. Redick and Adonal Foyle works financially (Foyle has some sort of no-trade clause that he would have to waive, but why wouldn’t he? He’s not playing in Orlando and he actually spent some of his high school career in Philly.) The Magic would get their point guard and the Sixers would get two relatively inexpensive shooters (which they desperately need) and Foyle’s $3 million contract comes off the books after this season (Redick’s $8 million comes off the books after next season). Plus, the Sixers would get the opportunity to really see what, if anything, Lou Williams can do with extended minutes at the point.

Another scenario that could come up if the Magic get desperate and need to give a little to get what they want could be Miller for Redick and Hedo Turkoglu (his $25 million comes off the books after next season as well). The Magic might be more reluctant to make that move because of how well Hedo’s played for them, but as it gets down to the trade deadline, they may have to bite the bullet.

These are two basic two-team trade scenarios. Obviously, much larger deals could be made if they involved more teams, but the bottom line is that Miller is the guy they need and they need him now. His contract is up at the end of the season, so if it doesn’t work out, or if they still want Jameer to come back and be their franchise PG, they can let Miller walk and still have money to play with this summer.

At the very least, they will have rolled the dice and gone for it.