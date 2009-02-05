The Magic Have to Make This Move to Save Their Season

How bad do we want it? That’s the question facing Magic GM Otis Smith and the rest of Orlando’s front office today. A few days ago, the Magic were sitting in a spot where their team and their fans were starting to let themselves dream about NBA championships. They’d been in first place in their division for much of the season, 3/5 of their starting five were named to the All-Star game, and the month of January alone saw them beat the Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, Spurs, Heat and Hawks twice.
But then came the punch in the gut that Jameer Nelson could miss the rest of the season. At 37-11 and with all the momentum in the world, they’re right there. It’s pretty clear that they need to do something significant at the point guard spot right? Anthony Johnson is a solid vet, and a decent stop-gap until/if Jameer gets back. But can you bank on that? Say Nelson does make it back in time for some kind of playoff run, what kind of condition will he be in? No matter how well rehab goes, there’s just now way he’ll be back at the level he was when he got hurt. Are you willing to bank on a miracle recovery and/or Anthony Johnson? Otis and the Magic have to do something big and they have to do it now.
So what’s the first rumor we come across? Today’s NY Daily News says that the Magic are exploring dealing Keith Bogans to Milwaukee for Tyronn Lue. Huh? Lue is the third point guard on the Bucks right now, playing behind Luke Ridnour and Ramon Sessions – not exactly Chris Paul and Deron Williams. If they make that deal, how do they justify it to the guys in the locker room? That just tells them that their front office never believed in the team from the jump.
Here’s what they need to do: go get Andre Miller. He’s the best guy out there who can step right in and keep Orlando’s momentum going and actually improve their team. There are multiple scenarios that would work for both Orlando and Philly. The trade checker says that a deal where Philly deals Miller for Mikeal Pietrus, J.J. Redick and Adonal Foyle works financially (Foyle has some sort of no-trade clause that he would have to waive, but why wouldn’t he? He’s not playing in Orlando and he actually spent some of his high school career in Philly.) The Magic would get their point guard and the Sixers would get two relatively inexpensive shooters (which they desperately need) and Foyle’s $3 million contract comes off the books after this season (Redick’s $8 million comes off the books after next season). Plus, the Sixers would get the opportunity to really see what, if anything, Lou Williams can do with extended minutes at the point.
Another scenario that could come up if the Magic get desperate and need to give a little to get what they want could be Miller for Redick and Hedo Turkoglu (his $25 million comes off the books after next season as well). The Magic might be more reluctant to make that move because of how well Hedo’s played for them, but as it gets down to the trade deadline, they may have to bite the bullet.
These are two basic two-team trade scenarios. Obviously, much larger deals could be made if they involved more teams, but the bottom line is that Miller is the guy they need and they need him now. His contract is up at the end of the season, so if it doesn’t work out, or if they still want Jameer to come back and be their franchise PG, they can let Miller walk and still have money to play with this summer.
At the very least, they will have rolled the dice and gone for it.
The Magic have to keep Pietrus. Courtney Lee is playing well at the 2 but we need Pietrus for the playoffs.
trading hedo would not help there chances at all. hedo is more valuable to them than andre miller would be
i can’t agree with trading away hedo. he’s a beast, and i think they can fill the gaps at point guard better than they can up front.
Not feeling that Orlando trade for Philly.
I do think the Sixers’ need to figure out if they are going to be able to hold on to Miller…I think they do need to look at deals out there… I’m not sure what Philly needs as long as Brand and Miller are on the roster…
I dunno pat I think this wouldnt work out as well as you think. I see pietrus as an important part of the Orlando squad. Provides energy and versatility off the bench. Think posey on the celts. Plus as solid as miller is (I still think he’s the best player on the sixers) I don’t see him meshing with that Orlando team cuz he can’t do the one thing that everyone on that team excells at and that’s hit the 3 ball. Then again he does have a knack for finding the open shooter which re magic have plenty of. But if I were the gm I gotta find a way to get a pg without giving up pietrus. Perhaps somebody cheaper that can still be effective. Or if you’re gonna break the bank isn’t hinrich available? Also I make hedo untouchable.
My two cents
Why would Philly get rid of Andre Miller. Granted his contract is expiring but they have their own playoff chase. Lou Williams is masquerading as a 1, he’s not a 2 -I dont know what the hell he is! So Philly would be dumb ot make this move, they have no reason to. And the trade scenarios are crap as well. They would be overloaded on the wings and Pietrus is streaky anyway.
Stupid move!!!!!!
why can;’t they just play JJ at the point and let Hedo initiate the offense?
You would get rid of Hedo more so because they won’t be able to sign him…Trading him won’t make them better…
I still think Orlando should package Hedo, Bogans, Cook to Indiana to get back Troy Murphy and Jarret Jack.
Hedo with Granger, Dunleavy at 4,3,2 is possible and sick…
Send J.J. and Bogans to the Bucks for Sessions or Rinour…forget about Lue…the Bucks need to get rid of one of those two guards.
Celts I hear you on that…Hedo runs the offense a lot of the times, but the issue with Hedo is he is a liability against good defensive teams…If he is being guarded by Tayshaun he doesn’t help you on D and he coughs up the ball on Offense…Hedo was a little suspect in last year’s playoffs…He is a great talent, but when the game slows down and you have a 6’10 guy handling the ball while the D is digging in, you are going to have trouble…Hedo has handle, but he isn’t LeBron or Magic Johnson…
Lue was his most valuable in L.A. and has somehow managed to stick around based purely on the fact that GMs have a long memory for guys that used to be decent.
I’d rather trade Lee, but Miller is a multi-million dollar band aid that will come off the books end of this season. The Magic would be much better off trading for someone that will be an even better backup next season for Jameer. Otherwise, hold tight and try to get Ridnour, Watson, Miles etc. for the spare parts and expiring contracts, instead.
Hedo is going to be the team’s primary ball handler [||] regardless of who else is brought in. Smarter to have someone that will play well off him and only average 5-6 assists per night. Don’t sleep on the fact that Nelson was getting lots of buckets in addition to PG duties.
I’m a Philly guy.I was on the Chad Ford chat yesterday asking the same question. He never answered but I think this makes so much sense. A. Miller doesn’t really want to be in Philly, he will not even entertain the I idea of re-signing with the Sixers at least that’s the word on the street. Reddick needs a new home, Turk would be great here and A. Miller is the kind of PG that could make D. Howard an legit MVP candidate. We’ll see
Blitz – you just answered my “Why would Philly trade him?” question I was about to type.
I just don’t think Orlando should trade a key guy like Hedo for a stop-gap player (they are planning on keeping Jameer, right? so you trade a key guy for a guy to replace him for 4 months? doesn’t make much sense to me.) Also, Andre doesn’t fit into that team. Go get a guy that’s a better shooter. Ridnour or Jarret Jack make much more sense to me.
Battie and Pietrus (ORL) for Hinrich (CHI)
You sign on with Hinrich for 4 seasons. But in the meantime, he could plug in as PG and slide to either backup/SG when Jameer comes back. In the short term though, you get a PG with starters cred and a dire need to be traded to fill in for Nelson.
The contracts match perfect. That is, if the Miller idea doesn’t float.
If Indy ever decides to buy out Tinsley, he might work for them. No way they trade for him though.
That’s too much Fallinup. Battie and Pietrus actually help Orlando and they are not that great a rebounding team as you would think they should be…Hinrich woould help them, but is worth his salary?
Both dumb trades…they could trade for someone like conley, or sergio for much much less than giving up hedo or french jordan who are 2 big parts of the team right now. Or they could look back into the wiz and trade some bum for jaravis who is only average but is cool with dwight and is a BIG guard at 6’4 which would help in the playoffs or the hawks and acie law. Then you get at someone like the bobcats for felton or something. They don’t need to trade another main guy, just after they lost a main guy for a stop gap pg such as miller. one step forward, 2 steps back?
Which is why I mentioned the 4 year thing. I think he would help. But his contract is too much. I’d give up Pietrus in a heartbeat for Kirk. But Battie is the backup to Dwight, he was thrown in the match the salary really.
@brown, if their gonna wait on tinsley, they might as well wait for marbury.
@fallin up, i wouldnt give up pietrus for kirk. Kirk chokes under pressure, sucks on defense and is coming off injury…pietrus is coming off injury too but is way better on defense and a legit athlete. They already have JJ, they don’t need kirk.
what about getting Hinrich from Chicago and friend and i were discussing that….. does that work out you think??
he was saying give up a 1st rounder & someone to them for Hinrich…i think the Chicago would do that.
french jordan–that’s an insult!
I second the Hinrich for Pietrus trade.
Pietrus gives the Bulls size and athleticism at the 2 and Kirk gives the magic a proven floor general.
Hedo should not be traded. He is a glue guy for this team. That said, if I was the Raptors GM i’d offer Bosh for Hedo and Pietrus.
Kirk is a better shooter than Pietrus. And moves way better than Reddick. Orlando has to give up something to get something back, ya know. Pietrus is what he is…he’s a defensive, athletic bench player.
What you need is a PG with shooters cred to make up for what your lose from Jameer. Not saying Hinrich is your final answer, but I’d give up “french jordan” for him.
Kirk is Way better on D than JJ, but he makes 3 times more than JJ…That’s a problem…When Pietrus isn’t hurt he looks good for Orlando…Kirk price is too high though for Orlando…
The Magic needs to take a hard look at the Indiana trade…Jarret Jack would be a great fit and Troy Murphy gives them the rebounding they need with a really reliable J to compliment Dwight at the 4…Rashard gets to go back to the 3…
So you’re basically saying that they should push the panic button?
It hasn’t been said, so I’ll just say it. Why wouldn’t they make the same deal but for Sessions????? Dude puts up numbers when he’s given the minutes, seriously, check his box scores for his short career, has he ever not put up solid numbers when he gets minutes. And dude isn’t starting over Ridnour (no idea why). So he’s clearly available to a degree, and would be WAAAY easier to get than a Hinrich or Miller, leaving the team basically intact as it should be considering its clear they have a winning formula.
I like the Sessions mention…Ramon has been legit with the minutes…Bucks don’t seem to know what to do with him, so let him go somewhere he can ball…
we’ll see what Otis is made of for sure…
How about Noah and Kirk for Pietrus and Battie?
The contracts are there. Noah and Kirk get a change of scenery. And CHI gets a little bit of cap relief from letting Kirk go.
I have no idea why, I just think Hinrich needs a serious change of scenery and he could still be a damn good PG. And Noah seems to be wearing his welcome in CHI as well.
Simple. Sign Walker Russell or Will Conroy from the D-League. I would go with Walker. Then trade Brian Cook for Chucky Atkins.
And pluggin Noah and Kirk in the Orlando system. I thin kyou gain offense and still sustain defense. Noah backing up Dwight would be constant shot blocking.
Lue is hitting over 50% from deep this season and is being wasted sitting on Milwaukee’s bench when they clearly need a deep threat on the court. That said, he’s a great locker room guy with playoff experience and he could definitely help the Magic this season. From a Bucks’ fan perspective I’d prefer to see them trade Ridnour to the Magic for whatever expiring contracts they can give us to make the deal equal. The Bucks need to play Sessions at the point and they need some cap space to resign Ramon and CV at the end of the season.
Trading Hedo would be dumb. The other trade scenario Pietrus and JJ is okay, but you are trading 2 servicable guys for one. (JJ is coming on.) Don’t like it all that much either.
The Lue for Bogans trade is a good one and will help more than hurt. What is Lue? His days as a speedster are long, long gone, but he is a crafty veteran, with a very nice and clutch outside shot, but quite weak defense these days (as he is short and slow). Lue can give them 10-20 minutes of solid, strategic time if used right. And Lue and AJ have played together before and presumably get along well. Van Gundy nows how to use his players and will know when to use Lue. I don’t think Orlando is feeling Bogans these days. I think Lue also is a really good guy. The locker room will have absolutely no problem with it.
Octopus Jonny: We were right on the same page at the same time on Lue!
Let’s be realistic, Lue is far from a solution to their problems. They need to go after Sessions or Conley at least. There’s no way any team can be considered a title contender when it starts Lue or AJ. Especially when their other guards are a rookie and an oft-injured player.
Sessions/Ridnour, Conley/Lowry or Acie Law.
That’s what I’m looking at. Even dump in a first rounder since we suck at drafting and any of those five are better than anyone we could draft at our position anyway.
I seriously don’t understand Otis Smith. The PG spot has been fragile all year, it’s not a new issue. Now his stalling has blown up in his face and we’re in trouble. AJ had an explosion against the LA Cripples but who doesn’t get career highs against those bums? He’s not doing that night-in-night-out. He’s probably never doing it again in his career.
We’re an injury to Johnson away from our season ending in a cloud of inept smoke.
@ 29 It actually has been said…I gave my two cents on the tenth post…I totally agree. Sessions or Ridnour to the Magic. The bucks have two quality point guards that will cause some sort of turmoil in the future. Ship one of them out and get something of value in return.
Sessions? Miller?
You want this team to be a contendor, get Nash. Phoenix is ready to blow this team up, give them picks, cap relief and a starter like Hedo and they’d pull the trigger.
The Suns could then have Barbosa play the point. Then start trading Amare and Shaq (reunite with Kobe?)
Alot of people are talking completely unaware..
1. Jameer, is coming back, so trading for ANYONE with more than a year on their contract is retarded specially if you have to give up a starter like hedo, or a important bench player like Pietrus
2. Lue DEF isn’t the answer in anyway…is he really any better than anothony johnson?
3. People looking at the trade for kirk are looking at it more from a bulls point of view. THe magic don’t care if it helps the bulls or not.
4. Theres no point in rippin up what has made the magic good this year (scoring and depth) by trading certain people just to bring in one guy like kirk.
5. pietrus and hedo for bosh and joey gram would be more like it if that ever happened
6. They either need a stud pg which won’t happen or get some serviceable guys who are gone after his year or young guys like session, crittenton, law etc…who could delvop and at buy time still.
nash? please, so he could come to the magic and continue to suck on defense and then suddenly dwight gets amare type heat? lol not to mention again, they’d have to give up some big pieces to get nash. no thanks. Fuck it, trade for rafer alston before we talk about nash. Legit pg and a 3 point gunner with alil swagger.
Sessions? Ridnour? Acie Law? Mike Conley? Are any of them really even better than Anthony Johnson? People commenting on this think the Magic can win a title with these any of these guys as their starting point guard??? Let’s be serious.
Orlando plays NCAA style ball, one good center and four 3point shooters. They need a guard who can pass and hit the long shots and not be a defensive liability.
Mike James could work, if he can accept being a third option on offense and not get too caught up in gunning.
Sessions, Ridenour or Lowry would be good. (Not Acie–he’s not (yet) much good.)
In any event, with AJ healthy (and he has always been pretty damn healthly during his career), Magic easily win their divisions and finish 3rd in conference–which is where they were going with Jameer anyway. And they are not getting out of their conference, likely no matter what (I think even if they had Jameer). Don’t pull a Dallas. Orlando will be stronger next year and the Celtics will be weaker. Cleveland–who knows? Of course if Orlando manages to get out of the conference this year, they will face a beaten-up Western conference survivor foe, and then (with no Bynum) have a decent shot of winning it all.
Hinrich is too expensive.
If they can pull off a Lakers/Grizzlies type of deal for Miller, he’d be great, but dealing away Pietrus would have a big impact, as would Hedo.
They have a lot of options with guys like Watson, Conley/Lowry, Law, Mike James was mentionned and he could work, but winning a title with these guys? Nope.
It was a long shot even with Nelson. This is a young team, young players, playing this good together for the fist time, going up against Spurs, Boston, Lakers and the Cavs on their road to a ring. If they really think this is their only shot at winning a title then they should get Miller, if not they should just let Johnson run the show and pick up Mike James until Nelson is back.
Did anyone else hear/see Steven A Smith defending his stance on Bosh? He called everyone out.
He named these 4 teams as Bosh Contenders:
Miami – Riley wants him not JO
Detroit – Joey D is waitin for Iverson to come off the books to make a run
Dallas – Bosh’s home state
Denver – with Billups coming off I think
Basically saying all these teams are making moves NOW knowing they wont get/go after LBJ or DWade. Therfore making Bosh the obvious FA to go after in ’10. All of the moves these teams made recently is to make a serious run after CB4 – they wouldnt be doin it w/o knowin some insider info.
Thoughts?
Ok pc. Its this simple, if jsmeer’s done for the year, so’s orlando. The only chance that MIGHT change is if they get steph and he doesn’t act the same way he’s been acting his entire career.