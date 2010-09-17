The Other “Decision”: Dirk Nowitzki on why he picked Dallas

Almost every year heading into the playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks are among the favorites to contend for the big prize. They come into every season stacked with experienced veterans and a deep bench of players who could start for most other teams. In recent years, we have seen them active during the trade deadline, improving their team by bringing in guys like Jason Kidd and Caron Butler.

Despite all of their appeal, though, the Mavs always disappoint their believers by falling short of their championship goal. They’ve tried changing coaches, going from Don Nelson to Avery Johnson to Rick Carlisle. They’ve tried different point guards, from Steve Nash to Devin Harris to J-Kidd.

This summer, they came close to changing their franchise player.

When Dirk Nowitzki decided to opt-out of his contract and become a free agent, not too many people felt he would land anywhere but back in Dallas. And despite reports of a meeting with the Knicks, Dirk’s time on the open market was indeed short-lived. Dirk made his “Decision” not to stray from the nest. In an interview with DallasBasketball.com, he explained why he decided to stick around.

“I would say the key point, is that our owner Mark Cuban immediately came to me and said, ‘Hey, Dirk, we both sit in the same boat,'” Dirk said. “The same boat, that was it. He wants to be champion, I want to be champion. He dreams of it, I dream of it. If I would’ve left, I would have thought, ‘I gave up, I did not make it.’ It would have seemed to me like running away.”

Like LeBron, Dirk has accomplished just about all you can in his career. With an MVP trophy, All-Star Game appearances, and a decade’s worth of All-NBA team nods, Dirk is just missing that championship ring. But unlike the relationship between LeBron and Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert, Dirk and Cuban were on the same page.

Could you imagine if Dirk chose to bounce and left Mark Cuban feeling betrayed? Cuban’s statements would have made Gilbert’s letter to the Cleveland fans seem like a love note. However, Dirk felt he had a job to finish, and this might be the year he completes it.

In return for Dirk’s loyalty, the Mavs front office added a piece that might be the surprise missing link between them and a championship. Tyson Chandler is the difference maker for this the franchise. Coming off a successful run with Team USA this summer, Chandler gives the Mavs more athletic ability in the front line that Erick Dampier just couldn’t bring. With his 7-1 frame and long arms, Chandler also gives the Mavs length in their front line similar to the Lakers.

Dirk’s decision might not have been as high profile as LeBron’s, but it was just as significant. With many fans of the game upset at LeBron for joining the Heat, Nowitzki represents the loyalty and competitiveness that many wanted from King James. If that day comes when the Mavericks and Nowitzki win it all, the taste of victory will be so sweet for Dirk after sticking it out to finish his objective.

-Follow Casey on Twitter at @MrMack3142.

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

-Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.