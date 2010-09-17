The Other “Decision”: Dirk Nowitzki on why he picked Dallas

Almost every year heading into the playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks are among the favorites to contend for the big prize. They come into every season stacked with experienced veterans and a deep bench of players who could start for most other teams. In recent years, we have seen them active during the trade deadline, improving their team by bringing in guys like Jason Kidd and Caron Butler.
Despite all of their appeal, though, the Mavs always disappoint their believers by falling short of their championship goal. They’ve tried changing coaches, going from Don Nelson to Avery Johnson to Rick Carlisle. They’ve tried different point guards, from Steve Nash to Devin Harris to J-Kidd.
This summer, they came close to changing their franchise player.
When Dirk Nowitzki decided to opt-out of his contract and become a free agent, not too many people felt he would land anywhere but back in Dallas. And despite reports of a meeting with the Knicks, Dirk’s time on the open market was indeed short-lived. Dirk made his “Decision” not to stray from the nest. In an interview with DallasBasketball.com, he explained why he decided to stick around.
“I would say the key point, is that our owner Mark Cuban immediately came to me and said, ‘Hey, Dirk, we both sit in the same boat,'” Dirk said. “The same boat, that was it. He wants to be champion, I want to be champion. He dreams of it, I dream of it. If I would’ve left, I would have thought, ‘I gave up, I did not make it.’ It would have seemed to me like running away.”
Like LeBron, Dirk has accomplished just about all you can in his career. With an MVP trophy, All-Star Game appearances, and a decade’s worth of All-NBA team nods, Dirk is just missing that championship ring. But unlike the relationship between LeBron and Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert, Dirk and Cuban were on the same page.
Could you imagine if Dirk chose to bounce and left Mark Cuban feeling betrayed? Cuban’s statements would have made Gilbert’s letter to the Cleveland fans seem like a love note. However, Dirk felt he had a job to finish, and this might be the year he completes it.
In return for Dirk’s loyalty, the Mavs front office added a piece that might be the surprise missing link between them and a championship. Tyson Chandler is the difference maker for this the franchise. Coming off a successful run with Team USA this summer, Chandler gives the Mavs more athletic ability in the front line that Erick Dampier just couldn’t bring. With his 7-1 frame and long arms, Chandler also gives the Mavs length in their front line similar to the Lakers.
Dirk’s decision might not have been as high profile as LeBron’s, but it was just as significant. With many fans of the game upset at LeBron for joining the Heat, Nowitzki represents the loyalty and competitiveness that many wanted from King James. If that day comes when the Mavericks and Nowitzki win it all, the taste of victory will be so sweet for Dirk after sticking it out to finish his objective.
Dirk’s definitely is going to be a HOFer but I don’t see him getting a title in Dallas.
ive always liked dirk and it would be awesome if this was the year he could finally get his chip…
to say chandler is the tipping point for the mavs, when they really need more mentally tough guys in crunch time is just being naively optimistic.
i kinda wish nash was back in dallas
2010-2011 Western Conference should play out like…
1. L.A. Lakers
2. Dallas Mavericks
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
4. San Antonio Spurs
5. Utah Jazz
6. Portland Trailblazers
7. New Orleans Hornets
8. Denver Nuggets*
* = drama from Carmelo’s desire to leave
Always liked Dirk but I don’t think he’s getting a ring in Dallas either.
@Jah
How can you leave out the Rockets?!
I like the Chandler move, but it isn’t the missing link between them and a title. Now if they flip Chandler and Butler for Melo and JR Swish, then yes, Chandler would be the missing link that got the missing link.
Dallas still needs a 2 guard who can actually shoot.
Dirk is a loyal dude I guess, but when you got an owner willing to spend to win it probably makes his decision a little easier.
Say what you want about Cuban, too involved, self promoting, or whatever else, this man wants to WIN! Will put up instead of shut up, just ask D.Stern.
@Mark:
Now that you mention it…with Adleman coaching there, and bringing in Brad Miller, they seem more than likely to make the playoffs with this core lineup…
PG – Aaron Brooks
SG – Kevin Martin
SF – Shane Battier
PF – Luis Scola
C – Brad Miller
—
G – Kyle Lowry, Courtney Lee
F – Chase Budinger
C – Chuck Hayes
…but I still think that CP3 and the Hornets make an even stronger run for the playoffs. You’ll notice that I left out the Phoenix Suns, too. It’s tough, with the West being as loaded as it is.
How do YOU think the West’ll play out this year. Lemme see your playoff predictions.
hahah, calling Chandler a difference maker?? Come on, you are joking, right?
Chandler is a joke…. worst player on team USA
I think there’s a big difference between Dirk’s and Lebron’s situation… Dirk’s supporting cast has always been so much better than Lebron’s.
Also, the whole team loyalty thing is slightly overrated. Garnett was on the T-Wolves for 12 years and didn’t win shit. Sure he put up monster numbers but the minute he got traded his numbers dipped slightly and he won a ‘ship. Expect Lebron to do the same and hopefully Dirk at some point too.
“Tyson Chandler is the difference maker for this the franchise.”
no.
“Dirk’s decision might not have been as high profile as LeBron’s, but it was just as significant.”
and no.
Get your sources straight, Casey Mack.
Dirk and Cuban brought a stinking franchise back on top, if a championship comes, great, if not, they both still have a heck of a legacy. Nice decision for the Diggler to stay in Dallas, pretty sure, he’ll always have a job in the Mavs org waiting for him after basketball…
The Mavs need to try and get Stephen Jackson. I really think he would help Dallas a lot.