The Other G.O.A.T.

For every idiot/moron/stupid/crazy/you-should-be-fired/you-should-die (seriously) insult I took after writing that Michael Jordan is overrated, the only time I ever felt dumb was later that same night I wrote the column, when NBA TV aired a Lakers/Clippers game from 1979.

While the re-run was meant to showcase Magic Johnson in his first NBA game, the star of the show was the one guy who I somehow failed to mention when listing players who could challenge Jordan for the Greatest of All-Time crown: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

No excuses for me in forgetting Kareem, but I think it was at least emblematic of the way he’s been treated for a long time. Nobody, not even Jordan, can touch Kareem’s resume: Six NBA championships, three NCAA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, six-time League MVP, 19-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, inarguably the greatest college player ever, 11-time NBA All-Defensive, the League’s all-time leading scorer, and third in rebounds and blocks. And yet Kareem consistently gets left out when we talk about defining the G.O.A.T. Up against the game’s greatest giants, Kareem usually sits behind Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell in the eyes of the public, and sometimes even gets ranked behind Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaq. Against the entire field, Kareem often falls behind Jordan, Magic, Bird, Oscar and sometimes Jerry West in G.O.A.T. arguments.

How does that happen? For starters, 7-footers get an automatic bias against them when ranked against smaller players, with the idea that the Kobes of the world are more talented than the Shaquilles; that the Shaq-types are just bigger than most everybody, and because they don’t have to jump as high or shoot from as far away as perimeter players, the game is easier for them. But if that line of thinking should be thrown out the window for anybody, it should be Kareem. Though he stands 7-2, Kareem’s game wasn’t about using his size to punish folks. He was graceful and skilled. He was a basketball player. Kareem’s signature Sky Hook actually had him going away from the basket, rather than running people over to get to the basket.

That said, the Sky Hook is another culprit in Kareem being constantly underrated. Because it was damn near unblockable, because he seemed to make it every time, because he did it so smoothly and seemingly effortlessly, there are two enduring perceptions: (1) Kareem’s only move was the Sky Hook, and (2) It was almost like cheating.

Silly rabbits. Whether it’s Jordan’s fadeaway, Hakeem’s Dream Shake or Tim Duncan‘s banker, great players are supposed to develop pet moves. The point is to find a shot that is hard to defend, and just because you’re 7-2 doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use that asset to your advantage, just like Mike used his vertical leap and strength, and Hakeem used his quickness and supreme footwork.

Moreover, Kareem’s shot was in fact the toughest signature shot of all-time to master. The man got major buckets with it for the better part of three decades, and yet nobody has replicated it since. Go to the playground tonight and try hitting the Sky Hook consistently. Better yet, try it when somebody is guarding you. It ain’t easy AT ALL, you’ll find out. You know every big-man coach (including Kareem in his current role with the Lakers) has tried to teach their star pupils the finer points of the Sky Hook, and still nobody has incorporated it into their game as successfully as Kareem did it. So instead of being knocked down a peg for mastering the Sky Hook, Kareem should be lifted up to another level.

(Personally, Kareem was my favorite basketball player before I even seriously watched basketball. I was maybe eight years old when I read Giant Steps, Kareem’s autobiography that he wrote while playing for the Lakers. Today, I still have the original copy that I stole from my school library. Beyond the basketball part, I became a fan of Kareem the man, and the book had a lasting personal and spiritual impact on me. One of the highlights of my sportswriting career was getting to meet, interview and write a featrure on Kareem for Dime’s special 2007 Vegas All-Star issue. Even though Kareem was his notoriously cranky self when we talked, at least I expected it going in.)

It’s funny how fans and media take things like player rankings and comparisons as self-made facts in their own mind. If I argue that I think Jason Kidd is better than Steve Nash, I’ll get people telling me I’m flat-out wrong for no other reason than they decided Nash is better. I’ve always found it strange when we’re talking about opinions, perception and subjectivity, but with Kareem I can’t take a strong enough stance:

No matter what you determine makes a great basketball player — accomplishments, skills, stats, aesthetics — Kareem has to be a Top-4 player of all-time. And that’s even me being nice to the others. I wrote before and still believe that Jordan is #1, and I’m not going back on that. But I’m gonna stick Kareem at #2, and if you wanna call it #1A, that works, too.

