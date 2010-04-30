The other LeBron: Dirk Nowitzki might be available this summer

The other night when Dwyane Wade was on his way to another first-round playoff exit, Aron and myself were e-mailing back and forth over a hypothetical I posed: Imagine the Internet riot D-Wade would cause if he went on Twitter tonight and wrote something real vague like, “Tough loss. We tried, Heat fans. On my way to Chicago.”

Of course, that fictional tweet could’ve meant Wade was going back to his hometown to vacation or work out with his trainer. But given that he’s a free agent, any perceived tiny hint of his plans would get jumped on immediately.

Last night, after the Mavericks were knocked off in the first round by the 7th-seeded Spurs, Dirk Nowitzki delivered one line to reporters that threatens to throw the whole free agent summer into riot-mode:

“I guess I’ve got some time now to think about some stuff, think about my options,” Dirk said.

It’s not like it was a secret that Dirk could opt out of his contract this summer — it just always seemed like a no-brainer that he wouldn’t. After all, he’d be one of the highest-paid players in the League pulling in $21.5 million, and why would he ever leave Dallas? It’s his franchise without question, they’re a perennial championship contender in a big market, and Dirk is basically a made man in Dallas. So long as he doesn’t start acting like Ben Roethlisberger, he can almost do whatever he wants and the city will love him forever.

Now? Opting out could be a real possibility for Dirk. Although he turns 32 in June, he is still by all accounts in his prime. If LeBron hadn’t been so dominant this season you could have made a good argument for Dirk as MVP. Wherever he goes he’ll be The Man, unless maybe he wants to join forces with a LeBron or D-Wade.

Time is running out for Dirk to win a championship. While he’s still at the top of his game, he can look no farther than across his own locker room at Jason Kidd and see that opportunities to win a ‘chip can be few and far between. And if he feels like he’s done all he can do in Dallas, or that he just needs a fresh start after so many years of near-misses with the Mavs, he might take that opportunity. Maybe he’s just tired of losing in that uniform and wants something new. Either way, Dirk has now joined the watch list of guys whose every move will be analyzed and over-analyzed until he announces a decision.

What do you think? If you’re Dirk Nowitzki, do you opt out and test the free agent market?

