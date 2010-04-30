The other LeBron: Dirk Nowitzki might be available this summer

The other night when Dwyane Wade was on his way to another first-round playoff exit, Aron and myself were e-mailing back and forth over a hypothetical I posed: Imagine the Internet riot D-Wade would cause if he went on Twitter tonight and wrote something real vague like, “Tough loss. We tried, Heat fans. On my way to Chicago.”
Of course, that fictional tweet could’ve meant Wade was going back to his hometown to vacation or work out with his trainer. But given that he’s a free agent, any perceived tiny hint of his plans would get jumped on immediately.
Last night, after the Mavericks were knocked off in the first round by the 7th-seeded Spurs, Dirk Nowitzki delivered one line to reporters that threatens to throw the whole free agent summer into riot-mode:
“I guess I’ve got some time now to think about some stuff, think about my options,” Dirk said.
It’s not like it was a secret that Dirk could opt out of his contract this summer — it just always seemed like a no-brainer that he wouldn’t. After all, he’d be one of the highest-paid players in the League pulling in $21.5 million, and why would he ever leave Dallas? It’s his franchise without question, they’re a perennial championship contender in a big market, and Dirk is basically a made man in Dallas. So long as he doesn’t start acting like Ben Roethlisberger, he can almost do whatever he wants and the city will love him forever.
Now? Opting out could be a real possibility for Dirk. Although he turns 32 in June, he is still by all accounts in his prime. If LeBron hadn’t been so dominant this season you could have made a good argument for Dirk as MVP. Wherever he goes he’ll be The Man, unless maybe he wants to join forces with a LeBron or D-Wade.
Time is running out for Dirk to win a championship. While he’s still at the top of his game, he can look no farther than across his own locker room at Jason Kidd and see that opportunities to win a ‘chip can be few and far between. And if he feels like he’s done all he can do in Dallas, or that he just needs a fresh start after so many years of near-misses with the Mavs, he might take that opportunity. Maybe he’s just tired of losing in that uniform and wants something new. Either way, Dirk has now joined the watch list of guys whose every move will be analyzed and over-analyzed until he announces a decision.
What do you think? If you’re Dirk Nowitzki, do you opt out and test the free agent market?
How come the media never questions Dirk and if he is really a Franchise Player. Mark Cuban has exhausted all oppurtunities to surround Dirk with Championship quality talent. I’m not questioning his talent because Dirk is pretty much unstoppable but he doesnt receive the same critism that T-Mac did in his prime, and T-Mac didn’t play with the same talent that Dirk has/had in Dallas.
If Im Mark Cuban I would explore a sign and trade for Chris Bosh and start over.
Also, dime question of the day. IF LeBron James wanted to play for the Lakers with the condition of them trading Kobe, do you think Mr. Buss would have the guts to pull the trigger? If he didn’t it would be a bad business move. If he does trade Kobe then it would be a disloyal act. What do ya think?
Hah! A “tweet” like that would be effing hilarious.
Dirk’s almost 32, prolly the only reason he’d opt out is to secure his future…
I would test free agency, and I would look to got to Miami (if Wade stays) or to San Antonio hey if you can’t beat them join them.
Dirk would be perfect in Miami next to Wade.
if he does leave he should go to charlotte i know it sounds crazy but think about it they play d all he would have to do is score the ball which is all he wants to do anyway plus he would be in the east which is a easier road atleast as a top four seed u will win the first round…jackson will be the leader wallace and chandler handle the boards and blockin shots and u will get voted as a all star starter over kg while u at it lmao
Well, LeBron really wants to play in New York. Think a sign and trade for their franchise player, T-Mac, is more authentic…
You guys are crazy. No one is switching teams!!! not Bron, not Wade, not CB4 and not Dirk!! there is no way that they would leave their situations for teams that are worse!
and forget S&T’s cause teams arent going to take nothing in return for these guys and these guys arent going to leave without a S&T cause they would leave to much money on the table!
I doubt he’ll go anywhere, or turn down the 20+ million he gets next season. Maybe next season.
Maybe *after* next season.
Lakers Possibiliy:
Sign & Trade Dirk for…….
Bynum, Farmar & scraps (Vujacic & Morrison)…something that make the dollars make sense…
you rotate the middle with Pau & Dirk….find some big tall stiffs for bench center fouls. I’m sure Bill Winnington or Cartwright, for that matter, can still find burn in the triangle.
shit chea i’d opt out this season… especially with a lockout looming in ’11-’12 – he should get his extended contract now, get paid, and try to get that ring.
^^^ more like Lakers Fantasy
like Barkley said last night, no way dude walks away from 20 million
Dallas is a good place for him to be because Cuban is chasing a championship as hard as anyone. The problem is that the type of player required to win a championship (20&10 F/C who can defend the paint) just isn’t available. Bosh might be the best option, since his defense has improved.
@ Chillrey
Big fan on Dirk but he is a liability defensively and the Lakers would lose a lot on D by trading Bynum for Dirk.
I dont know what to say about Dirk. Huge fan if his game and I loved the fact that he got his in the 2nd half of the game last night otherwise all those morons would be on his case but I think he is not going to win a championship if he is the lead for a team now. He doesnt do enough on D and his time was in 2006 against a weaker Miami side. Although, if I am brutally honest he hasnt had a very good supporting cast until now. Before, the 2nd fiddle in Josh Howard was constantly injured and their PG situation was up in the air with Jason Terry playing point , when he clearly isnt one.
If I was him, I would opt out. He has done all he can for Dallas but they are another team that just cant get over that hump. I think he fits in SUPERBLY with LeBron. Good with Wade as well but their might be some tension between them from exchanges they had after the finals. Another team who should go all out for Dirk is Chicago. Next to Noah, with Dirk playing on the perimeter, they would be a force.
That said, he isnt going anywhere. I think Mark Cuban is a hard person to say no to and I dont think he will take a NO!!
Why is it that whenever a star is rumored to be moving, everyone starts trade scenarios sending that star to the Lakers? Just because they got Gasol for their shittiest players/contracts, doesn’t mean they can do it every time someone’s available.
Dirk should opt out and sign in Chicago. He isnt quite a max guy anymore and the Bulls might have a shot at landing Ray Allen as well.
DRose, Ray Ray, Sweet luo, DN41, JoaKING
that’s one hell of a starting 5.
Dirk just isn’t mentally tough enough to lead a team anywhere. That’s not a knock on his game, it’s just the facts. They clearly took him out of his game the whole first quarter of the game they bumped him, sent him to the floor, and he just broke down. They had George Hill guarding him on the perimeter and he did nothing. Jet is a step slower and doesn’t have that same explosiveness from even last year, and Kidd wore down towards the end. Dirk would fit well with Wade though
i just don’t know what to do about DALLAS anymore. i have so much hope for them…
Dirk is not going anywhere; they will make some minor trades and have another great regular season while blowing it in the playoffs.
He should go to Boston just because.
There’s a new CBA in 2011. Whether he’s staying or going, he’d be an idiot not to opt out and secure a huge contract. Who knows what the CBA will be like in 2011.
You can’t play for $20 million a year and tell me winning is the most important thing to you…
If Dirk opted out and just took the minimum or something close to it how much does that help the mavs? Or he could pretty much pick any team he wanted to go and play for??
Dirk’s made what over his career? at least $150 million???
So before you laugh at the idea of turning down $20 million, explain to me what exactly that extra money gets you?? how does someone who has a $150 million’s life differ from someone who has $170 million or $200 million?? It’s just greed
The solution to all this is get terry out of the team coz he does not show up in every playoff games and dirk needs his help. Terry is a big talker but not a doer, i’m sorry. By the way, where’s Jason Kidd and Marion and Dampier? Dirk is not the bad guy here, he always do his job but he can’t win by himself. Don’t you all think he wants to win a ring so bad, but it has to be a team effort. It seems like there’s only 3 players on the Mavs team. Thanks to Butler coming in late in the season helped Dirk and took the pressure out of him and Rodney if he only get to play in the regular season to get groom for the playoff instead of putting in Terry and Barea, it will be a different story. For Dirk, you are the Best Player of All Times and i’m always gonna be your number 1 biggest fun whichever team you go. I wish u all the BEST.
Why leave? He’s got it all in Dallas. And as we found out yesterday, Dirk wasn’t the choker all this time, his teammates like Jason Terry, just don’t have his back when he needs it the most.
Cuban needs to give Dwyane Wade a shot at Dallas, getting him would solve most of their problems. Wade always says he plays his best basketball in Dallas anyway.
Dirk with Wade in Miami would be scary. You’ll have an undersized but dynamic interior finisher in Wade and a deadeye shooter of a big man in Dirk.
If they ever pair up together in South Beach, I bet the house Pat Riley comes out of coaching retirement.
is the dirk hate cuz he is white??
yall realize this is a team game right??
dirk is ONE of FOUR playes in NBA history to average 25 and 10 in the playoofs. last yr he averaged 35 a game. this year he averaged 28 a game.
dallas needs a center who can score 10 points a game. dirk has never had that. dirk is the only mav who has played his heart out. dude is unstoppable.
get rid of terry. he is a talker not a doer. his seasons ends in the regular season. oh btw, give dirk a real coach.
avery got outcoached by pat riley. carlisle benches roddy for the 4th quarter so he outcoached himself.
duncan has pop. kobe and shaq had phil. who else has won a title?
First off, Dirk is my all-time fave player.
I went to Germany on my Honeymoon last year and looked for him in Wurzburg.
Now, dealing with the current team:Jason Kidd is the problem. George Hill lit that ass up.
Dirk lobbied for Cuban to resign Kidd. Had Cuban overpaid for Nash like he did Kidd, Nash would have won those 2 MVP’s in Dallas and Dallas would have at least won one championship. Dirk’s best move is to OPT OUT and try to get to Phoenix. Maybe Cuban will see the light and trade Kidd/Dampier and Haywood to Phoenix for Nash and Amare.
If I were Dirk, I would get away from Kidd and those old non-defense playing guards…
Nash, JRich, Drik and Amare…that is a beast of a lineup.
PLEASE DIRK, either get Kidd out and Nash back, or go to Phoenix! I have to see you win a ring man.
ICHE LIEBE SIE DIRK DAS WUNDERKIND.
“You can’t play for $20 million a year and tell me winning is the most important thing to you…”
the realest shit he ever wrote! it’s not about winning its about money and entertainment.
If that were me, I’d definitely test free agency because at the very least, it’d pressure Dallas management to do some radical upgrading to the roster. Maybe I’d consider the Bulls too.
@chicagorilla… your so right… man athletes have it outa wack, when did winning fall, theyve already got more money that will last for countless of generations…
Why would Cuban do anything but try to bring in talent to compliment Dirk. That was the whole reason for the trade that brought Haywood (a better center than Dampier) and Butler that has played well since joining the Mavs. If nothing else, you could always send Terry, Dampier , Kidd for D Wade if the money worked.